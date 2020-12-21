6 Reasons To Ditch High Yield REITs

If you think FFO or AFFO multiples are going deep enough in REIT analysis, you’re doing yourself a disservice by quitting early.

One of our recent picks is AMT. We see AMT providing investors with solid growth over the next decade that more than offsets having a lower yield.

High-Yield equity REITs have regularly underperformed. We expect that trend to continue over the next decade.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Hoya Capital Real Estate.

Thanks to the success of our public series on mortgage REITs, we're testing a series on equity REITs. Your feedback on the layout is greatly appreciated in the comments section.

If the series is a hit with readers, we will look to expand on it. If not, it fades into the night. The goal of this series is to allow us to rapidly inform readers about the things we are seeing in any given sector (always some kind of REIT). At the same time, we will include some charts and tables to provide readers with organized data they may struggle to access on their own. Our commentary will help you see how we are interpreting that data.

Emphasizing Total Returns

An emphasis on total returns is what allowed the REIT Forum to outperform.

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

Why those four? Because the vast majority of investments we buy will be held in at least one of them. Each one emphasizes a particular sector related to our investing. That makes them useful benchmarks for comparison. We're encouraging investors to consider us as an alternative to using these kinds of ETFs. Consequently, we want to demonstrate the performance of broad indexes for mortgage REITs, preferred shares, equity REITs, and high-yield equity REITs.

We focus more on high-quality equity REITs than high-yield equity REITs, but we find many potential investors are more excited about KBWY because they see a high yield and assume it means high returns. Clearly, it doesn't (read our articles and you'll get exposed to that lesson frequently). However, it is one of the main alternative options many investors may consider.

REITs in Charts

We broke down the huge list of REITs by sector and built the table below:

Overwhelming Charts

We track a great deal of information in The REIT Forum. We provide that information through our Google Sheets. It has proven so popular that we decided to share a portion of it in our public articles. However, there are so many charts it would make the article slow to navigate, slow to load (and painful for mobile readers with limited data). Since we assume most readers will only want a handful of the total charts, we built the table below to let you decide. When there was plenty of room in a chart to add another segment, we added it to reduce the volume of total images needed. Consequently, all housing REITs are grouped together and "timber" is grouped with "diversified".

Note: AFFO multiples use a median forecast simply labeled as "AFFO" for the current year. Price-to-NAV ratios use consensus analyst estimates. In some cases, no estimate is available. If no estimate is available at the present time, a value may show up as 0% or be blank.

Misconceptions

There are a few common misconceptions. Sadly, these are so prevalent that I need to address them on a regular basis.

Several investors who have begun to learn about NAV believe that buying at a large discount to NAV is always a good idea. While a discount can be attractive, it shouldn't be used in isolation. REITs that persistently trade at a large discount to NAV simply do not outperform. Many investors believe that by "demanding" a higher return in the form of dividend yield they can achieve higher returns. This doesn't work. It has never worked. It regularly results in worse returns. Many investors believe FFO can be used in isolation to determine if a REIT's dividend is safe. This is categorically false. We're providing charts using "Analyst AFFO", which subtracts for recurring capitalized expenditures such as replacing roofs and repaving parking lots. If you owned a physical building, could you spend rent money on replacing a roof and then spend the same dollars on paying for a cruise? No. If you stick to using FFO instead of AFFO, you will fail dramatically at valuation. Some investors think payout ratios in a single year are enough to tell them everything they need to know. That isn't true either. Sometimes there are non-recurring factors that can still impact "Analyst AFFO". Despite attempts to standardize definitions, there are some unusual factors that can still have significant short-term impacts. That doesn't mean you can shrug off a high payout ratio, it means you need to dig deeper. Many investors fall into one of two extremist camps. The first camp thinks no one can beat the market regularly, therefore, they are only interested in index funds. Ironically, these investors still choose several different index funds instead of just using one target-date fund, which automatically diversifies their holdings. The second camp assumes that beating the market is simple and becomes overly confident. These investors may often be heard disclosing trades months later, but never in real-time. You can guess why.

We've linked our charts and reminded investors about the misconceptions, so it is time to get into new content.

The Logical Fallacy

There's another error many investors make. I have a name for it: "Being childish".

Some investors get emotional about their investments. They get defensive and they attempt to counter reasonable arguments with "No!"

That doesn't work. It shouldn't have worked when they were two years old and it sure doesn't work now. Put in the effort. If you disagree with a concept, think it over and try to evaluate the idea from multiple angles. I know, that goes against everything you hear when you turn on the TV (regardless of the channel). Sorry, tv stations just want to fill the space between commercial breaks. On the other hand, advertisers aren't important to me. At least I just want to sell you research and we're not hiding it. Surely, someone will still be offended.

Why Do So Many "Cheap" REITs Make Bad Investments?

When we wrote the prior article in this series, "Most REIT Investors Buy Trash", we didn't expect such a great turnout. It was a smashing success. We began the dialogue about the underperformance of weaker REITs and we got some great conversation. One of our best critics, (which is the kind that reads our work carefully, thinks it over, and then suggests an alternative take on the data), encouraged us to discuss the bigger issues in play.

As a reminder, we're arguing that the factors which lead to better (or worse) performance over the 2010s will also lead to better performance over the 2020s.

The main factors that were demonstrated to have a very strong correlation with success were:

Source: Hoya Capital, another author for The REIT Forum

Lower yields, a lower cost of capital, and a stronger balance sheet were all clear winners. Likewise, we can see that picking the right subsectors of REITs was also a major factor. However, we want to emphasize the three middle factors.

Correlation of Middle Factors

The dividend yield, cost of capital, and balance sheet quality tend to be highly correlated. If you know that a REIT had a low dividend yield and a low cost of capital, you could reasonably assume that they are more likely to have a strong balance sheet. Likewise, if an equity REIT has a high dividend and a high cost of capital, you know they probably have a weak balance sheet. That intuitively makes sense. The cost of capital reflects the valuation of their shares (for equity capital) and the expense on their debt (impacted by creditworthiness).

Now, I need to warn readers. Someone in the comments would throw a fit asking me to demonstrate conclusively that interest expense and the quality of the balance sheet are correlated. That should be pretty obvious, but someone would still refuse to accept it. So preemptively I give you:

The last link is the one I find most interesting. It comes from "CFA Institute Journal Review" and was summarized by Lawrence Gillum, CFA. As a fun side note, if Lawrence Gillum, CFA decides to Google their name, this could be the top hit. (Disclosure: No connection) Lawrence Gillum summarizes the piece writing:

"Because of rating agency policies that limit a corporate issuer's ability to be rated above its home sovereign debt, sovereign debt downgrades have real-world economic and financial consequences. Specifically, corporate issuers rated at or slightly above the rating of the sovereign debt are more likely to be downgraded concurrently with a sovereign debt downgrade, which affects the corporate issuer's corporate finance policies."

It's interesting to see the potential impacts of a weak balance sheet for the country impacting the credit ratings for companies within the company.

Three Charts to Demonstrate

I would encourage readers to consider the correlation of these three charts:

Source: Hoya Capital, another author for The REIT Forum

Do you see the strength of that correlation? Each time the green, blue, and red bars had a strong resemblance to the prior chart. You might reasonably conclude (and you would be right) that many REITs would fall into the same color for each chart.

The Framework We're Using

Across several articles, you're going to see a theme emerge. We have several key points we want to hammer home.

1. Most high-yield REITs have higher debt costs because their credit is awful (sorry, compared to our standards). In other words, they have too much debt (by our standards).

2. A low-leverage REIT could borrow money -today - at today's rates. So if they wanted to increase leverage, they could do it today. A high-leverage REIT has less flexibility.

3. The high-yield REITs have a high dividend yield because the board declares a high dividend. Over short to medium term periods, that says little about the success of the REIT. Someone will try to argue about a 20+ year record. We said "short to medium term periods", so they will be told to read the article.

4. Smaller REITs often spend a larger portion of their revenue on overhead expenses, leaving less for shareholders.

5. REITs with higher leverage typically have higher yields. Those two are strongly correlated. The higher leverage bites them when things go poorly (housing bust, COVID-19, or the next big thing). This can force them (high-leverage REITs) to issue new equity at dreadful prices because they are unable to get access to cash on more attractive terms. This happening once in a decade can severely damage long term returns.

6. Many high-yield REITs are leveraging up by purchasing inferior properties (weak growth, retention issues, high cap-ex) because they need to get a higher cap rate on the asset to justify the purchase price.

When you consider these points together, you can see that the "high-yield REITs" are "cheap" for a reason. Many will remain "cheap", for a reason.

A Better Strategy

We hear from many investors (who are not familiar with our work yet) that they ONLY look at their income. While keeping an eye on the income is healthy, refusing to recognize a price change is not. Moderate swings in share price can be considered noise, but a substantial change needs to be recognized. Investors need to be aware that they can boost their own yield. They don't need to trade options to do this (though some choose to). The investor who owns a REIT with a 2% dividend yield could be selling 4% of their position each year to achieve a roughly 6% return. So long as the REIT is growing AFFO per share by more than 4% on average, the share price should also be trending higher. That doesn't mean it would be higher on every single day, but the trend should be clear.

Yes You Can

This is where we start hearing slippery slope arguments from investors about "not dipping into their principal". Remarkably, these same investors would watch a position worth $50k decay to $25k while collecting $8k in dividends and yelling that the $25k change was "only noise". Which investor would you rather be after 3 years:

The investor who owns the same number of shares but whose position is now worth $25k.

The investor who owns less shares than before, but whose position is still worth about $50k.

By focusing on high yields, investors fool themselves into believing that they are not touching "the principal" while still going for exceptionally high yields.

If investors were focusing on the dividend, a REIT could support 5 years or 10 years in the future, they would be much better off than if they are hoping that the prior dividend will be sustained. This is another reason that investors need to think about the dividend a REIT can support in the future, not the prior payout. The question isn't what a REIT can pay last year or even next year. The question is where that value will be in a few years. I'll tell you why. Even if a REIT can "afford" to pay out 20% in the next year, if that dividend is going to be slashed within 5 years, the price will plunge also. This one probably shouldn't be a shocker, but investors need to hear it. If the dividend is likely to be slashed in the next 6 months, the price is already falling. So after the investor collects 20% for one year and perhaps 10% for the next year, they won't find a sucker who still wants to pay anything near their cost basis.

How often have you heard someone say: "I'm trapped in here at $x.xx. As soon as it reaches my cost I'm selling." Did you ever say to yourself, "Wow, now that's a great investor!"? Hopefully, your inner dialogue is tuned better than that.

A REIT Forum Pick

One of our recent picks is American Tower Corporation (AMT). Here's a brief summary we wrote on AMT:

"AMT is one of the few major tower REITs. The fundamentals have been strong for over a decade and growth remains solid. With low interest rates and continued growth in AFFO per share, we expect AMT will regularly trade at AFFO multiples in the mid to high 20s. The dividend yield is low, but the appeal for this REIT is the rapid growth in AFFO per share. While they could cover a larger dividend, it wouldn't be their best use of capital. Instead, the REIT should be expected to continue a relentless focus on growth."

We also recently purchased a position in AMT, which makes sense given our outlook.

We provided more depth in our Quick Primer on Cell Tower REITs. We see the opportunity for great economies of scale on their projects enables much faster revenue growth than the typical REIT should experience. So even though it trades at about 24.6x AFFO estimates, we still see it as a reasonable bargain.

Conclusion

