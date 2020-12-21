We remain bullish on the share price of Atlanticus Holdings's common stock after its recent increase to over $23 per share. Our bullishness is driven by our view of several factors including the economic support from the federal government, the public filings associated with the company, and Atlanticus Holdings' current earnings and cash flow generation run-rates as disclosed in the company's latest Form 10-Q (and discussed in greater depth in our last report).

We believe that the $900 billion coronavirus relief package agreed upon by congressional lawmakers this past weekend would continue to provide a tailwind to Atlanticus Holdings' near-term performance. Assuming the package becomes law in something close to its current form, we believe it will provide further assistance to many of the company's customers. Based on our review of media reports, we understand that included in the $900 billion aid package would be $166 billion for direct checks (or $600 to many Americans) and $120 billion in enhanced federal unemployment benefits (or $300 per week for each eligible recipient) among other support for the economy. Our analysis of the results of Atlanticus Holdings and other companies engaged in similar business activities has shown to us that this sort of support has had a positive effect on performance, particularly in the form of reduced delinquency rates, which we believe should support higher earnings and cash flow. As such, we expect that this aid bill, to the extent it becomes law along these current lines, will continue to benefit Atlanticus Holdings' near term results.

Since our last report, we have observed one public filing associated with Atlanticus Holdings, which we believe is notable for several reasons. The first reason is that there is only this one public filing. We believe this is relevant in that we would have generally expected the increased share price to trigger some insider selling of stock, particularly among certain directors that have historically monetized their stock awards on a regular basis. This seems to suggest to us that the insiders view there to be further upside to the stock price and/or that the insiders are unable to trade the stock due to the trading window being closed due to undisclosed material information.

The other reasons that we find this filing to be notable are contained within the filing itself. In this Form 4 filing, made on 12/15/2020, our review indicates it was disclosed that on 12/11/2020 Jeff Howard, the President and a director of Atlanticus Holdings, exercised options to purchase 200,000 shares of the company's common stock at $3.04 per share. The exercise of the options on this date was perhaps done prior to year-end in order to trigger earned income taxes at the current effective rate and receive capital gains treatment for future appreciation. It appears to us from the filing that the $608,000 of exercise cost of the options was paid by Mr. Howard in cash (instead of forfeiting common stock priced at $21.63). We believe that such a forfeiture would have to be disclosed in the Form 4. It also appears to us from the filing, that the $3.7 million in option value triggered a tax withholding obligation of $1.7 million (or a 45% effective federal and state tax rate), which in turn was satisfied through the forfeiture by Mr. Howard and repurchase by Atlanticus Holdings of 77,953 shares. We note that, based on our review of prior period public filings, it appears that the company in the past has retained shares that it repurchases in connection with employee tax withholding. To the extent this is the case here, which we expect it to be, the company will have effectively repurchased shares at $21.63. We also have yet to see any filings regarding stock sales by Mr. Howard, who now owns 479,556 shares of Atlanticus Holdings' common stock according to this Form 4. We view these disclosures to be net positive to our outlook.

At the current stock price of $23.81, Atlanticus carries a diluted market capitalization of $492.2 million. This market capitalization excludes the remaining convertible senior notes due in 2035, which carry a conversion price of $24.61 per share and convert into 1.4 million shares. At $25 per share, the market capitalization would increase to $552.3 million. As set forth in greater detail in our last report, we observed that, in the most recent quarter, Atlanticus generated quarterly earnings of $1.72 per share, quarterly cash from operations after preferred dividends of $59.1 million, and quarterly cash flow after preferred dividends and level investments in earning assets of $45.4 million. In light of the above, we continue to believe that, as of the date of this report, there is additional upside to the stock price of Atlanticus Holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold a long position in the common stock of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and engage in purchases and sales of the stock from time to time. The information and opinions in this research are provided to the best of our knowledge and belief but no representations or warranties are provided as to their accuracy or completeness. Material risks exist with respect to an investment in Atlanticus’ common stock, including, without limitation, as set forth herein and in the company’s public filings. Each investor should perform his or her own due diligence in connection with any investment decision without reliance on anything contained herein. The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to take any particular action.