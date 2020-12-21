Paying attention to simple little things that most men neglect makes a few men rich. - Henry Ford

The United States Postal Service says we are "amid historic volumes in an extraordinary year for deliveries" as many of us are happy to hunker down at home and wait for those packages to be dropped off at our door. This is one pandemic trend that is likely to persist; I mean why spend time going to the store and hauling things home when it can just be delivered for you? One clear winner in a post-pandemic world with increased shipping volumes is a packaging company.

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is a packaging company serving a diverse mix of end markets as shown in the graphic below. It produces a variety of products, including containerboard, paperboard, steel drums, and bulk containers. The company has 265 production, warehouse, and office locations across 41 countries. The strong diversification of this company across products and end markets makes it an attractive investment.

Company materials: Greif, a Manufacturer of Industrial Packaging

Business segments

GEF's largest business segment is the Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services (RIPS) segment, which makes rigid industrial packaging products for the chemical, food and beverage, petroleum, and pharmaceutical industries, among others. For the most recent quarter, this segment saw a slight decrease in revenues due to lower demand in Southern Europe and North America, despite strength in China and Central/Western Europe. However, GEF reported demand improved for a key product (steel drums) during the quarter, looking much better in the last month of the quarter on the increase in the bulk and commodity chemical sectors.

The other large segment Paper Packaging & Services (PPS) benefitted from higher volumes for the most recent quarter. However, reported sales fell due to lower prices and reflecting a business's divestiture included in the prior year's results. Containerboard and corrugated products make up the bulk of this segment, with products used to ship home appliances, small machinery, grocery products, and other applications.

Guidance

GEF has provided both short-term and longer-term guidance. For the first quarter of the upcoming 2021 fiscal year, which covers the three months ending January 31, 2021, GEF estimated earnings per share of $0.48-0.58. At the midpoint, this is essentially flat to the prior year's quarter. Longer term, GEF is guiding to adjusted annual EBITDA of $785-865 million in the 2022 fiscal year with growth in both the RIPS and PPS segments. This compares favorably to the total adjusted EBITDA of $643 million GEF notched for the full fiscal year of 2020.

Valuation

Analysts have translated this guidance to estimates of earnings per share of $3.65 for the upcoming 2021 fiscal year. This reflects an attractive forward PE of roughly 13 times. GEF also pays a healthy dividend, driving a pleasing 3.7% dividend yield. Year-to-date, GEF's stock is up just over 6%.

Risks to ownership

GEF's overall business is sensitive to changes in general economic and business conditions. However, with good diversifications across end business and geographic markets, GEF also has some natural hedges.

Raw material price volatility or shortages could negatively impact GEF. The company uses long-term supply contracts to mitigate these risks.

Summary

The packaging business is fundamental to a productive economy. As business activity rebounds post-pandemic, along with persistently higher adopting rates for home delivery options, GEF will benefit.

