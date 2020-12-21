Dividend Income Update: November 2020

Looking back at my November totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip and I look forward to calculating my 2020 totals in a few weeks.

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream (even with those nasty dividend cuts that come our way every now and then; thank you General Electric (NYSE:GE), Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) and many more). Looking back at my November totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is still moving at a nice clip and I look forward to calculating my 2020 totals in a few weeks. With that being said, let's take a look back at my November 2020 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $728.80, up from $584.61, an increase of 24.7% from November of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $439.30, up from $246.58, an increase of 78.2% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $126.28, down from $139.07 from this time last year. A decrease of -9.2%.

Grand total for the month of November: $1,294.38, an increase of 33.4% from November 2019.

Brokerage Account

Year-to-date dividends: $11,055.40

ROTH Account

Year-to-date dividends: $2,881.21

IRA Account

Year-to-date dividends: $887.62

I'll gladly take a year-over-year increase of 33.4%. The proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. Just remember, sometimes investing with blinders on can be beneficial as it blocks out the constant noise we are bombarded with on a daily basis and keeps you focused on the job at hand which is to keep investing, not falling for market timing traps, diversifying, not getting shaken out of the market when it tumbles and just creating a solid, ever growing passive income stream (even with those nasty 2020 cuts).

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your November dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.