The theme in the airline industry in 2021 should be one of recovery over severely depressed 2020 comps.

On December 21, the airline space (NYSEARCA:JETS) took a bath. The sector was down about 3.5% by mid-session, as the world faces renewed worries over the COVID-19 crisis, made worse now by a virus mutation in Europe.

Down a couple of percentage points were also shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK), a predominantly domestic US carrier that ranks high on my list of best airlines in the country. Short-term jitters, coupled with what I believe will be a year of recovery ahead, might make ALK a compelling value play as 2020 comes closer to a highly-anticipated end.

Look past the winter season

A bet on Alaska Air is, first and foremost, a bet on the airline industry in general. To be clear, COVID-19 cases continue to set records, while a recent incident involving United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) reminds customers and investors that air travel is certainly not without risk during a global pandemic. Airport traffic remains well off 2019 levels, as the chart below depicts.

To make matters a bit worse, some experts seem much more skeptical than airline executives about the rebirth of business travel. The Wall Street Journal has recently estimated that this segment may shrink permanently by something between one-fifth and over one-third, as technology helps to connect professionals more easily and cheaply. Lastly, international travel could be hampered for as long as vaccination campaigns across the globe are executed at different degrees of success.

But investors should keep in mind that stocks tend to react to company and macroeconomic fundamentals well in advance. The new year will probably not be anything like a robust 2019, but the theme in the airline industry should be one of recovery over severely depressed 2020 comps. And while cyclical and high-beta stocks have been on a tear since the start of November, JETS would still need to climb nearly 50% only to get back to January highs – trailing earnings multiples across the sector remain, in most cases, well below 10x.

Alaska stands out

The narrative gets better if the analysis is narrowed down to Alaska Air only. Compared to most of its key peers, the Seattle-based carrier, whose routes revolve around the West Coast and Alaska, is not overly dependent on business travel. Meanwhile, international travel is primarily covered through Alaska's oneworld network of partners (see below), which I believe limits the company's direct exposure to this vulnerable travel segment.

Lastly, I appreciate Alaska's enviable cash position. The carrier seems to have managed this year's downcycle better than most, evolving from one of the best airlines in the country on cash reserves-to-cash burn in the second quarter to the top of the list in the third period (see chart below). I believe that coming out of the worst crisis in the history of the industry with nearly zero net debt on the balance sheet will be an important factor in Alaska's financial recovery.

To be fair, I continue to see plenty of risk in the airline space – a sector that, even during the best of times, is already volatile and often unpredictable. But, at least for the sake of diversification, if not as a high-conviction bet on the value factor, adding shares of the highest-quality airlines to a growth portfolio makes sense to me. In my view, ALK belongs in this select group of best-of-breed stocks, as does Southwest (NYSE:LUV).

