Will A New Strain Derail The Recovery?

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

The high-frequency economic indicators are showing a recovery that is losing momentum under the weight of state restrictions and consumer unease due to record levels of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from the pandemic. The hope has been that a new round of economic aid from Washington would offset these headwinds while we waited for vaccines to become available to the general public, but Congress failed to compromise until year end.

If the pending stimulus fails to pack enough punch to offset these headwinds until we reach herd immunity, the recovery is likely to falter in the first quarter of 2021. The announcement that we have a new strain of the virus in the UK is sending stocks reeling this morning, because it adds another layer of uncertainty to the outlook for a market that has already discounted an end to the pandemic and full recovery for the economy.

Industrial Production

Industrial production rose 0.4% in November, and the 1.1% increase in October was revised lower to 0.9%. Manufacturing activity increased 0.8%, led by a 5.3% jump in the production of motor vehicles and parts, while mining increased 2.3%. Utility output fell 4.3% due to warmer weather than is typical for this time of year. Capacity utilization remains 6.5% below its long-term average at 73.3%

This resulted in a 5.5% decline in industrial production on a year-over-year basis, which brought an end to the monthly improvements we were seeing from the April low. The economic restrictions in many parts of the country are weighing on industrial activity.

Retail Sales

Retail sales slumped 1.1% in November, and October’s gain of 0.3% was revised to a decline of 0.1%, which means we have had back-to-back months of declining sales in the fourth quarter. The only categories of strength were building materials (+1.1%) and food and beverage stores (+1.6%). Online sales grew just 0.2%. Sales at bars and restaurants plunged 4% after a 0.5% decline in October, as the number of state restrictions on indoor dining increased and curfews were imposed. I suspect we will see some bounce in December for the holidays, but it will not be coming from fiscal stimulus out of Congress.

Housing Starts

Starts increased 1.2% in November and 13.2% year over year to an annualized 1.547 million units. Building permits increased 6.2% for the month and 8.5% over the past year to a 1.639-million-unit pace. Last month, the strength came from multi-unit housing, which was concentrated in the Northeast. The number of housing units under construction during the fourth quarter is at a run rate 2.9% above the third quarter, which means that home construction will contribute to GDP in the final quarter of the year. Low mortgage rates and limited supply should continue to fuel growth for the industry as we start 2021.

Markit’s FLASH PMI Surveys

According to Markit’s business surveys of manufacturing and service sector executives, the recovery continues, but at a slower pace. The service sector is far weaker than manufacturing, as government restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses that require human interaction are suffering again. Restaurants saw the biggest sales decline in seven months during November. Manufacturers are better positioned, because they are rebuilding depleted inventories and have more control over their work environment.

The Composite Index fell from 58.6 to a three-month low of 55.7. It won’t get any easier in the months ahead, as the number of new cases and hospitalizations rise and restrictions increase. Not until the burden on the healthcare system eases, will we see these restrictions roll back. It will take months to reach vaccination levels that start to have an impact.

Unemployment Claims

Jobless claims rose for a second month in a row to 885,000 last week, and there were 455,037 new applications through temporary federal programs, bringing the total to 1.34 million. This reflects the decline in consumer spending over the past two months, due to government restrictions and fears of infection as the daily case count has risen. While continuing claims through state programs declined by 273,000 to 5.51 million, they rose by 269,523 to 4.8 million through federal programs, as those who have exhausted their state benefits switch to the extension provided by the federal government.

The total number of workers continuing to receive claims under all programs collectively rose by 1.6 million to 20.6 million as of November 28. This is double the number of payroll jobs that have yet to be recovered since the pandemic started. There have been many assertions of fraud by the self-employed when it comes to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, but even if we discount the total by 50%, which is very aggressive, we arrive at approximately 15 million unemployed. That results in an unemployment rate close to 10%, which is close to the peak during the Great Financial Crisis. The labor market is struggling mightily, and it will get worse before it gets better.

Source: MarketWatch

Conclusion

Congress will vote to pass a $900 billion stimulus package today that includes $600 payments to individuals, $300 in supplemental unemployment benefits for 10 weeks, and the extension of pandemic-related jobless benefits from the CARES Act. The bill also includes $300 billion for small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. There are also large sums to reopen schools safely and fund the vaccination process. Assuming the bill passes, the aid is not likely to get to the small businesses and unemployed individuals that need it for weeks.

This means that the “haves,” who are the wealthiest households in this country, will need to offset the decline in spending by the “have nots,” who are some 20 million unemployed and others who have been adversely impacted economically by the pandemic, in order to avert an overall decline in consumer spending that ends to recovery.

Furthermore, a new strain of virus that has been identified in the UK as supposedly 70% more contagious than the original strain, according to reports shared by Boris Johnson over the weekend. The assumption is that the vaccines will be just as effective on this new strain as the original one, but the new uncertainty will clearly temper the enthusiasm that has built up over a new stimulus bill. Several countries have already restricted incoming flights from the UK effective immediately to thwart the spread of the new strain. The US has not done so yet. There is a legitimate fear that this new strain could thwart the global economic recovery and lead to much longer restrictions to economic activity than anticipated.

Worse yet, the United States is already near full capacity in hundreds of hospitals across the country, and we cannot endure a significant spike in new cases and hospitalizations from current levels. It could lead to an economic shutdown similar to what we saw earlier this year, which led to the recession and bear market.

