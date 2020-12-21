SPWR's net income is not indicative of the sustainability of SPWR's core operations because of the effect of the company's equity investments on net income.

SPWR is becoming smaller but more efficient. In the first quarter after the spin-off, margins increased, bringing the company closer to profitability.

Clean energy stocks are getting a boost from favorable political developments that bode well for the industry.

Investment thesis

Renewable energy stocks are gaining momentum because of the political tailwinds that carry promises to incentivize demand and encourage investment. SunPower (SPWR) is in a position to benefit directly as demand for its solar panels rise and indirectly as the value of its equity investments Enphase Energy (ENPH) increase.

SPWR is becoming smaller but more efficient. In the past two years, the company sold its lease business and maintenance business, and most recently spun-off its manufacturing operations. In the first quarter after the spin-off, margins increased, bringing the company closer to profitability.

On a less positive note, SPWR's management team has a record of bad judgment demonstrated by:

Unprofitable, long-term commodity hedging Prolonged restructuring plans Huge impairment costs

Bad management of a valuable asset

SPWR management is led by Thomas H Werner "Tom" who has been the CEO since 2003. During his tenure, SPWR shares lost 80% of their value, and the company accumulated $2.5 billion in income deficit. Still, Tom hoarded millions in management compensation, not to mention that he and his team are paid for the notorious restructuring plans that cost shareholders millions.

In an effort to increase sales, SPWR extended credit to customers in the form of leases and loans. The company recorded significant impairment costs when it backpaddled on the program, selling it to Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

SPWR lost hundreds of millions of dollars after the management tied the company with eye-watering, long-term polysilicon contracts that extended for years, and involved billions of dollars of un-cancellable purchase commitments from suppliers. As the solar industry grew, so did the number of polysilicon producers, and it was no surprise that cost decreased. Industry commentators expected this outcome. For example, Credit Suisse's energy analyst Satya Kumar stated in 2011:

So much new poly is coming online that it is now becoming a question of when not if poly will go into oversupply.

The increase in polysilicon supply lowered solar panel prices, but SPWR was stuck with unfavorable long-term commitments. The company hasn't been able to compete with solar producers especially in supplying panels to utility companies and instead focused on the residential customers who are more willing to pay premium prices, especially that SPWR panels are more efficient, albeit only marginally, making it convenient for households with limited space.

The constant changes in the company's strategies cost investors hundreds of millions in restructuring costs. Constant hiring and firing of personnel cost severance packages and closing production lines meant asset write-downs. Binding executive bonuses to restructuring adds salt to injury.

Political dynamics

Energy stocks are getting a boost from favorable political developments that bode well for the industry. President-elect Biden vowed record spending on clean energy initiatives. Congress is also closer to extend tax credit that would spur demand for renewable energy. This favorable political environment is pushing renewable energy shares higher. iShares Global Clean Energy (ICLN) skyrocketed during the election season when polls were pointing to the democratic nominee's win.

Data by YCharts

Biden's ambitious environment plan has a $1.7 trillion federal spending budget. Investors should be wary of the hurdles for the plan to pass through a republican senate. The senate race in Georgia will determine the house majority, and polls point to a tight race. For now, the stock market momentum is lifting SPWR shares up, along with the value of its equity investment in ENPH, which recently doubled in value. SPWR owns 4.5 million of ENPH shares currently valued at $747 million, based on the December 18 close price.

Congress is closer to renewing the renewable energy tax credits. These tax credits have a direct impact on the demand for SPWR products. For example, under current laws, SPWR customers can gain tax credits when installing SPWR's solar panel rooftops.

SPWR is getting smaller but more efficient

In August 2020, SPWR spun-off its manufacturing division which consists of the Maxeon product lines and includes the company's industrial facilities in Asia. The newly formed entity is called Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) and headquartered in Indonesia and listed on the NASDAQ. The company doesn't own any shares in MAXN but the two companies are tied by agreements that manage the relationship between them after the spin-off.

MAXN inherited the unprofitable polysilicon purchase commitments from SPWR. Still, SPWR is tied to purchase a fixed number of solar panels at a fixed price for at least the next two years from MAXN. This means that there is a possibility that the company is purchasing solar panels that are not competitive in the market. This might make it hard to achieve profitability or full profitability potential.

The spin-off is the last of a series of divestments that included the sale of co-development projects that the company ran along with Total SE (TOT) in Chile and Japan. The company also sold its maintenance business to NovaSource Power Services in May 2020 for $36 million. Finally, the company sold the majority of its residential lease assets to HASI in 2019.

In my opinion, these measures resulted in improvements in the profit margins during the third quarter. The absence of significant restructuring costs, impairments, or unusual expenses increases the confidence that these margins are solid and reliable as a runway for future projections. Still, the company has negative profit margins and the effect of the spin-off supply agreement with MAXN is not clear.

Margins are improving

Sales

SPWR sales in the third quarter were down 4% compared to the same period last year. The decline is attributed mostly to softening demand from residential clients who opted to postpone solar panel installations because of the pandemic.

The decline from residential clients was partially offset by an increase in demand from industrial and commercial "C&I" clients who were less inclined to cancel their orders, which mostly were backlogged before the pandemic.

Gross margins

Gross margins increased in the third quarter as a result of a favorable product mix. SPWR sells inverters, batteries, and software that allow the storage, control, and monitoring of electricity usage. These product offerings have higher margins than the solar panels alone. Below is a table showing gross margins for the period by segment.

Source: Company filings

Gross margins from the residential and C&I segments increased 5% and 4% respectively while the "Other" segment's gross margin decreased 82% compared to the same period of last year.

The "other" segment accounted for $10 and $34 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 respectively, compared to $272 and $284 million in sales from core operations during the same period, so the change is not material. Still, for those who are curious, the "Other" segment included maintenance operations that were sold earlier this year and were included in the 2019 third quarter but not in the 2020 third quarter. Also, the third quarter's revenue from the "Other" segment was boosted by income from the sale of development projects in Chile and Japan last year.

Research and Development

Research and development "R&D" expense was $5 million compared to $9 million in the same period last year because of reimbursements from MAXN under the product development collaboration agreement, which lowered R&D expense this quarter. R&D accounted for 2% and 3% of revenue in third quarter of 2020 and 2019 respectively

SG&A

SG&A decreased mainly because the company is now smaller after the spin-off and also because of expense-reduction initiatives that the management implemented in the aftermath of COVID, such as lower travel expenses.

Restructuring and impairment expense

Restructuring expense was virtually zero compared to 5 million in the third quarter of last year. This is a sign that the company is stabilizing. Also, impairments, which haunted the company for years decreased by 96%.

Operating income

Despite higher gross margin and lower operating expense, SPWR's operating margin is in the red. The company recorded an EBIT loss of $2 million compared to $20 million last year.

Final comments on income

Net income was positive, despite that operating income was negative. This is because of the new accounting standard update "ASU" issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board "FASB", which requires companies to report the gain or loss of their equity securities in the income statement. The rise in ENPH shares had a positive contribution to net income this quarter. For this reason, I believe that the net income is not indicative of the sustainability of SPWR's core operations. Instead, looking at improvements in operating income is a better measure.

Summary

The renewable energy industry is gaining momentum because of favorable political developments that point to a possible increase in demand in the next five years. The president-elect vowed to implement policies and regulations that support the country's transition to renewable energy.

SPWR experienced long periods of restructuring that turned-off investors. Hopefully, this is behind the company now as the company sold its lease and maintenance businesses and spun-off its manufacturing operations.

I expect that investors will be watching SPWR margins closely now that the company ended its restructuring plans. The company has struggled in the past because of unfavorable polysilicon contracts and lease impairments. Now that these issues are out of the scope of SPWR operations, there are no reasons to expect that the company will not be profitable in the coming quarters unless unfavorable pricing of the spin-off supply agreement affects margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.