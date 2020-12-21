Between its 3.2% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple upside, I believe that shares of Genuine Parts Company are positioned to essentially meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Genuine Parts Company, is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are trading around fair value.

Genuine Parts Company also generated an interest coverage ratio of just under 12 in its most recent quarter, which is relatively strong.

Even though sales have declined 7.2% YTD YoY and adjusted diluted EPS have declined 6.7% YTD YoY, I believe this serves as a testament to Genuine Parts Company's resiliency.

As a dividend growth investor, my investment strategy is to find and invest in dividend stocks with proven track records of growing earnings and growing dividends.

One such example of a stock that fits this profile is the Dividend King, Genuine Parts Company (GPC).

For the first time since I initiated coverage of the stock in May 2019, I will be examining Genuine Parts Company's (hereafter referred to as GPC) dividend safety and growth potential, discussing recent operating results and GPC's risk profile, as well as GPC's current stock price to my estimated fair value, which is why I overall decided to initiate a buy rating at the present time for shares of the stock.

GPC's Dividend Remains Safe And Mid-Single Digit Annual Growth Potential Is Intact

While GPC's dividend appears safe at a glance just based on the fact that the yield of 3.24% is only about double that of the S&P 500's 1.59% yield, I will be digging into GPC's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios YTD to confirm the safety of the dividend and to lay the groundwork for my expectations of annual dividend growth potential going forward.

Through the first 9 months of this fiscal year, GPC has generated adjusted diluted EPS of $3.76 against $2.37 of dividends/share paid out during that time (per data sourced from pages 25-26 and 3 of GPC's Q3 2020 10-Q, respectively), for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 63.0%.

Even though GPC's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 63.0% through the first 9 months of this fiscal year is notably higher than the year prior's 56.8% payout ratio (according to data from pages 25-26 and 3 of GPC's Q3 2020 10-Q), GPC's dividend remains safe from this standpoint in my opinion.

Moving to FCF, GPC generated $1.427 billion in operating cash flow through the 9 months ended this fiscal year against $105 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $1.322 billion (as indicated by data sourced from page 7 of GPC's Q3 2020 10-Q).

When considering the $339 million in dividends paid out during this time, that equates to an FCF payout ratio of 25.6%.

Given the above analyses of GPC's payout ratios, I believe that GPC is positioned to slightly expand its payout ratios in the long-term.

Since GPC's dividend growth is poised to slightly exceed whatever its annual earnings growth rate is over the long-term and the past 5 years of annual earnings growth comes in at around 6% per Yahoo Finance, I believe that a 6.5% annual dividend growth rate over the long-term is a reasonable assumption for shares of GPC.

GPC's COVID-19 Operating Results Serve As A Testament To The Resiliency Of The Business

Image Source: GPC 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

Given the challenges imposed by COVID-19 on the business environment this year, I believe that GPC has delivered fair operating results for the third quarter and this fiscal year overall.

GPC generated $4.370 billion in total revenues during Q3 2020, which was a 3.4% YoY decline compared to the $4.525 billion in total revenues generated during Q3 2019 (as per data sourced from page 3 of GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

However, when excluding the impact of divestitures, GPC's total revenues were up 0.8% (according to GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release), which marked a significant sequential improvement compared to the 10% YoY decline in the second quarter of this fiscal year as indicated by CEO Paul Donahue's opening remarks during GPC's Q3 2020 earnings call.

This slight YoY increase in revenues when adjusting for the impact of divestitures was driven by a 6.0% YoY increase in Automotive segment revenues, from $2.792 billion in Q3 2019 to $2.960 billion in Q3 2020.

The increase in Automotive segment revenues was mostly offset by an 18.6% YoY decline in Industrial segment sales from $1.733 billion in Q3 2019 to $1.410 billion in Q3 2020 or an 8.7% YoY decline in Industrial segment sales, excluding the Electrical Specialties Group of Motion Industries or EIS divestiture that was completed last year (as indicated in GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

As a result of the overall adjusted revenue increase discussed above and a 100 basis point expansion in total operating margin from 8% to 9% as noted by CEO Paul Donahue in GPC's Q3 2020 earnings call, GPC delivered 17.3% YoY growth in adjusted diluted EPS from $1.39 in Q3 2019 to $1.63 in Q3 2020 (as per GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

GPC's total revenues declined 7.2% YoY from $13.242 billion through the 9 months ended last fiscal year to $12.286 billion through the 9 months ended this fiscal year (as per data sourced from GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

GPC's adjusted diluted EPS fell 6.7% YoY from $4.03 through the 9 months ended last fiscal year to $3.76 through the 9 months ended this fiscal year (based on data sourced from GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Image Source: GPC 3Q20 Earnings Presentation

Aside from the fact that GPC's revenues significantly improved sequentially from Q2 2020 to Q3 2020 as overall economic activity picked back up in its markets, GPC also maintains a respectable balance sheet.

Starting with GPC's cash position, GPC maintained $900 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2020, which when combined with the $1.9 billion in unused credit capacity, leaves GPC with $2.8 billion of available liquidity at its disposal (as per data sourced from GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Needless to say, for a company with a market cap just north of $14 billion, this is a significant amount of liquidity that will be able to help the company get through virtually any economic environment.

GPC also made significant progress in deleveraging as its total debt to adjusted EBITDA improved from 2.5 in Q2 2020 to just 2.2 in Q3 2020 (as illustrated by the above slide).

What's more, GPC's already respectable interest coverage ratio of ~10.7 in Q3 2019 improved to an even better ~11.5 in Q3 2020 (according to data sourced from GPC's Q3 2020 earnings press release).

Closing out my discussion of GPC's balance sheet, GPC also faces very manageable debt maturities over the next decade, with its largest maturity of just over $700 million coming due in 2022.

When I take into consideration GPC's sequential improvement in revenues as consumers gradually return to their pre-COVID driving load and GPC's solid balance sheet, I believe that GPC is capable of being a strong long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Even though GPC's operating results this year have been relatively encouraging amid the COVID-19 pandemic and GPC is a Dividend King, GPC faces its fair share of risks that could hinder the investment thesis. It's for that reason I will discuss COVID-19 related risks as outlined in GPC's Q3 2020 10-Q, as well as a few key risks outlined in GPC's previous 10-K.

The COVID-19 set of risks facing GPC, include but aren't limited to the following: additional expenses to keep customers, employees, and communities safe, potential supply chain disruptions, and potential disruptions in capital and credit markets (pages 31-32 of GPC's Q3 2020 10-Q).

While it is critical to GPC's reputation as a company to maintain an image of doing everything in its power to keep its customers, employees, and communities safe, this will result in significant COVID-19 related expenses for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could adversely affect GPC's operating and financial results in the near future.

Additionally, any COVID-19 outbreaks or restrictions by state or local governments where GPC has distribution centers, branches, or store facilities could result in disruptions to GPC's supply chain, which could negatively impact financial results and the perception of GPC's brands if they are unable to meet the demands of their customers.

The final COVID-19 risk to GPC is that while there have been no significant disruptions to capital and credit markets to date, as long as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, there is always the possibility of disruptions to capital and credit markets, which could result in reduced liquidity or adversely impact the ability of GPC's suppliers or customers to continue to stay in business.

The first non-COVID-19 related risk to GPC, is that due to the competitive and fragmented nature of the automotive and industrial parts industries, GPC is under pressure to continue delivering upon the evolving preferences of its customers (pages 9-10 of GPC's previous 10-K).

If GPC's competitors were to consolidate and lower their prices, GPC would be forced into competing even more vigorously for its customers, which could result in lower operating margins, and potentially the loss of customers.

Another risk to GPC is from a litigation standpoint (page 11 of GPC's previous 10-K).

If GPC is found to be in violation of existing laws or regulations, GPC could face significant penalties, legal fees, and costs, which could unfavorably impact GPC's operating and financial results.

Although I have discussed several risks associated with an investment in GPC, the above discussion shouldn't be interpreted as a complete discussion of GPC's risk profile. For a more comprehensive discussion of GPC's risks, I would refer interested readers to pages 30-31 of GPC's Q3 2020 10-Q, pages 7-13 of GPC's previous 10-K, and my previous article on the stock.

GPC Is Neither Overpriced Nor A Bargain

While GPC is a Dividend King and that itself conveys the quality of the business, it is important for investors to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock to minimize the risks of a lower starting yield, valuation multiple contraction, and lower annual total return potential.

It is with this rationale in mind that I will be applying three valuation metrics to arrive at a fair value for GPC's shares.

The first valuation metric that I will be using to determine the fair value of shares of GPC is the TTM dividend yield to 13 year median TTM dividend yield.

As per Gurufocus, GPC's TTM yield of 3.24% is well above its 13 year median TTM yield of 2.90%.

Factoring in a reversion to a TTM yield of 3.10% and a fair value of $101.94 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in GPC's risk profile), GPC's shares are trading at a 4.3% discount to fair value and offer 4.5% upside from the current price of $97.53 a share (as of December 19, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll utilize to approximate the fair value of shares of GPC is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As indicated by Gurufocus, GPC's TTM price to FCF ratio of 10.37 is well below its 13 year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 16.01.

Assuming a reversion in GPC's TTM price to FCF ratio to 10.75 and a fair value of $101.16 a share, GPC's shares are priced at a 3.6% discount to fair value and offer 3.7% capital appreciation from the current share price.

The third and final valuation metric that I will use to value shares of GPC is the Shiller PE ratio to 13 year median Shiller PE ratio, which takes into account the somewhat cyclical nature of GPC's earnings.

GPC's Shiller PE ratio of 22.12 is slightly below its 13 year median Shiller PE ratio of 22.53.

Factoring in a reversion in GPC's Shiller PE ratio to its 13 year median of 22.53 and a fair value of $99.36 a share, GPC's shares are trading at a 1.8% discount to fair value and offer 1.9% upside from the current share price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $100.82 a share, which implies that shares of GPC are priced at a 3.3% discount to fair value and offer 3.4% capital appreciation from the current share price.

While this by no means represents the buying opportunity of the ages, I believe that being able to purchase shares of a proven business, such as GPC around fair value represents an attractive proposition.

Summary: GPC Offers Fair Yield, Growth, And Long-Term Total Return Potential

With another dividend increase likely on its way in February from GPC, the company is poised to extend its dividend increase streak to 65 consecutive years, which is a feat matched by only a handful of publicly traded companies.

When I take into consideration GPC's sustainable payout ratios and the durability of the company's operating results throughout the first 9 months of this fiscal year amid COVID-19, I believe that GPC's dividend increase streak has many years left in the tank.

Another relative strength of GPC is the fact that it maintains a respectable balance sheet, with an interest coverage ratio of just under 12 in the most recent quarter.

Further adding to the case for an investment in Genuine Parts Company, is the fact that I estimate shares of the stock are trading around fair value.

Between its 3.2% yield, 5.0-6.0% annual earnings growth, and 0.3% annual valuation multiple upside, I believe that shares of Genuine Parts Company are positioned to essentially meet my 10% annual total return requirement over the next decade.

As a result of the above, I am initiating a buy rating on shares of GPC at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.