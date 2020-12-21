Given that free users are the primary feeder for subscribers, this may point to continue deceleration in revenue/paid users going forward.

While the company continues to grow its paid user base and revenue, Tencent's overall user base has shrunk for two consecutive quarters.

There's absolutely no doubt that music streaming services are having a heyday in 2020. Despite seeing temporary weakness owing to declines in advertising rates, music streamers have soared (alongside their TV streaming counterparts) due to rising subscriber growth.

In this space, investors have two primary choices. The most well-known global standard is Spotify (SPOT), whose shares have more than doubled this year, driven especially by the company's push into podcasting and the possibility of a near-term price hike. The more contrarian option, whose stock has also risen but "only" by a more modest ~50% this year, is Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), Spotify's counterpart and the dominant streaming business in China.

Data by YCharts

Though I very frequently back the underdogs and contrarian plays in my investing decisions, this space is not one of them: I am long on Spotify, but very skeptical of Tencent Music.

In particular, I continue to see very worrisome potential risks to Tencent heading into 2021. The first is around overall user growth: though Tencent (like Spotify) continues to increase its base of paid subscribers, unlike Spotify the company saw its overall free and paid user base decline for two straight quarters. Tencent Music's MAUs (monthly average users) peaked in Q1, when China was at its peak impact from the coronavirus, and has slipped since - whereas Spotify's has continued to build.

It's important to note that these two companies aren't exactly direct competitors. Spotify is not available in China, and in any case Tencent Music has all the local-language content that has powered its rise. But regardless of this, Tencent Music's inability to grow its base post-pandemic is a potential indicator of anemic subscriber/revenue growth going forward.

Then there's cost. As I wrote in my prior article on Tencent Music, the company can't seem to find a handle on its content costs, and gross margins continue to decay. Despite being a massive company with an annualized revenue run rate of more than $4 billion on a dollar basis, it's unclear whether Tencent can scale its profitability meaningfully beyond its current state.

Especially after a rapid ~30% rise over the past several months (a rally that has contributed to most of Tencent Music's year-to-date gains, and one that I find has little basis in fundamentals), I'd prefer to err on the side of caution here. Investors would be wise to stay on the sidelines on this name.

Q3 download: paid user and revenue growth decelerate, margins retrench

Let's now discuss Tencent Music's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Tencent Music Q3 results Source: Tencent Music Q3 earnings release

Tencent Music's revenue grew 16% y/y to RMB 7.58 billion, decelerating two points versus Q2's 18% y/y growth rate. On a dollarized basis this translates to $1.11 billion in revenue, missing Wall Street's consensus of $1.10 billion by roughly one percent.

Underlying user statistics that drove this revenue continued along the same path as last quarter. Tencent's management continues to stress its paid music user growth, up 46% y/y to 51.7 million in Q3 and up 4.6 million users sequentially since Q2 (which ended at 47.1 million paid users). Make no mistake - this is an accomplishment. In China, there is a well-known problem of piracy - not just with music, but with all forms of content. So the disposition to pay for a streaming service is less normalized there than in Spotify's key markets, so Tencent Music's success at converting users to paid subscriptions is admirable.

Figure 2. Tencent Music user metrics

Source: Tencent Music Q3 earnings release

But at the same time, growth rates are decelerating. Last quarter's paid user growth rate was 51.9% y/y, indicating that user growth decelerated six points this quarter. One potential cause behind that: overall MAUs are down, and also at a steeper rate versus Q2. Total mobile MAUs for music are down -2.3% y/y this quarter, two points worse than a -0.2% y/y decline in Q2.

To me, this is a leading indicator that paid user growth will continue to slow in the next few quarters. The reason is simple: very few people who sign up for a music streaming service immediately choose a paid plan. For both Tencent and Spotify, the free-tier users represent the most viable pool of prospects for future subscribers. While >40% y/y paid user growth is still impressive, Tencent Music's inability to grow its overall base since peaking in Q1 (which is understandable, considering that its ~0.7 billion users already cover half of China's population) means that it may not last.

Management noted that part of the reason overall users declined was due to "reduced incentives." Per CFO Shirley Hu's remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

During the quarter, we grew our ad business significantly, and also offer the more advanced web content on platforms, both resulted in higher ARPPU. We have always been focusing on monetization improvement. Developing advertising business, our racing platform is one way to improve monetization ability of the platform. This quarter, we balanced between the growing number of our paying users and the developing advertising business. Furthermore, we reduced incentives that are less efficient in terms of attracting new paying users. Consequently, number of paying users declined this quarter. But our overall monetization on the platform has improved."

Despite claims of improved monetization rates, however, Tencent Music continues to face pressure on its gross margins. Q3 gross margins clocked in at 32.4%, down 160bps y/y. Tencent Music's gross margins have seen y/y declines for several quarters now, and the company continues to cite the same factors: investments in new product and content. But this margin compression does indicate that Tencent's claims of improved monetization, driven by the higher ratio of subscribers to overall users, isn't having the desired impact on profitability scaling.

The good news is that Tencent Music is profitable from an IFRS standpoint, while its peer Spotify is just under the cusp of hitting breakeven. Operating profits hit RMB 1.26 billion this quarter, up 6% y/y (but with the resulting 16.6% operating margin declining 170bps from last year's 18.3% margin). With low gross margins, however, we think Tencent Music's ability to scale meaningfully beyond its current profitability will be limited.

Key takeaways

Owing to Tencent Music's shrinking overall MAU base, plus its decelerating paid user growth (and indications that this deceleration will continue), I'm not convinced that Tencent Music has substantial upside from here. I continue to view Spotify as the gold standard in the music streaming space, and would recommend caution to investors on Tencent Music.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.