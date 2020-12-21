6 Reasons To Ditch High Yield REITs

Summary

High-Yield equity REITs have regularly underperformed. We expect that trend to continue over the next decade.

REITs with high yields, low FFO multiples, and weak balance sheets have regularly underperformed.

Instead of focusing on those negative-growth REITs, consider a REIT with a stronger growth trajectory.

One of our recent picks is AMT. We see AMT providing investors with solid growth over the next decade that more than offsets having a lower yield.

If you think FFO or AFFO multiples are going deep enough in REIT analysis, you’re doing yourself a disservice by quitting early.