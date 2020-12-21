For years, I released my top gold stock picks to the public. I took a break in 2020, but I'm releasing 3 top gold stocks picks for 2021.

Gold miners are ripping higher to close out the year, but still trade at dirt cheap valuations.

I argue below that gold and silver stocks are due for a breakout in 2021.

Top Gold Stocks For 2021

It's time for a list of my top gold stock picks for the upcoming year! I have been putting out a list of my favorite gold stock picks for quite a while now. While I took a break last year, I've decided to release a couple of top picks for 2021.

Here, I've outlined why gold miners are an attractive buying opportunity entering 2021, my goal as a gold mining stock investor and past-year top picks, and my 3 top picks for 2020 (scroll to the bottom for the picks.)

Why Gold Miners, and Why Now? 5 Reasons to Buy

Gold miners provide leverage to the price of gold - every 10% gain in the price of gold should lead to a 20% or greater rise in the price of mining stocks. If you are bullish on commodities like gold, you should consider the mining stocks for leverage.

Over the past 2-4 weeks, I've been buying gold and silver miners the most actively I have all year long, aside from the March dip. I believe it is an excellent time to be buying gold miners for a few reasons:

1. Supportive monetary policy: It is no secret that central banks around the world are flooding markets with cheap money via low interest rates and asset purchase programs, and this is very supportive of gold prices.

The U.S. Federal Reserve recently announced it will keep interest rates close to zero until at least the end of 2023, and it will keep buying at least $120 billion of debt per month ($80 billion of U.S. Treasury securities and $40 billion of mortgage backed securities).

This puts pressure on the U.S. dollar, and contributing to the rise in the price of commodities like gold, silver and copper, which will likely continue for several years.

2. Favorable supply and demand trends: According to The World Gold Council, demand for gold dropped to 892,300 tonnes in Q3 - its lowest quarterly total since Q3 2009 - yet gold is still up 20% year-to-date.

This was mainly due to central banks becoming net sellers of gold for the first time since Q4 2010, and jewelry demand falling by 29% year-over-year due to the impacts of COVID-19.

(Gold demand and gold supply charts. Source: Gold.Org)

ETF buying has driven gold's 20% price increase this year and has offset the lower demand from other sources, but I believe we'll see jewelry and central bank demand rebound strongly in 2021 in a post-COVID world.

3. Gold miners undervalued compared to gold: Gold mining stocks provide leverage to the price of gold. In addition, miners are historically undervalued compared to gold as illustrated by the HUI-to-Gold ratio. This takes one share of the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index, which contains a basket of gold miners, and divides it by an ounce of gold.

(The HUI to gold ratio is breaking out. Credit: MacroTrends)

The HUI currently trades at US$314 and the price of gold is $1,890/oz, therefore, the ratio is .166X. Over the past 20 years, the ratio has ranged from a bottom of .09X to a high of .64X.

Getting back to a ratio of .30X with gold at $1,890/oz would result in the HUI trading at $567 per share, implying upside of 80.5%.

4. Valuations are attractive: Gold mining stock valuations are looking attractive compared to other sectors. The gold mining sector carries a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.99X, a price-to-cash flow of 9.01X, and a price-to-sales of 1.44X, according to Seeking Alpha.

Sector EV/EBITDA (Fwd) P/CF P/S Gold mining 9.99 9.01 1.44 Real estate 19.96 16.73 5.32 Financials 11.85 9.01 3.00 Consumer staples 12.92 12.28 1.48

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Equidam)

Senior miners and royalty companies have been increasing dividends, with yields close to 2% or higher on select senior miners, such as Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which yields 1.80% and recently boosted its payout by 50%; Newmont Mining (NEM), which yields 2.66%; and B2Gold (BTG), which yields 2.82%.

5. Tax-loss selling equals a buying opportunity: Several gold stocks have been negatively impacted by year-end tax loss selling - the sale of stocks at a loss to reduce the capital gain earned on the investment.

Investors who purchased mining stocks at the peak in July and August are taking losses this month, creating a buying opportunity for bargain hunters.

Many junior miners also raised money in the market this summer via private placement financing, and that type of financing comes with a 4-month hold period on the shares, which has likely increased the amount of selling in juniors.

Top Gold Stock Picks for 2021

My goal as a gold & silver mining investor is to outperform the benchmark indexes, including the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), the junior miners index (GDXJ), the Sprott Junior Miners ETF (SGDJ), and the NYSE Gold Bugs Index, among others.

You can check out some of my past year's picks below, and some performance metrics:

Top 10 Gold Stocks for 2016 (7 out of 10 picks outperformed the GDX, with the picks returning 95.57% on average.

Top 10 Gold Stocks for 2017 (the average pick returned 39.21%, compared to a 5.11% return in the GDX. These returns listed above are based on the time I listed each stock as a top pick when I checked in on the performance (roughly a year later).

Top 10 Gold Stocks for 2018 (it was a bad year - the average pick returned a negative 13.5%. The GDX returned a negative 12.17%.)

Top Gold Stock for 2019 - Sandstorm Gold (SAND) returned (US$4.63 at time of publication on Jan. 8, 2019, finished the year at US$7.45, a gain of 59%, compared to a 36.82% rise in the GDX.

This year, I've mixed it up a bit and instead of releasing 10 picks, I've chosen 3 picks in each of the three types of gold companies: Gold producers (miners or royalty companies), gold developers (advancing a project with a gold resource to the construction stage), and gold explorers (a higher-risk, pre-resource company).

These picks were discussed on my recent podcast appearance with Palisades Gold Radio (my entire portfolio of 40+ gold and silver mining stocks are disclosed to subscribers of my marketplace service.) Below, I've gone into a bit more detail on why I selected these three stocks as top picks. Stock price charts were uploaded on Dec. 18.

1. Top Gold Producer Pick: Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold is one of the most profitable gold mining companies on the planet, producing close to $1 billion in operating cash flow, $500 million in free cash flow and $555 million in net earnings year-to-date.

Free cash flow is a metric I like to evaluate as it's a true measure of a company's profitability. Kirkland Lake's free cash flow was $275 million in Q3 2020. So they are producing over $1 billion in free cash flow annually at spot gold prices.

BMO Capital Markets has a report on free cash flow profiles of mining companies, and at $1850/oz gold, BMO estimates that Kirkland Lake Gold will produce $1.33 billion FCF in 2021, rising to $1.49 billion by 2022.

(Gold miner's free cash flow profiles. Credit: BMO Capital Markets)

The company has been using some of this free cash flow to aggressively buy back shares, repurchasing and cancelling 14 million of its shares year-to-date. Buybacks are great when your stock is cheap, and this is the time to be doing it. This will boost Kirkland Lake's earnings per share and cash flow per share metrics in 2021.

Kirkland Lake Gold is profitable, and its stock looks undervalued compared to peers, trading at 10X price-to-cash flow, with a forward P/E ratio of 13.81X, and EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.15X.

The miner also boasts one of the strongest balance sheets in the gold mining sector, with $1 billion in cash and zero debt to end 2020. They could buy out several junior or mid-tier gold miners with their cash hoard, but instead, they are being more selective and careful with their money.

For example, Kirkland Lake entered into an exploration agreement with Wallbridge Mining, in which they can earn a 75% interest in Wallbridge's Detour East property, simply by exploring and spending $35 million on the property over a 5-year period. This is a smart, inexpensive move as Detour East is strategically located 11 kilometers east of the Detour Lake Gold mine. It's a foot in the door and if they don't have any success at Detour East, they don't have to continue the exploration agreement.

The knock on Kirkland Lake Gold is relatively low gold reserves, and only a 4-year remaining mine life at its Fosterville mine in Australia. But the company is aggressively exploring to prove up reserves and extend the mine life. I think it's foolish to bet against the company finding more gold there (given its track record of exploration success), and I expect positive exploration results in 2021, potentially extending Fosterville's mine life to 6 years or longer.

For these reasons, I believe Kirkland Lake Gold is a solid top gold producer pick for 2021, and I expect returns that exceed the GDX and HUI indexes.

2. Top Developer Pick: KORE Mining (OTCQX:KOREF)

KORE Mining owns not one, but two gold projects in the U.S. which I believe have a good shot at becoming producing gold mines in the future.

In particular, the Imperial project - located just 9 miles from Equinox Gold's (EQX) producing Mesquite mine - profiles as a simple open pit, heap leach project, with strong economics.

Based on a completed PEA study, Imperial will cost $143 million to build with estimated annual production of 146,000/oz gold at $852/oz all-in sustaining costs, leaving healthy margins at spot gold prices. The project carries a net present value of $450 million, using a conservative gold price of $1,600/oz.

KORE also owns the Long Valley project, another open-pit, heap leachable gold mine project in California. The upfront capex of $161 million is a reasonable price tag, as Long Valley profiles as a 102,000/oz per year operation at competitive AISC of $773/oz, based on its current resource. The net present value is $273 million, using $1,600/oz gold and a 5% discount rate.

Both projects have considerable exploration upside, especially at Imperial, where management feels the 19 kilometers of target strike hosts the potential for multiple multi-million ounce gold discoveries; at a minimum, I think there's potential to extend the mine life a few more years, thus boosting the project's value.

(Credit: KORE Mining)

Using a $1,600/oz gold price, the NPV of both projects is $723 million, and it's closer to $1 billion at spot gold prices, compared to KORE's current market cap of $129 million, with reasonable upfront capex just north of $300 million.

I would probably buy KORE's stock for those two projects alone. But here's the icing on the cake for investors: KORE also owns promising exploration property in the Cariboo district of British Columbia, its FG Gold and GC Creek properties, which will be spun-out into a new company called Karus Gold in early 2021. Investors of KORE Mining are set to receive shares in the new company.

KORE has reported high-grade drills from initial exploration work at this property, including 14.3 meters of 6.4 g/t gold at 386 meters downhole. Cariboo is going to be a hot gold district in 2021 with Osisko Development Corp. ("ODC") planning to drill like crazy at its Cariboo mine, where it's working on advancing a 4 million ounce gold resource to production.

KORE's exploration grounds are not far off from Osisko, and Taseko's (NYSEMKT:TGB) Gibraltar mine is also located just northwest of its property.

(Credit: KORE Mining)

Most importantly, KORE has a strong management team, headed by who was previously with Nevsun Resources, which was sold at a 57% premium to Zijin Mining in a $1.41 billion deal.

Management owns 38% of the KORE Mining, and that's really important for me, I want insiders to have skin in the game. Billionaire resource investor Eric Sprott owns 26% of the company.

(Credit: KORE Mining)

The knock on KORE is that its two gold projects are in California, which has a more difficult permitting track compared to other mining jurisdictions like Nevada and Arizona, for example.

However, Equinox Gold's success at both the nearby Mesquite mine and the Castle Mountain mine is a sign that you can successfully build and operate gold mines in the state. More importantly, KORE has wisely hired Marc Leduc, the former CEO of NewCastle Gold (which owned the Castle Mountain mine before Equinox acquired it), as its Chief Operating Officer, to help navigate permitting.

Besides permitting and development risks, other risks to consider: KORE is not a producer, and therefore, has no cash flow from operations. This means the company will likely need to raise money at some point in 2021, and there's no guarantee it will be able to do so. KORE's stock also has low trading volume on the U.S. OTC, which makes its shares harder to trade (shares have more volume on its TSX listing, KORE.V).

I look forward to seeing what KORE can accomplish in 2021.

3. Top Explorer Pick: Labrador Gold Corp. (OTCQX:NKOSF)

Labrador Gold is an early-stage gold explorer with no defined gold resource and limited drilling done to date, but therein lies the opportunity for those looking for a ground-floor opportunity in what could end up leading to a major gold discovery.

Labrador's Kingsway project is located next door (2.5 kilometers northeast) to New Found Gold's Queensway project in Central Newfoundland, where New Found has hit some incredible drill results, including 19 meters of 93 g/t gold, 22 meters of 41 g/t gold and 7 meters of 44.5 g/t gold.

New Found Gold's stock is well-known to gold investors at this point - it has been one of the gold sector's best performers this year, and the company's market cap now exceeds $400 million. Labrador Gold has similar high-grade gold discovery potential, with its property located adjacent and parallel to the Appleton Fault Zone - the same trend which hosts New Found Gold's recent discoveries.

(Labrador has high-grade gold discovery potential northeast of New Found Gold's Queensway project in particular, near the Lotto and Keatz Zone discoveries. Credit: Labrador Gold)

Historical soil sampling and grab samples returned promising results, including 168 g/t Au in quartz vein boulders, 61.73 g/t Au in outcrop, and recent soil sampling by Labrador returned up to 9.9 g/t Au, with 19 samples assaying greater than .1 g/t. These results increase the probability of high-grade gold discoveries that could be made through diamond drilling in 2021.

This is also a good time to be considering the stock, as Labrador's stock sold off hard on Dec. 17 on weak initial drill results at Kingsway - the company reported that the first 9 of 28 holes did not show high-grades.

I feel the market has overreacted to the news. For one, Labrador has only reported 9 of the 28 holes it completed in this drill program, and more importantly, this drilling started earlier in the Summer - before Labrador's December discovery of visible gold at Big Vein, located 2.5 kilometers away from these results (a much better target for drilling in early 2021.)

According to Labrador Gold:

"This work led to the discovery of Big Vein and associated visible gold (see news releases dated November 9 and December 3, 2020) after the RAB drilling had been permitted and was already underway. Gold mineralization shows features characteristic of epizonal gold deposits and Big Vein has been traced over a strike length of 400 meters within a larger corridor of veining over 7.5km in strike length. This represents a primary target for exploration and planning is underway for an aggressive diamond drill program for early 2021."

(Labrador Gold's grab sample which assayed 1,065.4 g/t Au showing visible gold grains. This area will be a key target for drilling early in the new year. Credit: Labrador Gold.)

Another positive to note: Labrador also recently announced the appointment of Quinton Hennigh to its advisory board. Hennigh is a highly regarded geologist whose biggest accomplishment is the work he did to help Kirkland Lake Gold acquire the Fosterville gold mine in Australia. Hennigh serves as director of New Found Gold and he is very familiar with epizonal orogenic lode gold, which is the type of gold deposit targeted by Labrador.

Labrador is well-funded, with approximately $10 million cash and no debt, therefore it has the funds to carry out an aggressive exploration program in 2021, without tapping into the markets. There should be a ton of steady news flow coming out next year.

So, what about the risks? Well, gold exploration is risky business. Readers should be aware that there is certainly a lot of risk with early-stage gold explorers like Labrador Gold, as they produce no cash flow from operations, and they could end up having little to no gold at its property.

It's also a low volume stock, making it hard to buy and sell (on the U.S. OTC listing, it has average volume of 105,134; shares have much more volume on the TSX listing). I view this as a smart, speculative buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL, KOREF, NKOSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered financial advisor and this post should be read for informational purposes only, not as investment advice. Two of the three stocks mentioned are OTC stocks with low trading volume.