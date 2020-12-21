The stock has more upside as more upside as the valuation remains attractive at less than 5x forward sales while being very EBITDA positive.

The MSO continues to expand into new states outside of Florida to provide growth avenues in the future.

Trulieve Cannabis continues to hit new all-time highs while the market is focused on cannabis mergers in the Canadian space.

While the stock market continues to remain distracted with the Canadian LPs, the U.S. multi-state operators (MSOS) remain the top plays in the cannabis sector. This last week, Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) hit all-time highs while the market focused on the Aphria (APHA) reverse acquisition with Tilray (TLRY). The MSO was a clear buy back in September and my investment thesis remains bullish on the stock over 70% higher now.

Image Source: Trulieve Cannabis website

Blistering Q3

While Tilray needs to cut $75 million in costs to make the merger appealing to Aphria shareholders, Trulieve Cannabis is full speed ahead. The cannabis company grew Q3 revenues by 92% to reach $136 million with pro-forma revenues hitting $155 million.

Unlike the Canadians, Trulieve Cannabis has substantial EBITDA profits reaching $67.5 million in the last quarter alone. The MSO provided 2020 targets of $475 million in revenues and $215 million in adjusted EBITDA profits.

These numbers are just impressive considering the MSO focus mostly Florida while Aphria and Tilray have chased revenues all across the world. These two companies have only achieved combined adult-use cannabis revenues in all of Canada of only $232 million.

Even more impressive for Trulieve Cannabis, the Pennsylvania deals for Pure Penn and Solevo were only closed on November 12. These deals weren't even factored into guidance despite the deals closing prior to Trulieve holding the Q3 earnings call on November 17.

With new stores opening in Florida and cannabis growth remaining uninterrupted, Trulieve will easily top analyst estimates. The analyst community only has a 2021 revenue target of $787 million, but the annualized revenue rate in Q4 could easily be $680 million or $170 million per quarter based on the new stores.

The Canadian LPs have never offered this level of consistent growth.

Real Expansion

My original trepidation in investing in Trulieve Cannabis was there sole focus on the Florida market. Any MSO focused on a single state can generate strong short-term profits, but the market is likely to open up in the future suggesting a fully integrated MSO would create the most value.

Besides, brand recognition will eventually cross state lines and a company with 100+ stores is bound to be more efficient than a MSO with limited stores in just one state. Trulieve Cannabis was slowly moving beyond just the Florida market and the company recently acquired two businesses in Pennsylvania.

Trulieve still lacks the large scope outside of Florida, but the company is now in 6 states which includes Florida, California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and West Virginia. The MSO has 73 operational dispensaries, but 69 of the stores are location in Florida and the company only has open stores in four of those other states.

Source: Trulieve Cannabis December 2020

The stock now has a listed market valuation of $3.9 billion, oddly very similar to the full EV of the combined Aphria and Tilray. Investors have to bet on whether the U.S. market offers more potential going forward or whether the new Tilray is the future with access to the EU.

Right now, my money is on the U.S. story with an MSO like Trulieve Cannabis. The crazy part is that the company still has the massive upside of Florida alone approving recreational cannabis. The recreational cannabis market is typically multiples of the medical cannabis amount and the tourist aspect to Florida could further enhance sales in that state. Not to mention, the other NE states of Connecticut and Pennsylvania offer additional upside of recreational cannabis approval.

Source: Trulieve Cannabis December 2020

Outside that, federal legalization would provide another huge boost to the stock via access to cheaper capital and listing on U.S. stock exchanges. The stock could quickly become an acquisition target once federal legalization allows other public companies to invest in the cannabis sector.

Despite the clear catalysts for the MSO sector in the U.S., Trulieve Cannabis still trades inline with the Canadians in the middle of a merger and locked out of the prime U.S. THC market.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Trulieve Cannabis is no longer the major bargain of a few months ago. The stock is still relative cheap in comparison to Aphria while offering more clear catalysts to growth in near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.