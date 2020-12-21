Getting Back To The Markets

After an intense several weeks of courses (and lots of preparation of material), we have reached the end of the academic semester. We taught a range of courses this past semester to MBA students at the Emlyon, ranging from corporate financial theory to mathematical fixed income to CFA Level 1 Prep (mostly the equity analysis, that we love). The old expression, "if you want to really master a subject, then teach it" is so true! It looks like we'll be charged with developing the CFA curriculum at the school, a topic very relevant for our investing. Readers who are curious can follow Owen's teaching areas and academic publications on his faculty home page. Going forward, we will have fewer new courses to prepare each semester, and we'll have the luxury of doing this calmly over the summer. Being a professor, after all, means dedicating much of one's time to consulting activities!

Given the market end-of-year trend to drift higher, we had left our defensively-oriented portfolios more or less on autopilot (with protective stops on some of the more volatile positions) as time constraints prevented us from actively tracking the equity markets with our models. We are coming back refreshed and inspired with new thoughts on how value-oriented investors, such as ourselves, can best invest for retirement with a 10-to-25-year investment horizon. In this week's Commentary, we formalize our thoughts on how to construct, maintain, and trade a retirement portfolio going into this new decade.

Before we get into it, a few comments on the markets this past week. The big event was Friday's S&P 500 rebalancing, entering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) at the #6 stock with a 1.5% weight. With Tesla's 1000x P/E, the S&P 500's new P/E is lifted to 22.6x (from 22.3x on Thursday). Remark 1: this is a VERY rich valuation for the market. Remark 2: taking out the FAANG-type stocks, the S&P 500 valuation is still high, but not as extreme, getting below 20x. Remark 3: with the passive investment craze, so many managers are benchmarked to the S&P 500 and hence forced to replicate the index weightings. These poor saps must BUY Tesla at these levels. Can you say "market top in Tesla"? In any case, with estimates ranging from 25% to 50% of Tesla investors becoming passive benchmarked investors, the stock will see less hot money in/outflows and therefore become less of a casino stock.

Another important news item Friday was the release of the Fed's bank stress tests. Banks passed and the chief regulator of U.S. commercial banks (our beloved Federal Reserve) announced that it will allow the nation's largest banks to resume share buybacks in the first quarter of 2021. Needless to say, the shares of JPMorgan, Citi, et al. jumped +3% to +5% in the short Friday after-market. One constant that will not change in 2021 will be the Fed's not-so-invisible hand under financial markets!

Where Is Our Investment Niche?

Beware of investment shops who promise to be all things to all people. We are in a world of specialization. Working at a leading world business school and being with professors who are geniuses in their field, but could not answer intelligently to a question in another domain is visible proof of this! Another example is in sports. Older readers will remember the multi-sport athlete Bo Jackson ("Bo Knows"). He was the exception that proves the rule: in elite sports, you focus on your one-sport, or you won't be elite!

This reality reminds us that, like in academics or in sports, we need to have one expertise, one investment methodology. The investment methodology can obviously be adapted for all investors, by simply adjusting for individual risk and investor return objectives. While we have a deep understanding of technical analysis (and have made good return over the years trading off of chart patterns), in terms of our retirement investment dollars and euros, it is NOT our vocation to sit in front of the monitors all day, looking to scalp for intra-day gains in stocks or index products. Moreover, we recognize that going up against high-frequency computer algos, scanning the markets for price patterns and break-outs, is a losing proposition for us. To state it academically, markets are supposedly Weak-Form Efficient, meaning that investors should not be able to earn superior risk-adjusted returns over a long horizon. We nonetheless believe that technical analysis is still very useful for long-term investors, if nothing else for better defining risk limits based on recognized support and resistance chart levels. And in reality, technical analysis remains useful in the medium term for one reason: price patterns seen by many investors trading off the same pattern becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy! That said, we need more substance in putting our money in a stock for a retirement portfolio.

Our niche, therefore, is to do what the machine traders and hedge funds don't do as well: thoughtful analysis of individual companies and marrying our quantitative company fundamental scores with a valid investment hypothesis for the company/industry. This marriage still involves price analysis, since after all, efficient market hypothesis tells us that ALL INFORMATION about a company's stock is embedded in its price.

When the investment environment changes, and investment thesis eventually become no-longer valid, profits needs to be taken and losses need to be minimized. In sum, we need to be semi-active long-term investors.

We may be fairly asked, "why not just passively invest, like the majority of institutional money, and buy an S&P 500 index fund?" Our answer remains the same. Yes, you should passively invest if you don't have superior analytic skills, in which case you won't be able to outperform the market. However, buying a portfolio of household-name stocks is not investing - it is indexing to momentum stocks. And by definition, once the investment landscape changes, your passively-managed, highly-weighted portfolio in FAANG stocks will become a source of heartburn.

In our case, we have the tools and expertise to "build a better mousetrap". We categorically refute benchmarked index investing for TWO reasons. First, when you buy the S&P 500, you are buying all the companies, good and bad. If you don't want to do the work to separate the wheat from the chaff, that is another story. But most investors recognize that some effort at portfolio construction, in the hands of a thoughtful analyst, will allow for a portfolio that eliminates the chaff and contains more wheat. And we like eating bread with our fine French cheese! Moreover, each investor has his/her own objective. If you are young, with a long horizon and a nice salary, a growth-oriented portfolio is more appropriate for you. The S&P 500 is not your best portfolio. If you are older and focused on current income, a higher dividend-paying portfolio is more appropriate for you. The S&P 500 is not your best portfolio. Lazy portfolio managers at institutions put your money in the one-size fits all S&P 500. Clients don't complain as long as the S&P 500 rises and outperforms world stock indexes. But we have a news flash for you. The next 10-years would reflect the last 10-years of U.S. stock market dominance. Stay tuned.

The second reason we categorically refute benchmarking to the S&P 500 (or CAC 40, or DAX….) is quite mechanic and logical. When you are in an S&P 500 index fund, the fund manager systemically invests more money in the stocks that have risen in price (have a higher weight in the index) AND systemically sells the stocks that have fallen in price (with a lower weight in the index). Is this really what you want to do with your long-term investments -- sell what is cheap and buy what is expensive? One of the pillars of our Quantitative Equity Selection Strategy (QES) is to equal-weight the portfolio, and allow for rebalancings to take profit on the winners and add more to the stocks that have become more attractive (yet remain valid in our investment thesis).

Passive-investing will work until it does not. History tells us that no investment style has worked in all market conditions across all periods. This is almost a tautology. Everyone cannot win in the markets by doing the same investment strategy forever. At WMA we preach intelligent company fundamental analysis, diversification, risk management, semi-active portfolio trading. This is our recipe for success. This is our investment niche, and it will likely fit with your investment philosophy as well.

Diversification Means Going Global

We recognize that U.S.-centric portfolios present greater-than-ever diversification risk. Especially portfolios that are heavy into the S&P 500 component stocks that have benefited most from Fed quantitative easing and the passive investment craze. As mentioned in prior commentaries this year, we believe that the next big secular trend will be outperformance of international stocks and under-performance of U.S. stocks. The U.S./international trend tends to last about 10-years, meaning the U.S. outperformance is getting long in the tooth. This, and other investment themes that we see playing out in the new decade, will be detailed in our upcoming 2021 Market Outlook.

Being global investors, we welcome the opportunity to invest in non-U.S. stocks on foreign exchanges. But only where we understand the risks - both of the foreign country and the company we invest in. To make it simple, we only consider several foreign markets for direct investment. With our broker, Interactive Brokers (IB), these non-U.S. markets are easily investable at a very cheap commission:

Foreign Exchange Commission per trade Canada CAD 1.00 (USD 0.78) France / Germany / Belgium / Italy / Netherlands / Portugal / Austria EUR 1.25 (USD 1.52) Norway NOK 10.00 (USD 1.17) Sweden SEK 10.00 (USD 1.21) U.K. GBP 1.00 (USD 1.35) Switzerland CHF 1.50 (USD 1.70) Poland PLN 5.00 (USD 1.36) Hungary HUF 200 (USD1.45) Spain EUR 4.00 (USD 4.88) Australia AUD 5.00 (USD 3.80) Hong Kong HKD 18.00 (USD 2.33) Japan JPY 80 (USD 1.29) Singapore SGD 2.50 (USD 1.88)

We are updating our investable universe list to include the largest capitalization stocks on these exchanges. This past week we added the companies in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to our investment universe. These are the companies that will drive China growth going forward. For each company our entry looks like this:

WMA ticker Hong Kong exchange ticker Sector Country Name (with U.S. ADR ticker) Market Cap HK1288 1288.HK Finance CN Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. (OTCPK:ACGBY) Large

For most foreign stocks that we care about, there are liquid U.S.-traded shares (or ADRs), which we note following the company name in parenthesis. In case where liquidity (bid/ask) is poor on the ADR, we are comfortable buying the company in Hong Kong dollars (for a paltry $2.33), saving on the cost of the bid-ask spread. Our U.S. trades cost $0.34 on IB, so while our first choice is to buy share in USD, we are not forced to take ADR liquidity risk. An important point here is currency diversification, which is also crucial in long-term portfolio management. This is especially important for those with USD as a home currency, given that the long-term trend of the world's reserve currency is towards depreciation! Don't be afraid to hold several currencies in your portfolio. It is also important to remind readers that holding foreign companies trading on New York in U.S. dollars ALSO provides you indirectly the foreign currency exposure (the price of ADR's, like for foreign ETFs, is comprised of BOTH the underlying share performance AND the underlying currency performance vs. the dollar).

In the coming days we'll add all large and mid-cap stocks on the above exchanges (but no small caps! …see next section). We are not going to go crazy with investing in stocks from all these countries. And we are not considering other Interactive Broker destinations, like the Baltic Exchanges, Mexico, Russia, India, and Israel since we have no experience with these countries or markets. While there may be some diversification advantage, we believe just getting into the markets we listed above will be sufficient. Elsewhere, especially for emerging markets, we'd only take broad exposure via a U.S.-listed ETF.

The modus operandi of having a rich global investment universe is to aid in our quantitative fundamental investment analysis. We create fundamental company rankings by COMPARING each company to its sector peers (apples to apples) to apply our method of comparables (ratio analysis). A wider selection of companies gives us a better fundamental mean score for sector comparisons in each category (growth, company valuation, stock valuation, revisions, financial situation, profitability, dividend) and, obviously, gives us a wider choice of candidate companies for our portfolio.

The Method of Comparables

With so many listed companies to choose from, investors must narrow down their candidates to get a short list. Naïve investors get their shortlist from listening to CNBC and hearing about the hot stocks. This is one method, but it is not ours. Once a company's stock performance is featured in Barrons, the Wall Street Journal, and all the financial media networks, it is a good bet that it's too late to be a long-term buyer. Investing has always been, and will forever be, a question of anticipation. In general, if you feel uncomfortable with a stock selection for your portfolio, the odds are it's a good decision. And the reverse is also true.

To find the right companies, we must first recognize, again, where our weakness in investing is. We are not privy to any special (insider) knowledge of companies. We don't have the analyst's access to interview company CEOs. We don't have time to do a full analyst report on a company. In sum, for companies less "informationally-efficient" we are at a competitive disadvantage. What are companies "less informationally-efficient"? Basically, companies without analyst coverage and companies whose shares are infrequently traded. Remember, investors bring information about a company to market in the form of buy and sell orders. If you are thinking small caps, you are spot on! While small caps provide higher returns, these returns are NOT higher on a risk-adjusted basis. What you do get with small caps is more volatility (risk) and usually no yield. Recall that small cap firms have more difficultly financing, so they rely first on reinvestment of retained earnings, leaving little or no dividend pay-out. Our vocation is not to speculate with our retirement money in companies that we don't fully understand, in which our method of comparables does not work as well (no analyst coverage = no earnings forecasts, no forward estimates), and in which we'd have regret seeing the stocks drop -30% in our portfolios in a few days. Bottom line: this next week we are re-building our investment universe to include individual global large and mid-caps on the investible world stock markets, excluding small caps which would bias our sector mean fundamental scores.

Conclusion

We are preparing our always-thoughtful Market Outlook piece for 2021, giving our predictions on what trends are likely to play out. We will get our 2021 Market Outlook to readers by January 1. Some big themes that we like going both into 2021 and for the next 5-10 years include:

International stocks over U.S. stocks. Relative valuation is extremely tilted, the new Biden administration will bring re-regulation, and world economic growth will again be driven by emerging markets.

5G companies and alternative energy. The roll-out of 5G is still nascent, even if some of these companies are too pricy. Any shake-outs in 5G stocks in 2021 will be buying opportunities. As for alternative energy, there is more than just paying goofy prices for electric car companies! In both cases, stock selection in these themes is primordial.

COVID victims. COVID is not done, as seen by the recent virus mutation in the U.K. There are many travel/leisure stocks that are not, however, facing existential risks. Their stock prices are not yet seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and patient investors can profit.

Yield, in all forms. Zero percent interest rates are the new normal. And we see yield stocks, especially outside the U.S., that have been neglected

We'll provide color on more investment themes for 2021 in next week's commentary. We also will have a new 5000-6000 global investable company list, divided into the 12 sectors, ready by year-end. As research-driven investors, we welcome a wider cross-section of companies in order to get much more robust results when ranking companies within sectors, using our method of comparables. The over-arching objective remains to filter out companies with poor fundamental scores and negative earnings revisions, then use our trading models to better finesse entry levels into candidate companies.

