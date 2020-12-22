Industrial REITs: Oasis Of Dividend Growth

Recent earnings reports confirmed that fundamentals are ahead of pre-pandemic expectations. Similar to the housing industry, the trends of limited supply and robust demand should be a theme throughout the 2020s.

The "hub of e-commerce" and the hottest property sector of the last half-decade, industrial REITs are poised to outperform the broad-based REIT benchmark for the fifth consecutive year in 2020.

While the coronavirus pandemic has slammed much of the REIT sector, the "essential" property sectors - housing, industrial, and technology - have been a rare "oasis of growth" this year.

REIT Rankings: Industrial

Industrial REIT Sector Overview

Direct beneficiaries of the e-commerce revolution - a trend that has been given an added accelerant by the significant pandemic-related disruptions - industrial REITs have delivered relentless outperformance over the past half-decade, powered by the "need for speed" in consumer goods distribution. In the Hoya Capital Industrial REIT Index, we track the thirteen industrial REITs, which account for roughly $130 billion in market value and comprise between 10% and 15% of the broad-based Core Equity REIT ETFs.

Industrial REITs are poised to record the strongest dividend and FFO ("Funds from Operations") growth rates among major property sectors this year at nearly 10% compared to the 10-20% declines in these metrics from the REIT sector at large. In fact, recent earnings reports confirmed that fundamentals are actually ahead of initial pre-pandemic expectations. Six of the eight industrial REITs that provide full-year FFO guidance raised estimates this past quarter, led by Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty (DRE), and EastGroup (EGP), which now expect 2020 FFO growth of 13.9%, 9.4%, and 7.3% respectively.

While much of the REIT sector was slashing dividends this year, eight of the thirteen industrial REITs have now raised their dividends. One industrial REIT, however, cut their distribution amid the pandemic - small-cap Plymouth (PLYM), which was one of 67 equity REITs to suspend or reduce their dividend since the start of the pandemic compared to 50 equity REITs that have raised their payouts. Combined, on a market-capitalization-weighted basis, industrial REITs are set to record 9.0% growth in dividends per share this year.

A potential double-edged sword for industrial REITs, the dramatic acceleration in e-commerce adoption has pulled forward the "retail apocalypse" trends as surviving retailers divert more of their capital away from malls and into distribution supply chains. Nearly a third of retail sales in the traditional "brick and mortar" retail categories have been completed through e-commerce channels since the beginning of the pandemic and the critical importance of having sophisticated and seamless e-commerce operations has become even more evident to retailers and consumers alike.

Industrial REITs continue to enjoy some of the strongest property-level fundamentals across the real estate sector. Sharing similar supply/demand dynamics as the housing sector, demand growth has outpaced (or roughly matched) supply growth in each of the past nine years according to Prologis Research. Industrial development has indeed increased significantly over the past five years, but it hasn't been nearly enough to relieve upward pressure on rents, which have roughly doubled since 2015. While net absorption has moderated a bit in 2020, Prologis sees a reacceleration into 2021.

Demand for warehouse space has historically shown a high correlation with several consumer-sensitive economic indicators reflected in the Prologis IBI Activity Index - PMI, retail sales, job growth, and inventories - which will be key indicators to watch as a predictor of leasing demand for industrial space. In its most recent report, Prologis noted that its Activity Index climbed to 58 in its October 2020 survey, up 30 points from the record low of 28 in April, commenting that "operating conditions improved measurably over the past 90 days... At year-end, we expect vacancy of 5.0% and full-year 2020 rent growth of 2.5%, a much faster return to growth than anticipated."

Industrial REIT Performance & Investment Options

With near-perfect rent collection and resilient property-level fundamentals, industrial REITs have rallied back from declines as steep as 30% at the lows during the initial coronavirus outbreak in late March, and are now higher by 7.2% in 2020. The vaccine-driven sector rotation has pressured some of the highest-flying REITs over the past month, but industrial REITs remain the fourth-best-performing property sector this year. By comparison, the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has declined by 8.5% while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is higher by 14.7% this year.

Consistent with the trends across most of the REIT sector since the start of the pandemic, there has been a "flight-to-quality" within the industrial REIT sector this year. The better-capitalized logistics-focused REITs including Prologis, Duke, Rexford, and Terreno have delivered some of the strongest relative performance while REITs utilizing higher amounts of leverage have been among the laggards. Monmouth Industrial (MNR) has unexpectedly rallied over the last month, likely related to news this weekend that Blackwells Capital has made an unsolicited proposal to acquire the REIT.

Six of the thirteen REITs offer preferred securities including three issues from Rexford (REXR.PA, REXR.PB, REXR.PC), one issue from STAG Industrial (STAG.PC), a suite of four issues from PS Business Parks (PSB.PW, PSB.PX, PSB.PY, PSB.PZ), one convertible issue from Lexington (LXP.PC), one from Monmouth (MNR.PC), and one from Plymouth (PLYM.PA). These 11 issues are higher by an average of 1.0% this year, but they have outperformed their respective common shares by an average of 8.0% in 2020, driven primarily by the weak performance this year by common shares of PS Business Parks.

Investors looking to invest in the sector through a pure-play ETF can do so through the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS), which holds the aforementioned 13 REITs as well as self-storage REIT Life Storage (LSI), small-cap diversified REIT One Liberty Properties (OLP), and cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR), which we discussed last week in Cannabis REITs: High on Growth.

Deeper Dive Into The Industrial Sector

Industrial REITs own roughly 5-10% of total industrial real estate assets in the United States but own a higher relative percentage of higher-value distribution-focused assets with building sizes averaging around 200,000 square feet, which have seen significant rent growth and more favorable supply/demand conditions due to tangible constraints on land availability. Robust demand for space over the past decade has been driven by a relentless "need for speed" arms race as retailers and logistics providers have invested heavily in supply chain densification and physical distribution networks.

Prologis segments industrial real estate assets into four major segments: Multi-Market Distribution, Gateway Distribution, City Distribution, and Last-Touch Centers. Along that continuum towards the end-consumer, the relative value of these properties (on a per square foot basis) increases, as do the underlying barriers to entry due to scarcity of permittable land. Rent growth has been most robust over the last half-decade in the segments closer to the end-consumer - typically occupied by distributors like UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) - and that trend is likely to be accelerated by the pandemic.

Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than traditional brick and mortar from an industrial space-usage perspective as brick and mortar shelf space is effectively "replaced" by back-end logistics space. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly 3x more logistics space than the equivalent brick and mortar dollar. It's not just Amazon (AMZN) that is making heavy investments in its e-commerce business. The traditional brick-and-mortar powerhouses have honed the omni-channel approach with significant success, as Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST) have been among the fastest-growing industrial REIT tenants.

As noted, for industrial REITs, the "retail apocalypse" could be a double-edged sword. Investors shouldn't forget that while e-commerce-focused firms like Amazon are a massive player, the majority of this e-commerce spending (and logistics demand) comes from brick-and-mortar based retailers who will need to remain healthy for industrial demand to continue at this frenzied pace. Several of the more troubled retail categories including clothing and general retail (which includes department stores) rank among the most significant industry exposures for the sector according to Prologis.

While the longer-term economic impact of the pandemic remains uncertain, it is now clear that the U.S. consumer has stepped up to the plate yet again over the last eight months to keep the wheels of the global economy turning. Aided by WWII levels of fiscal stimulus, the retail industry has completed the full "V-shaped" recovery, having now fully regained all of the lost ground during the pandemic. Overall retail sales are higher by 4.1% from last year and will likely end 2020 with stronger growth than 2019. Naturally, e-commerce sales have led the charge this year with online sales now higher by nearly 30% from last year while brick-and-mortar sales are now flat from last year.

Fundamentals Now Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Same-Store NOI growth for industrial REITs, which chronically lagged the broader REIT average for more than a decade before 2014, has been among the strongest in the real estate sector since that time. Leasing spreads also topped 13% in Q3, on average, indicative of a substantial and continued shortage of industrial real estate space and substantial pricing power. Since the start of 2015, industrial REITs are tied with residential REITs for the strongest average annual same-store NOI growth at roughly 4% per year.

Importantly, rent collection has remained a non-issue for the industrial sector. Industrial REITs have maintained collection rates above 98% since the start of the pandemic, led by near-perfect collection rates from the logistics-focused firms including Duke Realty (DRE), Rexford (REXR), and Prologis. By comparison, rent collection has only around 60% for mall REITs since the start of the pandemic and roughly 80% for shopping center REITs.

In addition to robust organic growth, industrial REITs continue to benefit from the added tailwind of external growth which we expect to pick-up again in 2021. After years of relying on ground-up development to fuel external growth, elevated equity valuations in 2019 allowed industrial REITs to go on a "buying spree" and get back to doing what REITs do best: using their equity as "currency" to fund accretive acquisitions, underscored by Prologis' two major acquisitions last year; the $4B acquisition for non-traded REIT Industrial Properties Trust and Prologis' roughly $13B acquisition of Liberty Property Trust.

While the acquisition channel has only recently opened back up, these REITs continue to see significant value-add opportunities in ground-up development as well with development yields averaging 6-8% compared to cap rates between 4% and 6%. While industrial supply growth is averaging roughly 2-3% per year, this is still shy of the mid-single-digit supply growth rates seen in the self-storage and data center sectors in response to a period of strong rental growth. Trends over the past three years lead us to believe that there are mounting barriers to entry and supply constraints, but industrial REITs have built up a sizable land bank over the last decade and are now responsible for a significant percentage of total industrial real estate development.

Industrial REITs operate with some of the most well-capitalized balance sheets across the real estate sector which is especially important for REITs with large development pipelines which can be a source of "shadow leverage." The nine largest industrial REITs all operate with debt ratios below 30%. Five industrial REITs command investment-grade credit ratings including Prologis and PS Business Parks with two of the few, coveted "A-rated" long-term bond ratings.

Industrial REIT Dividends & Valuations

Industrial REITs pay an average dividend yield of 2.6%, which is below the REIT average of roughly 3.4%. However, it's important to note that Industrial REITs have grown both dividend distributions and FFO by an average of nearly 9% per year since 2014, significantly higher than the REIT sector average of 4% and 3%, respectively. Industrial REITs pay out roughly 60% of their available free cash flow, leaving an ample cushion for development-fueled growth and future dividend increases.

Within the sector, we note the varying strategies of the thirteen industrial REITs where the "tradeoff" between high current yield and long-term dividend growth becomes quite apparent. The eight "Growth REITs" at the top of the chart pay an average dividend yield of just 2.4% but have seen their dividends grow by an average of over 10% per year over the past five years. On the other hand, the five "Yield REITs" pay an average current yield of 5.7% but have seen their dividends shrink or stagnate over the past half-decade years.

Strong fundamentals come at a price, however, and industrial REITs haven't screened as "cheap" for the better part of a decade. As they have for most of the past five years, industrial REITs continue to trade at sizable Price-to-FFO ("Funds from Operations") premiums to the REIT averages according to consensus estimates. When we factor in medium-term growth expectations, however, the sector appears more attractively valued. Industrial REITs are one of the few REIT sectors trading at a premium to consensus Net Asset Value.

The Bull & Bear Case For Industrial REITs

Even with many of these industrial REITs "priced for perfection," investors still have reasons to be bullish on the industrial real estate sector. In addition to our outlook that organic growth metrics should remain near the top of the REIT sector given the strong demand outlook and constraints on supply growth, strong share price performance across the industrial sector since the sharp decline during the pandemic has also restored the NAV premium for industrial REITs, giving these companies a cost of capital advantage relative to fuel accretive acquisition-fueled external growth. Below we outline the five primary reasons that investors are bullish on the industrial REIT sector.

However, given the relatively large supply pipeline, the sector remains particularly exposed to an economic downturn. As we discussed in our last report, considering the massive presence of Amazon, there's also risk that large tenants like Amazon could increasingly dictate the terms of the relationship, which could weaken pricing power. Additionally, warehouse users are investing in technologies to improve the space efficiency of warehouse space, which could incrementally reduce the need for physical logistics space. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on the sector.

Key Takeaways: Oasis of Dividend Growth

While the coronavirus pandemic has slammed much of the REIT sector, the "essential" property sectors - housing, industrial, and technology - have been a rare "oasis of growth" this year. Industrial REITs are poised to record the strongest dividend and FFO growth rates among major property sectors this year at nearly 10% and are also poised to outperform the broad-based REIT benchmark for the fifth consecutive year.

Three themes dominated the 2010s, trends that have only been further amplified by the coronavirus pandemic: 1) The Housing Shortage, 2) The Retail Apocalypse, and 3) The Internet Revolution. Similar to our favorable fundamental outlook on the residential and technology real estate sectors, we see the trends of limited supply and robust demand continuing well into the next decade for the industrial real estate sector.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

