Dividend Changes: December 12-18, 2020

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

Recently, nine companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including two of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary.

Please note there were no cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar last week.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

LLY discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience, immunology, oncology, and cardiovascular products. LLY was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Dec 14, LLY declared a quarterly dividend of 85¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.86% from the prior dividend of 74¢.

Payable Mar 10, to shareholders of record on Feb 12; ex-div: Feb 11.

Balchem Corporation (BCPC)

Founded in 1967, BCPC develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in the Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, Specialty Products, and Industrial Products segments. BCPC is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

On Dec 17, BCPC declared an annual dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable Jan 22, to shareholders of record on Dec 25; ex-div: Dec 24.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

On Dec 16, AMGN declared a quarterly dividend of $1.76 per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of $1.60.

Payable Mar 8, to shareholders of record on Feb 12; ex-div: Feb 11.

Acme United Corporation (ACU)

Founded in 1867 and based in Fairfield, Connecticut, ACU supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. ACU was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971.

On Dec 15, ACU declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable Jan 29, to shareholders of record on Jan 8; ex-div: Jan 7.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

ENSG provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. ENSG was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

On Dec 18, ENSG declared a quarterly dividend of 5.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 5¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

On Dec 15, BEN declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.70% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

ABM provides end-to-end integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s capabilities include electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, janitorial, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Dec 16, ABM declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.70% from the prior dividend of 18.5¢.

Payable Feb 1, to shareholders of record on Jan 7; ex-div: Jan 6.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

WASH is a bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of financial services, including commercial, residential and consumer lending, retail and commercial deposit products, and wealth management. WASH founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

On Dec 17, WASH declared a quarterly dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.96% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Payable Jan 8, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

City Holding Company (CHCO)

CHCO is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. The company provides banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial services through a network of branches across West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. CHCO was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

On Dec 16, CHCO declared a quarterly dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.75% from the prior dividend of 57¢.

Payable Jan 29, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LLY, AMGN, and BEN.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LLY's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in LLY in January 2011 would have returned 18.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). AMGN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AMGN in January 2011 would have returned 17% on an annualized basis (with dividends included). BEN's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in BEN in October 2010 would have returned -1.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar last week.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 21, 2020-January 4, 2021

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

We are in the process of redesigning the format of this weekly article series and hope to bring back the section highlighting one of the ex-div candidates soon.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

