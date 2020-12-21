But, with an impaired business model and no recovery in sight, it is still not cheap.

Image source

Mortgage REITs have been particularly damaged by the pandemic and the resulting disruption in the financial markets that occurred. They work best in environments where rates are rising and spreads can widen; that is not the environment we find ourselves in today.

One that has been decimated and hasn’t recovered even a small fraction of its former value is AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT).

The stock was nearly $17 earlier this year before the pandemic struck, and shareholder value evaporated in a matter of weeks, falling eventually to just $1.46 per share in April. Since then, the stock soared to $7.89 in June before rapidly ceding most of that rally, and shares now sit at just over $3.

Relative strength among the mREITs has been nonexistent, as you’d expect, given high rates of prepayments and a very unfavorable rate environment. AG, for its part, has enormously underperformed its peers, so what you have here on a relative strength basis is the worst house in the worst neighborhood. Stocks in terrible groups that are underperforming are the worst kind of stock to own if you’re trying to beat the market.

You’d likely think that, given the stock is still a shadow of its former self, it would offer investors meaningful value at today’s price. However, you’d be wrong in this case, as I think AG is still a strong sell.

Macro headwinds AG cannot fix

AG has a relatively diversified portfolio of assets, split between Agency, Residential, and Commercial, with a roughly 20/60/20 split, respectively, in round numbers. The problem is that each faces issues in a low rate environment, and in particular, where rates continue to decline. This is a double whammy that crushes AG’s ability to earn money, and there is nothing it can do to stop it.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust’s Agency portfolio has been outperforming the benchmark in terms of prepayments, but the longer that rates stay lower, the higher the likelihood of prepayments. These present a problem for AG because it owns securities in order to collect the income stream they generate for their stated lifespan; prepayments mean it doesn’t collect that income and must instead reinvest the proceeds. Since prepayments generally occur when lower rates are available, this cycle means AG is essentially forced into buying lower-yielding securities than what was repaid.

In addition, the weighted average yield on the trust’s Agency portfolio is 1.2%; let that sink in. That sort of number makes me wonder why any entity would want to invest in Agency securities when it is so easy to find better yields just about anywhere else.

The trust’s Residential portfolio, to me, is an even bigger risk.

Source: Investor presentation

The yield is much better at 6.5%, but that is because credit quality appears not to be a consideration for AG. Just over 1% of the portfolio is in Prime mortgages, or those with the best credit quality. The largest buckets are in non-performing and other extremely low-quality loans, which produces high yields, but very high credit risk.

In addition, the trust’s percentage of loans in floating rates is down to essentially nothing from about half two years ago. In other words, when rates were higher, AG rode the curve down. Now that rates are low, it is locking in those low rates. Again, just let that sink in.

AG has taken exactly the opposite strategy with its Commercial Portfolio.

Source: Investor presentation

Just about all of it is in floating rate securities, and yields are decent at 6.8%. The exposure problem here is that the state of commercial real estate has changed with the pandemic. The usefulness of things like office buildings has deteriorated when the world has proven it can work effectively without people physically congregating. While I see the Commercial portfolio as the lowest risk for AG, it is also the smallest at just 16% of the portfolio, so it offers little respite.

Issues showing up in the numbers

AG’s issues are showing up in its ability to generate profits, and therefore, value for shareholders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates for this year and the next couple of years are very bearish, as the trust used to produce ~$2 per share in earnings, but is now struggling to break even. With the issues I’ve described above, I don’t see any way out of this cycle at this point, at least not anytime soon. And how much shareholder value will be destroyed between now and three or five years from now when conditions might improve?

Obviously, a big part of the reason why investors hold mREITs is because they generally pay strong dividends.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, we can see from AG’s dividend history that not only was the payout drifting lower before the crisis, it has also completely disappeared because of the crisis. AG hasn’t paid a dividend for nearly a year, and I have no confidence it will be in any sort of condition to do so anytime soon. This is a huge negative overhang for the stock because its usefulness to investors is greatly diminished if there’s no income stream.

Another point that is worth making is that, like many mREITs, AG issues common shares to finance various things. Over time, these shares add up.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The share count has moved substantially higher in the past couple of years, and with AG’s fundamentals deteriorating, I expect we’ll see more shares issued. The problem is two-fold because earnings are plummeting, but the share price is also very low. The trust has to issue ~6 shares today to generate the same proceeds it would have generated by issuing 1 share a year ago. Thus, capital raises in the future will likely be even more dilutive than they have been in the past. This makes it not only more difficult to grow earnings on a per-share basis, but any dividend that may be reinstated will become more and more expensive with every capital raise.

On a valuation basis, the picture isn’t any better. First, let’s look at tangible book value for the past five years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

AG has seen enormous value destruction this year, with the tally coming to about half a billion dollars. Some of that has been recovered, but you can see the recovery is but a tiny blip after a massive decline. I do not believe we’ll ever see AG at $500 million in tangible book value again. The business model it employs is impaired, and there is no recovery coming for all the reasons I’ve listed above.

This has created a valuation problem as well, as the stock is currently fairly valued despite the fact that it is a mere fraction of its pre-crisis value.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are very near tangible book value today, and if we exclude the crisis period of 2020, that’s exactly where AG has traded in past years. In other words, the stock isn’t even cheap. A business that is impaired like this one should have some kind of discount for shareholders, but it doesn’t; AG is priced exactly the same way it has always been, and that’s far too expensive.

Given all of this, AG is a strong sell. There is no recovery coming and with no dividends, no hope for an earnings recovery, no hope for a tangible book value recovery, and a fairly priced stock, there’s simply nothing to like.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.