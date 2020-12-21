It's been an exciting year thus far for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with many names like De Grey Mining (OTCPK:DGMLF) and Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF) enjoying returns of over 500%. However, British Columbia junior Westhaven Gold (OTCPK:WTHVF) has been left in the dust, with a negative return year-to-date. This relatively weak share-price performance is even though the company has stumbled upon two new high-grade discoveries, increasing the company's probability of proving up a 1.50 million-plus ounce resource at its flagship Shovelnose Gold Project. While Westhaven is an early-stage play as we are pre-resource, we now have an asymmetric risk-reward, with a sub US$70 million valuation for a junior in a Tier-1 jurisdiction consistently hitting high-grade gold on a new gold belt. Therefore, I believe investors should keep a close eye on this story going forward.

Westhaven Gold is a much lesser-known name in the junior gold sector, but the company got a lot of attention briefly in late 2018 with a highlight drill hole of 17.77 meters of 24.50 grams per tonne gold in SN-18-14. Since then, the company has continued to build on its success on the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt [SBGB], with two new discoveries made in the past four months alone. While these recent results have been quite impressive, the most compelling part of the investment thesis is location, as it is for any gold project. Ultimately, while a high-grade resource, exceptional economics, and even a top management team are great, these factors are all meaningless unless the project is in the right location. Fortunately, for Westhaven, the company's location couldn't be better, which certainly emboldens the investment thesis:

As shown above, the Shovelnose Gold Project lies just 5 kilometers from the Coquihalla Highway in southern British Columbia and less than a 2.5-hour drive from Vancouver. If we take a closer look at the property, we can see a power line on the property, and Westhaven benefits from forestry roads already being in place. This is due to logging companies that previously operated in the area. Not only does this existing infrastructure and attractive location make Shovelnose more attractive from an upfront capital standpoint if it were to head into production down the road, but it also helps with drilling costs.

In fact, Westhaven's average drilling costs are C$190.00/meter, which is more than 60% below the peer average of C$450.00/meter according to S&P Market Intelligence. Finally, being in Southern British Columbia and not in other areas of Canada where we have brutal winters, Westhaven can drill year-round due to its location. This means no significant gaps in reporting results and the ability to keep news flow current, something that some names in the Golden Triangle and Yukon struggle with immensely.

So, what's so special about Shovelnose?

The Shovelnose Gold Project lies less than 50 kilometers east of Boston Bar and over 60 kilometers southeast of Lytton: two major mining centers for placer gold during a 19th-century gold rush in British Columbia. To date, Westhaven seems to have had quite a bit of success drilling its property on the relatively unexplored Spences Bridge Gold Belt [SBGB], with some of the highlight holes of the past two years shown below. Generally, the presence of a 250 gram-meter (meters multiplied by grams) suggests the potential for a significant discovery, and Westhaven has reported several since it began drilling Shovelnose. As noted earlier, the most exciting hole was SN-18-14 with over 430 gram-meters, with SN-19-10 also being quite notable with 52.22 meters of 5.13 grams per tonne gold.

SN-18-14: 17.77 meters of 24.50 grams per tonne gold

SN-18-15: 46.20 meters of 8.95 grams per tonne gold

SN-18-18: 13.67 meters of 4.29 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-01: 12.66 meters of 39.31 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-02: 17.89 meters of 3.70 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-05: 28.72 meters of 2.97 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-06: 31.03 meters of 2.88 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-10: 52.22 meters of 5.13 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-11: 1.00 meter of 557.00 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-15: 13.50 meters of 8.84 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-19: 2.16 meters of 100.50 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-21: 12.40 meters of 5.74 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-26: 42.84 meters of 2.63 grams per tonne gold

SN-19-38: 5.00 meters of 13.90 grams per tonne gold

While these are all solid intercepts, suggesting that there's the potential for a million-ounce deposit at Shovelnose, the recent developments are more exciting. For those following the story, the company recently uncovered three separate zones other than the South Zone, with these being Lear, Franz, and FMN. While Lear's results were a little lower grade relative to the South Zone with highlight holes of 10.56 meters of 3.67 grams per tonne gold and 34 meters of 1.21 grams per tonne, Franz and FMN look to be new high-grade targets. In late September, Westhaven reported a highlight hole of 7.78 meters of 14.84 grams per tonne gold at Franz, a zone that lies 2.8 kilometers along strike northwest from the high-grade South Zone. The company then followed this up with another intercept of 13.10 meters of 4.86 grams per tonne gold in October. It's worth noting that there are considerable silver credits in both of these holes (39.40 and 31.57 grams per tonne silver, respectively), which adds another 0.40~ plus grams per tonne gold to each intercept at a 70 to 1 gold/silver ratio.

However, the recent discovery of the new FMN Zone is arguably the most exciting development this year. This is because it suggests that we could start filling in the massive gap between the South Zone and Franz. As shown above, the FMN Zone lies roughly 1.25 kilometers southeast of Franz and has now extended Vein Zone 1 over a strike length of up to 4 kilometers. This is quite significant if the company can confirm this new discovery with follow-up holes, and it has dramatically improved the exploration potential vs. the previous hopes of delineating 750,000 plus ounces at the South Zone. This is because the potential strike length has now more than tripled (4,000 meters vs. 1,100 meters). It's also worth noting that Vein Zone 1 remains open to the northwest of Franz, so there is the potential to extend the deposit even further along strike.

While it's hard to make any projections based on current drilling, low-sulphidation epithermal deposits like Shovelnose are arguably some of the world's most attractive deposits and can yield several million ounces in the best of cases. Some examples are Yamana Gold's (AUY) El Penon deposit in Chile, Kinross Gold's (KGC) Kupol deposit in Russia, Silvercrest's Las Chispas Project in Mexico, Sumitomo's massive Hishikari deposit in Japan, and the massive Fruta del Norte Mine in Ecuador, which sold for nearly C$3 billion. Shovelnose looks to have similar mineralization to Hishikari, so there's certainly significant potential here if the company can continue hitting multi-meter high-grade intercepts. At this stage, it's far too early even to compare Westhaven to these names and suggest that it could command these valuations at any point in the future. Still, the right type of mineralization in a Tier-1 location certainly helps the investment thesis. In most cases, these low-sulphidation epithermal deposits have been in much less desirable locations, like Russia, Japan, Ecuador, and Mexico. It's worth noting that Westhaven's Exploration Manager Peter Fischl has been concentrated on epithermal gold deposits for the past 20 years and worked as Senior Geologist on Kinross' Kupol/Dvoinoye Mine in Russia.

So, what are the risks?

In pre-resource plays or names under US$100 million market caps, the risks are always high, with one of the biggest risks being shareholder dilution and the ability to continue getting access to capital. While bets in early resource plays can pay off significantly, like Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Skeena Resources (OTCPK:SPVEF), I've found that the determining factor is getting behind a team that has ideally done it before and that has shareholders' interests at heart. This means ideally high insider ownership, minimal day-to-day expenses, and modest salaries so that as much money as possible can flow through to exploration. In Westhaven's case, the team passes the smell test with 30% insider ownership as of Q3 2020 and very modest expenses, as shown below.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see in the above table, expenses for the first nine months of 2020 for salaries, advertising, professional fees, rent, G&A, and travel have come in at just over C$1.2 million, when counting additional expenses in Note 8 of the recent financial statements. Meanwhile, exploration expenses (drilling, acquisition costs, lab fees, geological and assays) have come in at C$6.84~ million. This translates to a ratio of over 5.6 to 1, which is quite impressive as it suggests that as much money as possible is being put into the drill bit and prospecting. It is amazing how many companies in this sector have a ratio of 2 to 1 or even 1 to 1, and this is typically the easiest way to see if a company passes the test of having shareholders' interests at the top of their mind. When the ratio of below 1 to 1, it's often a case of this being a lifestyle management team or caretaker management team that's more interested in enriching themselves at the expense of shareholders. Currently, Westhaven has a relatively lean share structure, with 103~ million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.60. This gives the company a current market cap of US$62 million.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

There is one risk worth pointing out with the Westhaven thesis, and this is the fact that the company will need to raise money soon. This is because the current cash balance is just over C$3 million as of the most recent filing and is now at C$1.8 million as of December. This suggests that the company will run out of cash for further exploration and operations before May of next year, so I would expect to see a capital raise in the next four months. This will translate to additional dilution to shareholders and is likely to push the share count above 113 million shares. However, even with 113 million shares outstanding, the stock is still offering an asymmetric reward to risk at a market cap of below US$70 million. The good news is that this financing will allow the company to drill aggressively in 2021, and get the financing risks off the table, which can often put pressure on the share price, as we've seen in Q4.

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

Westhaven Gold has not been appreciated by the market this year, as evidenced by an unfortunate (-) 10% return year-to-date. However, this performance has little to do with drilling progress at Shovelnose, with two new discoveries made in the past four months alone. Assuming the company can begin to infill on the 4-kilometer strike length of Vein Zone 1, I would not rule out a 1.5 million ounce resource at Shovelnose. Typically, high-grade gold in a Tier-1 jurisdiction fetches a valuation of over US$100.00/oz, suggesting that Westhaven is quite undervalued here, even based on its current discoveries, and with no upside for new zones being delineated. Therefore, I believe Westhaven is a name for investors to keep a close eye on because the story reminds me of the asymmetric reward to risk of Marathon Gold in early 2017. At the time Marathon was hitting high-grades in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and wasn't being appreciated by the market, and has been re-rated significantly higher since.

