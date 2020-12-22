Need Income? 3 Monthly-Pay CEFs With Yields Of 9%

We look at three great CEFs to take advantage of this rotation.

The rotation from growth to value is happening, driving up prices of value investments.

At High Dividend Opportunities, our focus is on finding investments that provide a substantial portion of their return through dividends. Those who have built up a large stream of income understand how powerful it is to have a constant source of cash streaming into your brokerage account. Cash that can be used for investment or non-investment purposes.

One tool that should be prominent in any income investor's toolbox is the closed-end fund). The majority of CEFs are designed to appeal to income investors. They frequently pay monthly dividends, and the majority of the funds' capital gains also are distributed as part of the monthly payout.

Adding a few CEFs to your portfolio is a great way to generate monthly income while also diversifying your portfolio. CEFs can turbo charge your income stream, increase your diversity and give you the benefit of professional managers.

Like many "value" stocks, there are CEFs that have lagged in the recovery and have been benefiting from the rotation from growth and into value. The rotation into value is just beginning, and CEFs that invest in value are going to outperform.

Today, we take a look at three CEFs that are offering a current yield of 9% or more that will benefit from the rotation into value.

Pick #1: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), yielding 9.9%, is one of our favorite PIMCO funds right now. PCI's emphasis is investing in mortgages, where they focus on MBS (mortgage-backed securities) full of pre-2009 mortgages.

We love mortgages right now because mortgage prices dropped due to concerns over COVID-19. That concern has entirely been in the mind of investors as the residential housing market cannot be described as anything other than "red hot."

The supply of people willing to sell their houses has failed to keep up with demand. With mortgage rates hitting new lows, buyers are willing to pay more. As a result, sale prices on houses were up 16% year-over-year in November, the highest increase in sale prices on record.

Over 40% of PCI's assets are invested on mortgages:

Source: PIMCO

Most of these MBS are still trading at a discount to par value (the amount owed by the borrowers) even though the coupons on these older mortgages are much higher than new mortgages are being issued at.

A strong housing market means that even if a loan defaults, a substantial portion of the mortgage can be recovered in foreclosure. Though more likely, the default rate on mortgages will remain very low as homeowners who are having difficulty paying have the option to sell their home. Since PCI owns mortgages that were issued before 2009, these mortgages have paid down their principal and most of these homeowners have significant equity built up in their home.

PCI's next highest exposure is to high-yield credit, a sector that fell behind in March and has recently rallied.

Source: SPGlobal

These sectors are positioned to continue their recent outperformance, which will continue to drive up PCI's NAV.

Data by YCharts

Currently, PCI is trading at a 4.9% premium to NAV. There's plenty of room to run with NAV up over 6.5% in November and PCI was previously trading at a premium in the low teens before COVID-19. Both the NAV and the premium can be expected to increase going into 2021.

We can collect a 9.9% current yield and enjoy upside in the price as well.

Pick #2: XAI Octagon Floating Rate

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT), yielding 11.3%, invests in corporate debt through a combination of senior secured loans and CLO tranches.

Source: XA Investments

These are secured loans that are first lien, usually on substantially all of the borrowers' assets. Many had feared that leveraged loans would be defaulting left and right. That never happened and default rates edged only slightly over 4% and ticked down in October – well below the double-digit projections being thrown around in March and April.

Source: TCW Group

The bottom line is that the end of the world is not coming. Businesses are figuring out how to move forward in a post-COVID world. Additionally, there has been no shortage of liquidity in the banking system, ensuring that lenders have been willing to refinance even low credit loans.

With the vaccine light at the end of the tunnel, the default rate should remain controlled. It's precisely because the default rates have been much lower than anticipated that XFLT's NAV has been on a steady climb since March lows.

Data by YCharts

There's still plenty of upside to go, especially since CLO prices are still well below where they were last year. We are happy to bet on an economic recovery and collect this 11.3% yield.

Pick #3: Highland Income Fund

Highland Income Fund (HFRO), yielding 9.0%, is a fund that walks to the beat of its own drummer. It has an eclectic portfolio with a variety of very different holdings.

Source: Highland

Like XFLT, HFRO has exposure to CLOs and leveraged loans. Both areas that will benefit from recovery as defaults remain much lower than anticipated. XFLT also has substantial exposure to real estate and timber.

They have a few highly concentrated investments.

Source: Highland

Creek Pine Holdings, LLC is a preferred position in the "Triple T" joint venture with Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT), a publicly-traded timber REIT. The JV continues to perform very well and CTT is currently looking at options to recapitalize it, a potential liquidity event for HFRO. CTT's CEO Brian Davis said in the Q3 earnings call:

During the third quarter, we also have been focused on initiatives to recapitalize the Triple T joint venture and maximize returns for our stockholders, and our partners in due course. Triple T harvest operations benefiting from the renegotiated wood supply agreement with Georgia-Pacific continue to exceed underwriting and continue to generate positive cash flow.

Timber is going to continue to be very strong thanks to the incredibly strong housing market. Demand for new-build houses has had a significant impact on lumber prices, which secures HFRO's largest investment.

SAFStor is a non-traded REIT that might someday be brought public. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) is a REIT that was recently brought public in February 2020.

The deal looked very negative for HFRO as the price collapsed within weeks of IPO. However, like many REITs, NREF saw a major recovery in November and is now just below their IPO price.

Data by YCharts

All of these holdings are firing on all cylinders, yet HFRO remains incredibly cheap trading at an incredible 21% discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

The market is leaving a lot of value on the table. HFRO's holdings are improving in value and all signs point to that continuing, yet their share price remains very low. Even the November run was not enough to meaningfully close the discount.

We are very happy to add shares at a 9% yield while we wait for the market to come to its senses.

Conclusion

"Value" investments come in many different flavors, and these three CEFs provide us exposure to them from many different angles.

PCI provides exposure to mortgages, which are trading under par value despite very strong fundamentals in the housing market. XFLT provides exposure to leveraged loans and CLOs which are trading well below par value despite the default rates remaining low. HFRO provides exposure to real estate, primarily through REITs and timberland. Even as their holdings recover, HFRO itself remains at a very steep discount. This provides substantial upside potential in addition to a 9% yield.

All three of these CEFs are excellent additions to an income portfolio. Value stocks have lagged, and are now making up for lost time. As we enter an extended period of low interest rates, make sure you take advantage of these high-yields while they are still around.

