When running a Monte Carlo Simulation to estimate the intrinsic value for their shares, an impressive 84% of the results were above the current share price, indicating low long-term downside risk.

Even if their dividend growth never returns, the intrinsic value for their shares is still almost 20% higher than their current share price.

It feels that often the conversation surrounding their shares gets overcomplicated and at the end of the day, their dividends are most important and thankfully remain safe.

Introduction

Throughout decades, the telecom and media giant AT&T (T) has always provided their shareholders with a routine dividend increase, but alas 2020 has seen this pattern dissolve with their latest dividend announcement keeping their quarterly dividend unchanged for the fifth time. Whilst this may cause some investors to question the attractiveness of their shares, thankfully, there still appears to be value in their high 7% dividend yield even if they never return to growth.

Image Source: AT&T.

Background

Whilst this is only my personal anecdotal observation, it nevertheless feels that for years there have been countless concerns voiced surrounding their various operational issues, ranging from cable-cutting to integrating their Warner Media acquisition and so forth. These seemingly come and go with each earnings season depending on which numbers were soft in the latest quarter. Even though these all have implications in their own rights, they have still continuously produced ample free cash flow to cover their dividend payments and lower their net debt.

Not to disparage any other approaches to investing but after all of these years, a significant portion of these concerns is starting to just feel like noise since they have just kept ticking along with nothing particularly significant happening. Their shares have neither been a massive success setting headlights ablaze with their stunning returns nor have they been crushed and forced to reduce their cherished dividends.

Given their performance, it could be argued that there is little necessity to overcomplicate their situation. After-all, they are a massive and diversified telecom and media company that mostly appeals to income investors and in this aspect, they have performed adequately despite their now stalled dividend growth. This is not Tesla (TSLA) or another disruptive high growth company where the customer appeal of their new car could make or break the entire investment, what matters is their bottom-line ability to keep paying their shareholders.

When looking at this simple and arguably most important aspect, there is still nothing to fear with them recently affirming free cash flow guidance for 2020 of a massive $26b that should also continue into 2021. Their latest outstanding share count of 7.126b means that their quarterly dividends of $0.52 per share cost them $14.822b per annum and whilst this is a massive sum of cash in absolute terms, it only represents 57% of their free cash flow guidance. This means that their recently stalled dividends are not necessarily a sign of an upcoming reduction since this leaves them scope to continue deleveraging, as the graph included below displays. Whilst $149b of net debt is massive and larger than the GDP of some countries, a net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.66 is only moderate and not really a cause for any concern.

Image Source: AT&T Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Presentation.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Since their high dividend yield almost exclusively appeals to income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their dividend payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $34.86 per share for the first scenario whereby it was assumed that their dividends would remain unchanged perpetually into the future, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 18.57% higher as of the time of writing. Whilst this may not be too impressive on the surface, it should be remembered that no future dividend growth would be quite a bearish scenario given their modest free cash flow payout. Realistically, their dividend is far more likely to restart again in the coming years once operating conditions broadly normalize, hopefully, when the recent COVID-19 vaccines prove successful.

The valuation produced a result of $44.83 per share for the second scenario whereby their dividend growth restarts after three years around its historical average of 2.00% per annum perpetually into the future, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 52.48% higher as of the time of writing. This second scenario is considerably more realistic given their historical performance and only modest free cash flow payout, but still includes a sufficient margin of safety.

A Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided to further illustrate how the odds are stacked favorably for investors in the long term, with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that an impressive 84% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current share price. Apart from these results indicating that their shares are most likely still undervalued, they also indicate that in theory, their shareholders should face low downside risk in the long term for buy and hold investments.

Image Source: Author.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.75 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 18th December 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Each investor is naturally entitled to their own approach but lately, it feels as though the conversation surrounding their shares is overcomplicated. Very few shareholders would be holding their shares for anything other than income and despite their dividend growth pausing, their shares still appear attractively priced in this low interest rate world with an intrinsic value approaching 20% higher and thus my very bullish rating will be maintained.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from AT&T's Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.