The Dark Side Of 10% Yielding BDCs

We discuss the key issues affecting most BDCs, and highlight one BDC to avoid and one to buy.

While we are bullish on a few select BDCs, we avoid most of them.

What's a perfect investment?

That's a tricky question because there aren't such things as "perfect investments." Each investment has own pros and cons, and typically to earn higher returns, you need to take greater risks.

However, there are some asset classes that we favor because of their superior combination of yield, value, growth, and safety, and in today's market, we are able to find some great opportunities in the BDC market.

What are BDCs?

BDC stands for business development company. They are regulated investment companies, and like REITs, they must pay 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends to shareholders.

BDCs source capital at cost X and reinvest it at return Y - aiming to earn a spread in between. Most often, they lend money to companies, and in that sense, they are similar to leveraged fixed-income CEFs:

There are three things in particular that we like about BDCs in today's market:

They Pay High Yield in a Yield-Less World: BDCs pay 8%-12% dividend yields in most cases, which is materially better than what most other assets classes are paying. REITs (VNQ) pay 3.5%, utilities (XLU) pay 3%, and stocks (SPY) pay even less at 1.6%.

They Have Attractive Growth Prospects in the Post-COVID World: The demand for loans from small businesses is significant, especially after the recent crisis, and BDCs fill a void that traditional banks cannot fill. The increased banking regulation has created this niche that will continue to grow in the post-COVID world.

They Are Positioned for High Total Returns: BDCs (BIZD) are currently priced at historically low valuations and high yield spreads relative to the 10-year Treasury (IEF). When you combine high yield with steady growth, and upside from yield compression, you have a perfect recipe for high total returns:

Overall, the risk-to-reward offered by BDCs is very attractive in today's market, and for this reason, we invest in a few of them at High Yield Investor.

However, it's important to also recognize that with high yield comes high risk, and a lot of BDCs should be avoided at all cost.

This is a sector in which you have to be very selective, and most BDCs aren't worth owning. In today's article, we hope to expose the "dark side" of BDCs so that you can avoid future losers.

1. Avoid BDCs That Seek Growth at All Cost

Most public companies want to grow in size.

It leads to higher fees / salaries and it's also a "prestige" thing for managers.

However, growth does not always benefit shareholders. Opposite of that, it often hurts them if it leads to dilution on a per-share basis.

Because BDCs must pay 90% of their taxable income in dividends to shareholders, they cannot retain much of their cash flow and need to regularly raise new equity to pursue growth projects.

This is perfectly fine if your cost of capital is lower than your expected returns, but when this isn't the case, and then growing the share count leads to dilution.

We often see this happen in the BDC space.

Managers raise more and more capital to grow their portfolios, but it leads to stagnating or even declining cash flow on a per share basis, which is what really matters to the investor. We call this conflicted behavior of managers "empire building."

Managers get pay raises, but shareholders suffer underperformance. You should avoid these situations at all cost.

2. Avoid BDCs That Lack a Full-Cycle Perspective

Leverage is a double-edged sword.

It boosts your returns during the good years, but...

It also can crush you during downturns.

There's no point in earning high returns for a few years if you then lose it all in a recession.

When assessing BDCs, investors should assess their potential over a full cycle that includes a black swan or two because they will happen.

As we saw in 2020, all it takes is one black swan to torpedo your entire operations if you are overleveraged.

3. Avoid BDCs With No Competitive Advantage

Most BDCs don't have a clear specialization that would allow them to build a competitive advantage in a specific niche.

Instead, they pursue all sorts of investments, equity and debt, in all sectors of the economy. But realistically, can you be an expert in everything?

No, you probably can't, and when you invest capital without an edge, you will earn average returns at best.

An Example of a BDC to Avoid at Most Times

Prospect Capital (PSEC) has attracted a lot of yield-hungry investors over the years. It seems to always trade at a low valuation and a >10% yield. Even then, its total returns have suffered from poor share price performance since inception:

Data by YCharts

PSEC has a history of pursuing growth at all cost, diluting shareholders, overleveraging its balance sheet, and it lacks a competitive advantage.

You can clearly see that the share count has risen significantly over the years, but the book value per share has kept on declining:

Data by YCharts

Is PSEC today undervalued?

Maybe. It sure looks like one of the cheapest options in the BDC sector today. It has a mouth-watering 13% dividend yield.

But from our experience, going for the cheapest option is rarely a good idea, and paying a premium for quality is well worth it in the BDC sector.

An Example of a BDC to Buy When the Price is Right

Hercules Capital (HTGC) is a high-quality BDC with a well-aligned management team that only grows when it makes sense, it has a reasonable balance sheet, and a differentiated strategy that truly creates value.

It's strategically headquartered in Silicon Valley and it focuses on tech and pharmaceutical companies.

It's rarely the cheapest option in the BDC space. Yet, it has generated nearly 4x greater total returns than PSEC over the past bull market:

Data by YCharts

Here's how it has performed relative to its other peers:

It shows you the importance of favoring high-quality BDCs. If a BDC targets growth at the cost of dilution, has too much leverage, and lacks specialization, it's likely to disappoint in the long run, even despite a low valuation.

HTGC is today priced at a 9% yield, which is lower than PSEC's 13% yield, but it has steady growth and a management that you can trust. We believe that HTGC will continue to outperform in the long run.

Bottom Line: High-Yield Investing Can be Rewarding, But You Need to be Selective to Succeed

Most high-yielding companies are discounted for a good reason:

They are poorly managed.

Have too much leverage.

Owns highly-risky assets.

Operate in declining industries.

Etc...

At High Yield Investor, we only invest in a few BDCs and stay away from 90% of them:

We do our best to find the right balance between current safety, growth, yield, and value. When you have the right balance, your investment results improve materially:

What Are We Buying?

