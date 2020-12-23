Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) shares are up by 365% in the last twelve months but the rally might still continue. Latest data reveals that short-side positions declined in the name which indicates that these market participants are anticipating its shares to head even higher. In this article, I want to have an in-depth discussion on the company's latest short interest data, why shorts are winding down their positions and what does this all mean for long-side investors.

(Image source: Cloudflare)

The Short Unwinding

For the uninitiated, short interest is the aggregate number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric highlights a rapid buildup of short positions as market participants stack bets against the given stock. Conversely, a sudden drop in the metric suggests that market participants have actively wound up their short bets as, perhaps, they perceive the concerned stock to be fairly valued or undervalued. So, in my opinion, the short interest metric is a good indicator to gauge the Street's evolving sentiment pertaining to any given stock.

As far as Cloudflare is concerned, its short interest stood at 10.3 million at the end of the last cycle ending November 30. The figure may seem huge in isolation but it really isn't; it amounts to a mere 3.4% of the company's overall shares outstanding. But what's particularly of note here is that its short interest figure declined by a significant 16% on a sequential basis, from the prior cycle that ended on November 15.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, its short interest figure declined as the stock created new 52-week highs. This signals that short-side market participants are no longer expecting the stock to plateau or top out just yet, and they decided to give up on their bets already. This, in my opinion, should come across as a reassuring sign for anxious investors who are wondering where Cloudflare's shares will go from here on.

I looked at some of the other cloud SaaS (Software as a Service) stocks to get a different perspective. However, as it turns out, Cloudflare is a thinly shorted name by industry standards. I personally view short interest figures above the 15%-mark to be significant and only one of the stocks in our study group breached that threshold in the last short cycle.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

So, we're now faced with an important question - if there's so much furor in investing forums about how Cloudflare's shares are overvalued and due for a correction, why aren't market participants building up short positions to profit off of the hypothesized price decline?

Unwinding for Good Reason

For starters, the recent drop in Cloudflare's short interest could've partly been driven by a short squeeze. This term describes a situation where market participants reluctantly and heavy heartedly unwind their short positions at a loss due to the rapidly rising stock price, in a bid to avoid bigger and deeper losses.

This, in my opinion, is a plausible depiction of the stock's recent price action. After all, the cloud services giant's shares did rise sharply by 17% in the last short interest cycle which might have just spooked short-side market participants and compelled them to unwind their positions. For the record, the last short interest cycle spanned from 15 November to 30 November, and data for the said time-frame was disseminated in December.

(Source: Finviz)

Besides, short-side market participants generally screen for companies that are on the cusp of a financial slowdown, but Cloudflare doesn't seem to fit that criteria, at least not yet. I say this because its customer base has consistently expanded over the last 11 quarters which is indicative of growing market traction and a compelling product positioning. This user growth, in turn, has catapulted the company's overall revenue to new highs. As we head into 2021, Cloudflare's revenue and user growth trajectory could continue as well, thanks to its recently announced foray into the web-hosting space.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

There's another thing that particularly stands out in Cloudflare's case -- its impressive gross margin profile. For the record, Cloudflare is yet to report its first quarter of positive net profit. However, its higher-than-industry-average gross margin highlights its moat and suggests that the cloud-centric firm has a massive profit potential in the near future. To put things in perspective, other lagging SaaS firms would inevitably take longer to break even and would also need a larger revenue base to achieve gross profits similar to Cloudflare.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Granted that Cloudflare's shares are trading at a premium of about 15% compared to other fast-growing SaaS firms. However, placing bets against Cloudflare's shares to capture this modest arbitrage, would also mean betting against the company's flawless growth momentum. This, in my opinion, is a poor risk reward ratio and it explains why market participants aren't too eager to short Cloudflare's shares just yet.

Final Thoughts

If the Street truly felt that Cloudflare's shares have rallied too fast, too far, then we'd have seen market participants actively placing short bets against the stock in a bid to profit off of its eventual decline. But that didn't happen. Instead, we saw its short interest decline in the last cycle which indicates that short-side traders aren't ready to call it a top for Cloudflare stock just yet and, perhaps, they also anticipate the rally to continue further.

This should come as an encouraging sign for its long-side investors. Cloudflare is a rapidly growing company - in terms of paying customers and revenues - and it's yet to show any signs of a slowdown. The cloud infrastructure services giant also has a massive profit potential which, several other SaaS firms, don't. So, readers and investors may want to hold their positions and increase exposure to it on potential price corrections. The rally could still continue in 2021. Good Luck!

Author's Note: I'll be writing another article on Cloudflare in the next two weeks, you can stay updated by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page. Thanks!