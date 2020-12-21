The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is a business that produces nutritious snacking products through two main brands: Atkins and Quest. The company sells products such as drinkable shakes and nutrition bars. The company sells through retail channels such as grocery stores as well as e-commerce channels such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Simply Good Foods hopes to capitalize on changes in consumer trends, as more individuals and families are shifting from sweet snacks to ‘better-for-you’ snacks. The company recently acquired the Quest brand in late 2019 and is most likely looking for other M&A opportunities to continue capturing market share.

The company’s stock price fell to a 52-week low during the March crash but has gained approximately 78% since then. We possess a bullish view of the company as we believe Simply Good Foods will be able to continue the momentum from recent quarterly earnings into next year, and the company has a lot of room to grow, considering that international footprint is nominal compared to sales in the United States.

Recent earnings performance has been led by the Quest brand

Simply Good Foods has already reaped tremendous rewards from the Quest acquisition as in 4Q/20, the company saw a 59.7% increase in net sales and a 53.5% increase in adjusted EBITDA figures. The Quest brand accounted for a 67.7% increase in quarterly sales compared to the previous year, and Atkins, which is the company’s original brand, saw its sales fall 8%. The acquisition of Quest also helped drive EBITDA margins, as gross profit was driven by Quest.

Although Atkins saw a decrease in both bars and ready-to-drink shakes sales in 4Q/20, the company saw an increase in gross e-commerce sales of 55% in Q4/20 for Atkins products. Overall, retail has performed well during COVID-19, given that many people are doing more cooking at home, but “about 40% of Atkins consumption occurs away from home [and] bars [were] particularly impacted (Simply Good Foods Investor Presentation, 2020).”

We believe that, over the course of the past year, people have been doing less physical exercise at gyms and outdoor activities. Therefore, customers who already had Atkins bars and shakes at home were slow to finish consuming the products, and the simple mindset of customers thinking they will be at home more often because of the coronavirus will also deter purchases. Atkins clearly has strong recognition, as we assume many customers who would traditionally purchase Atkins products in the mass retail channel migrated over to e-commerce channels, resulting in tremendous growth from the online channels.

The Quest brand had a stellar performance in Q4/20, as retail sales were up 21.3%, and e-commerce sales were up 25%. Quest still has products that cater to those with a sweet tooth such as cookies and chips. Quest cookie sales were up 95% in Q4, and Quest chips were up 72%.

We believe that Quest will continue to see increased sales as the coronavirus fades, as the company saw a decline in Quest bar sales due to ‘lower on-the-go occasions’. If anything, people will perform many of these ‘on-the-go’ activities at a higher rate than pre-COVID-19 levels, whether it be for leisure or work, as restrictions ease and the vaccine rolls out.

Simply Good Foods is increasing marketing spend at the right time

We believe that, as consumers look to increase the number of beneficial health activities once restrictions ease, Simply Good Foods can use marketing dollars to push products into the consumers’ hands.

The company’s new advertising campaigns aim to convey Atkins products that are “better, healthier, alternative to other at-home snacks” and targeting those who are trying to “[lose] weight gained during the pandemic (Simply Good Foods Investor Presentation, 2020)". The company is also trying to target those who are spending more time at home as a result of virtual work.

The company is able to increase marketing spend as its current ratio is 3.66x, and the company’s “Quest cost synergies of $20 million [is] on track; majority to be achieved in fiscal ‘21-22 (Simply Good Foods Investor Presentation, 2020).” The company does have a significant amount of long-term debt, but the company has been profitable throughout the entire duration of the pandemic, and once cost synergies are realized, the company will be in a very comfortable financial position.

Multiples are very fair considering that the company has a lot of growing left to do

Based on an EPS estimate of 0.97 in FY2021, the company would be trading at a 26.57x PE, which is very fair, considering the rapid growth of Quest as well as the future cost synergies of both brands. The forward P/S ratio would be a modest 2.73x if the company can reach $900 million in sales in 2021, which is very possible, considering that the company achieved $816 million in the fiscal year 2020.

Currently, “international net sales represented approximately 3% of total net sales (Simply Good Foods 10-K).” We believe that the health-conscious trend is happening on a global scale, and there is no reason that Simply Good Foods cannot capitalize on consumer interests in international territory. The company has found some success in Australia and New Zealand, and continued momentum through e-commerce or retail channels will propel brand equity, especially on a global scale. Europe continues to be basically an untapped market, which is an area that the company can disrupt in the long term.

In summation, we believe that Simply Good Foods is well positioned for continuous growth in the long run. The biggest risk for the company is increasing competition as more companies look to take advantage of nutrition trends. The snacking market is insanely competitive, and there are many players with significant capital and resources such as Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK). Moreover, the products that Simply Good Foods sells are highly replicable and somewhat undifferentiated. We still possess a bullish view of the company, considering its fair forward-looking earnings estimates and impressive performance throughout COVID-19.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.