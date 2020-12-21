Tech Shift To Continue In 2021: Investors Be Ready

But, this is a world of radical uncertainty, one in which investors must be open to the opportunities that are available, but must realize that some investment approaches are not appropriate anymore.

Many, many new advances have been created in this environment from healthcare, to education, to finance, to communications, and so on, advances that are providing investment opportunities.

There has been no downturn in history that has experienced such a rapid and such a dramatic change to the structure of the economy, one that will continue on.

There has been a tremendous shift in the economy in 2020 as the use of information technology has moved to fill the needs created by the spread of Covid-19.

People remark, over and over that one of the major impacts of the coronavirus pandemic spread and the subsequent recession is an acceleration of the new technology into the economy…and into the culture.

Never in history has there been such changes in such a short amount of time and never in history has there been such a severe recession in the “legacy” areas of the economy that have bee

Perhaps what is not fully recognized is the fact that has been balanced off by such an accelerating change to the new.

And, these changes that are taking place are changes that will not be reversed.

An immediate conclusion one can draw from these changes is that “old time” economic policy must be forgotten so that policymakers can look at the future with “new” eyes. For example, the old Keynesian effort to fiscally stimulate the economy and put people back into the jobs they had been in before the economic downturn, is not what the economy needs.

Yes, the economy needs stimulus, but the approach must be one to help the unemployed through this period of technological transformation and then to help the workforce “retool” so as to be able to work in the “new” environment.

Anything less than this will not do the job and will create more and more social unrest.

The World Is Changing

This is the information age and, as I continually repeat, information is growing and spreading. This is the underlying fact that is the foundation for all the transformation that is taking place.

One only has to look at the editorial piece written by Andy Kessler in the Wall Street Journal where he talks about “How Tech Got Ready for 2020.”

Mr. Kessler focuses upon what showed up during the lockdowns: he starts mentioning Zoom, then cloud computing, then broadband, then telemedicine, then streaming, then contactless payments, then meal delivery, grocery delivery, retail logistics, e-billing, ticketless travel retinal scans, motion-sensing and Purell dispensers. And the list goes on.

He even mentions how the new technology aided the creation of the new Covid vaccines.

The technology was there. The specific applications were not there or were not being used to any extent and the tech world moved to fill in the needs that appeared during the crisis.

People responded to the new applications and volumes grew…amazingly. And, even older citizens responded in a way that has never been seen before.

I have written many times about my work with young entrepreneurs and how exciting this has been as many new efforts to find solutions to problems or fill missing markets with new ideas are being sought by a whole new generation of bright, energetic young people.

This movement is impacting even some of the more staid industries.

The Newbies

Mr. Kessler writes of his own experience with telemedicine and how enormous changes are taking place in the field of health care. Health care had been a major laggard in the area of information technology and now is right in the middle of incredible transitions that, a few years ago would have been considered far out of reach of the existing structure.

Education is another area that is changing, although Mr. Kessler believes that, so far, “video conferenced education has been awful for K-12 and a mess of colleges.” Yes, there is a ways to go in education, but the transformation of education in at a tipping point and you will be surprised at what will happen over the next five years. I have taught graduate courses on-line, worldwide, for Penn State University, and on-line education can be very effective. But, now the barriers have been broken down and I believe that what you will see in five years will “blow out your mind!”

Then, another area I have been heavily involved in, is commercial banking. Commercial banking has also been a laggard in the past, but things are now changing very rapidly. To me, the core of banking is the payments system…how money is transferred from one place to another. I have written a lot about these changes lately, the last one on was on last Friday, about ApplePay.

For years, nothing was happening in terms of the payments system. Then the technology started to change and new forces began to put a little pressure on the traditional system. But, then the pandemic hit and now things seem to be advancing at a very rapid pace.

One of the signs of the times is the “wave of consolidations…sweeping through the payments industry.” Cara Lombardo and Dana Cimilluca write in the Financial Times about all the activity that has been taking place within the industry and how tis is beginning to result in a shrinkage in the number of major players still around.

But, this consolidation just shows what the future holds for the remaining players. And, still there are even new rivals that have just entered the field, all tech companies just focused on payments, like Adyen NV, Square Inc. and Stripe Inc.

Banking, in my mind, is going to change massively. These developments have gotten some of the larger U. S. banking institutions “off their rear-ends” and moving to upgrade. JPMorgan, Chase & Co. is in the lead on this effort, but the U. S. banks are also being driven to change by what is happening internationally, particularly in China. Names that are becoming more and more familiar throughout the world are Alipay and WeChat Pay who dominate the market in China. The American efforts are going to be pushed to the limit by these organizations as they become more world wide.

In Other Areas

Behind the scenes in other areas we see major pressures pushing for change. For example, Asa Fitch writes in the Wall Street Journal about how some of the biggest customers of the large semiconductor companies are “making their own chips tailored to the supercharged areas of cloud-computing and artificial intelligence.”

Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com, Inc. and Google “are getting into the game in the hunt for improved performance and lower cost.” The growth in the business of these companies during the pandemic, is driving the move and will, consequently, produce a change in how chip-makers perform.

Bottom Line

The coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying recession have produced major changes in the economy and investors must be cognizant of what is going on. The economic recovery is not going to be like any other economic recovery we have ever known. The role that information technology is playing is something not seen before. The responses that the government has to make are different that what they have ever been.

This is the world of “radical uncertainty” that I have been writing about. And, in a world of radical uncertainty, historical performance is going to play a very little role in deciding where to place your money. In a world of radical uncertainty we don’t even know all the possible outcomes, let alone the probabilities that can be attached to them. Narratives are going to play a big role in the investors decision making.

But, there is reason for the belief that the economy will have a sound foundation although it will be different from the one that proceeded the recession. The problem is going to be, as mentioned above, restructuring the economy and retraining and repositioning the work force. Thus, there is a major element of the stock market that should stay strong and even grow.

There is a segment of the stock market, however, that will not prosper. The companies that cannot transition to become like the “new” Modern Corporation that I have written a lot about, will not progress. Again, we have the problem of adaption to the new reality.

History, I believe, will highlight this period of time as one of the major periods of economic transformation where there were lots of new “winners.” And, it appears, there are lots of sectors of the economy that will produce these “winners.” We just have to stay on top of things.

