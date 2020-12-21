Despite recent headwinds in interest rate products, CME Group is still in an attractive competitive position for the long term.

CME Group is a Dividend Contender with 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. Shares currently yield 1.85% when looking at their regular quarterly dividends.

CME Group (CME) is a leader in equity index, currency, interest rate and commodities futures and derivatives. What I like about the business is the fact that once an exchange establishes liquidity they become the de-facto place to trade those products through network effects. They've effectively become the marketplace to hedge risk for businesses and investors alike.

CME Group's revenues are highly dependent on trading volumes across their various products. Clearing and transaction revenues have regularly been between 80-85% of revenues compared to just 10% for their market data and information services segment.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

Dividend History

Dividend growth investing is the strategy that appealed most to me when I began my investment journey. The idea is to focus on high quality businesses that have a propensity to pay and grow dividends over time and to focus on the underlying business rather than whatever Mr. Market deems the value to be at the time.

Image by author; data source CME Group Investor Relations

According to the CCC list CME Group is a Dividend Contender with 10 consecutive years of dividend growth. While the consecutive years streak is just 10 years old, CME Group has paid the same or higher dividend payment every year since the dividend was initiated in 2003. The pause in dividend growth came on the heels of the financial crisis.

The interesting thing about CME Group is that they pay regularly quarterly dividends and then on top of that have given multiple larger special dividends at the end of the year.

The dividend growth rates listed below have been calculated with the special dividends removed and reflect only the regular quarter dividends from CME Group.

Since CME Group initiated their dividend there's been 18 rolling 1-year periods. Over those periods, CME Group's year over year dividend growth has ranged from 0.0% to 76.9% with an average of 23.5% and a median of 13.3%.

There's been 13 rolling 5-year periods over that same time with annualized dividend growth ranging from 8.1% to 34.6% with an average of 17.2% and a median of 16.5%.

Dating back to 2003 there's been 8 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 11.8% to 30.5% with an average of 17.9% and a median of 15.6%.

The following table shows the 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling annualized dividend growth rates from CME Group since 2003.

Year Annual Dividend* 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 2003 $0.13 2004 $0.21 65.08% 2005 $0.37 76.92% 2006 $0.50 36.96% 25.99% 2007 $0.69 36.51% 49.00% 2008 $0.92 33.72% 35.72% 29.56% 2009 $0.92 0.00% 22.21% 34.63% 2010 $0.92 0.00% 10.17% 20.11% 2011 $1.12 21.74% 6.78% 17.32% 2012 $1.79 60.00% 24.89% 21.10% 2013 $1.80 0.45% 25.07% 14.37% 30.46% 2014 $1.88 4.44% 18.84% 15.36% 24.63% 2015 $2.00 6.38% 3.73% 16.80% 18.45% 2016 $2.40 20.00% 10.06% 16.47% 16.89% 2017 $2.64 10.00% 11.98% 8.06% 14.39% 2018 $2.80 6.06% 11.87% 9.24% 11.77% 2019 $3.00 7.14% 7.72% 9.80% 12.55% 2020 $3.40 13.33% 8.80% 11.20% 13.96%

Table by author; data source CME Group Investor Relations.

*Annual dividends and growth rates reflect only the regularly quarter dividend payments and not the variable special dividends.

The payout ratio can be used to get an idea of how safe a dividend payment is for when the inevitable economic or business fluctuations arise. All else being equal the lower the payout ratio the better; although, certain businesses that are likely to face shallow business reductions during the troubling times can afford to pay out a higher ratio of their earnings or cash flow.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

*Payout ratios reflect the regular quarterly dividends and do not include variable special dividend payments.

CME Group's payout ratios have seen large fluctuations over the last decade. The average adjusted net income payout ratio over the last 10 years if 46.4% with the 5-year average at 42.1%. Meanwhile the average adjusted free cash flow payout ratios are 44.9% and 42.7%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When executing a dividend growth strategy the goal is to identify high quality businesses that have a long runway to continue improving the business and growing their dividends over time. Business quality is a very subjective matter and in order to get a glimpse at the quality of the business I assess a variety of financial metrics over time.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

CME Group's revenues have climbed 62% over the last decade which works out to ~5.5% annualized. Over that same time gross profits climbed 68% or 5.9% annualized with operating income lagging behind growing just 41% in total or 3.9% annualized.

The income statement has shown modest improvement; however, the cash generated by the business has improved significantly. Operating cash flow has risen 103% over the last decade or 7.8% annualized with free cash flow rising 103% in total of 8.2% annualized.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

CME Group's gross margins are incredibly strong and routinely hovering around the 80% level. That speaks to the strength of the industry and that there's very little costs required to produce the sales. The 10-year average gross profit margin is 81.8% with the 5-year average at 83.3%.

Cash flow margins have improved significantly over the last decade with the majority of improvement coming in the most recent 5 year period. Over the last decade free cash flow margins have averaged 42.8% with the 5-year average sitting at 47.9%.

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the annual return the business is generating based on the capital currently invested in the business.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

I prefer to see a FCF ROIC level greater than 10% which CME Group has failed to hit at any point over the last decade. The trajectory in FCF ROIC is firmly in the right direction improving from just 4.4% in FY 2012 to 9.3% for FY 2019. CME Group has averaged a 6.1% FCF ROIC over the last decade with the 5-year average at 7.6%.

To understand how CME Group uses its cash flow I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

Ideally the business would show consistent growth in free cash flow that allows for growth in the dividend. That means I want to see a strongly positive FCFaD with additional cash flow above that then spent on share repurchases, special dividends, reducing debt or building up cash reserves.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

CME Group has generated a cumulative FCF of $15.28 B over the last decade which has been used to pay out $12.97 B in dividends. That puts the 10-year FCFaD at $2.32 B which includes the numerous special variable dividends that CME Group has paid out.

CME Group hasn't regularly used share repurchases to return additional cash flow to shareholders spending $0.94 B on buybacks over the last decade with the majority of that coming in FY 2010 and FY 2011. The cumulative FCFaDB for the last decade is a solid $1.37 B.

Since management prefers special dividends to share buybacks as a means to return excess cash to owners, it should come as no surprise that the share count has drifted higher over the last decade due to acquisitions and stock based compensation. At the end of FY 2010 CME Group's shares outstanding stood at 332.5 M and by FY 2019 they were at 358.2 M. That's a total increase of 7.7% or 0.8% annualized.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

When investing in the equity of a business, the balance sheet is another thing that I want to keep an eye on. I'm not as concerned about the absolute level for the debt to capitalization ratio; rather it's how stable the ratio is that I want to focus on and whether there were any significant changes in years past.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

CME Group's debt to capitalization ratio has been very stable over the last decade with debt averaging just 11% of the capital structure over that time. CME Group's capital structure is not a concern at this time.

Image by author; data source CME Group SEC filings

The metrics that I consider more important are the debt ratios. I look at net debt versus a variety of income and cash flow metrics to see how quickly management could de-lever if the chose to do so.

CME Group's 10-year average net debt-to-EBITDA, net debt-to-Operating Income and net debt-to-FCF ratios are 0.4x, 0.5x, and 0.7x, respectively. At this time there's no real concern regarding the debt that CME Group carries.

Valuation

In order to determine an attractive price to purchase an equity stake I use a variety of methods. The methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return "MARR" analysis, dividend yield theory and I use a simplified reverse discounted cash flow analysis as a reality check to see what the current market price implies about market participants expectations.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce. You then apply what you believe is a reasonable expectation for the terminal P/E multiple and then determine what the expected return is. If the expected return is greater than your hurdle rate then you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect CME Group to report FY 2020 EPS of $6.79 and FY 2021 EPS of just $6.72. Analysts are also expecting meager EPS growth over the next 5 years of just 2.9%. I then assumed that CME Group would show 3.5% EPS growth for the following 5 years. For the MARR analysis I'm ignoring the variable special dividends although I do expect they will be paid more often than not moving forward. Regular dividends are assumed to be taken in cash and to target a 50% payout ratio based on EPS.

For the expected terminal multiple that CME Group could trade at I like to use history as a guide. Over the last decade market participants have valued CME Group's TTM EPS between ~15x and 30x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine exit multiples spanning that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return given the assumptions laid out above are relatively close to how the future plays out. Returns include dividends taken in cash and a purchase price of $183.98, Friday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 6.0% 6.4% 25 2.4% 4.7% 22.5 0.4% 3.7% 20 -1.8% 2.6% 17.5 -4.2% 1.4% 15 -6.9% 0.0%

Alternatively, I calculate at what price I could purchase shares in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for CME Group I'll also examine 9% and 8% IRRs.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $158 $139 $164 $151 $171 $163 25 $134 $120 $140 $130 $145 $141 22.5 $122 $111 $127 $120 $132 $129 20 $110 $101 $115 $109 $119 $118 17.5 $98 $92 $102 $99 $106 $107 15 $86 $82 $90 $89 $93 $96

Additionally, I use dividend yield theory as a means to get the "fair value" of a business. The idea behind dividend yield theory is that a business that has not undergone significant changes to their business or outlook will trade around a normal dividend yield. For CME Group I'll use the 5-year average dividend yield as a proxy for the fair value.

Image by author; data source CME Group Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

CME Group's shares currently offer a dividend yield of 1.85% compared to the 5-year average dividend yield of 1.90%.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to understand what kind of expectations the current share price implies about the future of the business. I use a simplified DCF built on revenue growth, a tax rate of 24%, a static EBIT margin of 57% and one that improves by 10% over the forecast period to 62.7%. To determine the required revenue growth I use a discount rate of 10% and 8%.

For the 8% discount rate and static EBIT margin scenario, CME Group needs to manage 5.5% revenue growth over the forecast period to support the current share price. Required revenue growth decreases to 5.0% for the 8% discount rate scenario with EBIT margin improving to 62.7% by the end of the forecast period. For the 10% discount rate analyses, CME's required revenue growth comes to 8.9% and 8.4%, respectively.

Conclusion

CME Group has built their moat on the backs of the various financial products that are effective monopolies. Once a financial product is created the exchange that captures market share and trading volume is usually the ultimate winner especially in the futures and derivatives market when contracts are exclusive to the exchange they are initiated on.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range between $163 and $199. Based on my expectation for dividend growth announced for 2021 the fair value range increases to $167 to $205. The MARR analysis suggests a fair value range between $111 and $130 based on a 10% hurdle rate and $129 to $152 based on an 8% hurdle rate.

As a reminder the MARR analysis ignores the variable special dividends that CME Group has paid out each year dating back to 2012. Assuming that CME Group will target an 85% total payout ratio, regular quarterly dividends plus variable annual dividends, then the fair value range increases to $127 to $146 for the 10% hurdle rate and $147 to $170 for the 8% hurdle rate.

CME Group is very capital light with little in the way of required capital expenditures. That leads to >90% of operating cash flow to funnel down into free cash flow. Unfortunately, CME Group appears to generate more cash than the business really knows what to do with. That's why management has regularly returned nearly all free cash flow to shareholders primarily through rising quarterly dividends as well as variable special dividends each of the last 9 years.

What's pretty amazing about CME Group is that if you purchased shares in 2003 when they initiated their dividend and held through today you'd have received $51.39 in dividend payments in 17 years. Compared to the $8.30 trading price that same day that's 619% return from dividends alone.

I do expect trading volumes to continue to climb over time which will lead to more revenues and cash flow for CME Group and rising intrinsic value. A back of the envelope calculation for the compounding rate of CME Group over the last decade puts it in the 7-8% range which at the current share price seems a bit too high at the moment.

Given their place at a financial intermediary in markets that I expect will continue to grow over time I like the business. However, I wouldn't be interested in adding CME Group to my portfolio until the share price declined to <$170.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.