European Bank Dividends In 2021 - Recommendations Updated

European banks are still at the mercy of the ECB and the respective financial supervisory authorities from nation to nation. This will continue to impact things until 2021.

The year is going toward its end - and a massive position, nearly 8% of my portfolio, hasn't been producing dividends for all of 2020. We're talking about European banks.

In this article, we look at what we might expect from the European banks in 2021. While we're going to focus on Scandinavian, and specifically Finnish, Swedish, and Danish banks, it can be applied to any bank within the EU.

The specific banks I own in my portfolio which are covered by the updated recommendations/rules as of this latest week are Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) (OTCPK:SWDBY), Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) (OTCPK:NBNKF), SEB (OTCPK:SKVKY) (OTCPK:SVKEF), Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) (OTCPK:SVNLY) and Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) (OTCPK:DNKEY).

(Source: Fokus)

Now, it's very important to note that there are banks that are unaffected by these recommendations, and which have already taken strides to distribute dividends normally going forward. These are banks that are outside the ECB sphere of authority, and they include Norwegian banks like DNB (OTCPK:DNBHF), which I write about as well.

The question

Normally, this collection of stalwart financial institutions signify very significant dividends on an annual basis. Not one of these banks has, on a YoC basis, less yield than 5.8%, and together they make up almost $9000 worth of annual dividends, most of which have currently been paused due to COVID-19. Obviously, this is a blow to any dividend portfolio.

Now, as an investor, I'm not worried in the long run. It also dampens the blow at least somewhat that these measures are not unique to the EU, but have also been done in the US, which relevant authorities placing limit on either dividends as a whole, payout ratios, or dividend growth rates. It's also likely, based on the current vaccination trends and how things seem to be going, that things should normalize once we're past 1H21 or so. Vaccinations have already begun in Europe, are set to begin in most nations in either December or January, and speed up once we hit the first couple of months of the coming year.

The European Central Bank recently published the following:

ECB calls on banks to refrain from or limit dividends until 30 September 2021

Dividends to remain below 15% of cumulated 2019-20 profits and not higher than 20 basis points of CET1 ratio

ECB reiterates supervisory expectation that banks exercise extreme moderation on variable remuneration The European Central Bank, ECB today recommended that banks exercise extreme prudence on dividends and share buy-backs. To this end, the ECB asked all banks to consider not distributing any cash dividends or conducting share buy-backs, or to limit such distributions, until 30 September 2021. The recommendation also reflects an assessment of the stability of the financial system and was made in close cooperation with the European Systemic Risk Board. (Source: ECB)

Some have said that this is the equivalent of a dividend prohibition - it's not. Careful wording again asks bank to refrain or limit dividends. It's doubtful that any bank in the EU would essentially ignore this, but the wording here does give banks the possibility of giving a dividend for 2020, as long as it's not higher than 15% of 2019-2020 profits. Given that most Scandinavian banks have relatively high payout ratios, these dividend payouts would, on the basis of EPS, look as follows (including current forecast estimates):

Swedbank: ~32-33 SEK of 2019/2020 profits, a dividend of around 5 SEK until September of 2021.

Handelsbanken: ~16-17 SEK of 2019/2020 profits, a dividend of around 2.5 SEK until September of 2021.

SEB: ~17-18 SEK of 2019/2020 profits, a dividend of around 2.7 SEK until September of 2021.

Danske Bank: 26-27 DKK of 2019/2020 profits, a dividend of around 4 DKK until September of 2021.

Nordea: 9-10 SEK of 2019/2020 profits, a dividend of around 1.5 SEK until September of 2021.

(Source: AB)

The hardest-hit bank for this ruling is without a doubt Nordea, as it had a particularly bad 2019. While the other banks are affected, most of these banks had already placed their own limitations on their dividends before this. This further narrows the gap, at least until 3Q21, and we can expect around 66-80% of the originally intended payout, of which more or less holds.

The key reasons I believe that most Scandinavian banks will go ahead and post dividends for the coming year/2020 is that the dividends aren't simply just going to very rich singular owners in Sweden. Very large owners of these banks are in fact pension funds and collective ownership funds, especially in the case of Handelsbanken and Oktogonen (read more about this in my article). The absence of any sort of dividend has really killed their performance in 2020 already and forced these funds and organizations to rethink their approach. Another year of no dividends could force something like Oktogonen into a dilution so deep that they could not recover. All of the aforementioned banks have also already, publically, said that there exist no significant risks even if this trend goes into 2021. All of the banks are well-capitalized, and quarterly results, as well as forecasts, lead me to my conclusion that there will be announced dividends on conjunction with the full-year reporting period starting in 2-3 weeks.

And we must not forget banks like DNB.

DNB ASA held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 30 November 2020. The General Meeting was held digitally as a result of the measures introduced due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All items on the agenda were adopted as proposed, cf. the notice published on 6 November 2020, and the General Meeting decided to: approve the merger plan regarding the merger with DNB Bank ASA

authorise the Board of Directors to decide a dividend for 2019 of up to NOK 9 per share

authorise the Board of Directors to buy back shares (Source: DNB)

DNB, which is around 2.3% of my portfolio, isn't affected by the EU or the ECB in that fashion. For the record, 9 NOK was the original dividend proposal before the pandemic, and it was approved in full, with a likely payout during early 2021. Year-over-year profits for 2020 suggest a similar dividend level for the bank in 2021 for 2020 fiscal.

So, European finance is a mixed bag at the moment. It's not unique - American banks have certainly taken hits as well, Wells Fargo (WFC) being among the most prominent here.

Reactions & Valuations

Also, most Swedish banks mentioned here arent's showing what I would call either significant undervaluation or significant reaction to this piece of news. At most, they fell a few percentages during these last few days, but nowhere near as much as one might expect. Current multiples for these banks suggest trading between 11-13X or so, based on current forecasts for 2020-2021. While this speaks to the fundamental quality of these specific institutions, it also doesn't denote any particular sort of appeal in a world where you can get much better financial stocks with a non-canceled dividend for less than 8-9X P/E multiples.

(Source: Ledger Insights)

So while media and certain investors are taking this piece of news harshly, the market overall and the banks themselves seem to have been prepared, or at least already included some of the impact of this in the valuation. There is also the matter that this isn't as much a prohibition as a recommendation to "limit". It's a prohibition, I would say, from paying 100% of their normal dividends, but it's also an approval to pay out a dividend within the posted framework. This framework has also been approved and re-submitted by the relevant swedish Authority, Finansinspektionen.

However, the takeaway from the current trends insofar as these banks and companies go, is that despite this piece of news, it hasn't changed either the positive or negative thesis on any of these companies. The thesis was already a long-term one, and the long-term thesis isn't affected by news like this. One of the reason is that despite COVID-19, Swedish banks have posted in-line or relatively close profits to non-affected periods, with some exceeding even these. Credit losses on the part of these banks have been minimal compared on an international scale, with perhaps DNB due to its energy exposure bearing the brunt here - but even DNB isn't in any sort of trouble because of this.

As it stands, Swedbank is 3% undervalued to a conservative price target of 150 SEK, SEB is 0.5% overvalued to a target of 85 SEK, Handelsbanken is 1% undervalued to a price target of 90 SEK and Nordea is 5% overvalued to a price target of around 65 SEK. All of these banks currently follow conservative pricing targets which i shifted to based on the pandemic and the banks failures to pay a dividend.

However, none of them trade close to a valuation I would consider appealing in the light of what we expect in the near-term. Even if some would technically be very weak "BUYS", the simple fact is that there are much better alternatives out there.

The trend is similar across Europe, with European banks trading fairly low, but these valuations being adjusted for what we can expect going forward. I would want to see these banks drop significantly more before I would consider them appealing as investments here. Most of them, on a normalized dividend basis (meaning the dividend prior to pandemic), are trading at YoC's of around 6-7% - but it's too hard to tell how long it will be before these trends return.

Thesis

Because I'm a dividend investor first and foremost, and none of these banks are currently anything close to undervalued, I don't hesitate to call all of them "HOLD"s here. Even the slight undervaluations of some of them aren't appealing enough on a peer basis to justify a purchase at this particular time, though I will of course update things if and when this changes.

DNB stands alone here and explainably so, in maintaining its dividend, making it an appealing choice in theory, but at over a 13X P/E, technically overvalued. If you were interested in DNB, there were plenty of opportunities to buy the bank at lower valuations even below 10X P/E that I wrote about - and I maintain that DNB is one of the better choices available.

COVID-19 hasn't been kind to banks or any kind of financial institutions. To consider them "out" however would be ridiculous. Once things normalize, even the current interest rate environment won't be able to keep these institutions and their fundamental services to individuals, corporations, and society as a whole, down.

I maintain my 18%+ position in my portfolio exposed to all sorts of financial stocks. Some of them have really failed during 2020 - but just as many are in double-digit, or even triple-digit returns. These events have really shown us the strength of some of the time-tested banks, insurance companies, fintech, and other interesting finance businesses.

This is an important update, in part to dispel some of the miscommunications about this and to clarify my own expectations and positions on some of these banks. I hope they were helpful in doing so, and wish you a pleasant Christmas and excellent holidays.

Thank you for reading this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWDBF, DNBHF, NRDBY, SKVKY, SVNLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.