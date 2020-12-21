Introduction

It may have been disappointing for the unitholders of Holly Energy Partners (HEP) to see their distributions reduced by 48% earlier in 2020, but at least it still left them with a sustainable high yield that almost reaches 10%, as my previous article analyzed. Since 2021 is right at the doorstep, this article will provide a follow-up analysis to see whether this will continue into the future.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry, this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When conducting the original analysis, it was found that their distribution coverage would be strong providing that their operating cash flow remained broadly steady with 2019. Unfortunately, it was also found that their prospects to reinstate their previous distributions were limited mainly because they consumed too high of a portion of their current operating cash flow. If interested in further details on their ability to reinstate their previous distributions, please refer to my previously linked article.

At the time of this original analysis, only their results for the first quarter of 2020 were publicly available and it has been excellent to see their strong performance continue throughout the next two fiscal quarters, despite the tough economic conditions. This is easily apparent after reviewing their operating cash flow, which only decreased a tiny 1.39% year on year during the first nine months of 2020. Meanwhile, it actually swings around to a handy little increase of 4.91% year on year once removing the impacts of working capital movements.

Thankfully, this strong distribution coverage appears likely to continue into 2021 based on their current guidance. To estimate their capital expenditure guidance, simply subtract the guidance for their parent company, HollyFrontier (HFC) of $1.1b at the midpoint from their total consolidated group guidance of $1.15b at the midpoint, which produces a result of $50m. Since the majority of their capital expenditure for 2020 related to expansion and joint venture investments, as the graph included below displays, it stands to reason that this will support their ability to at least keep their operating cash flow steady in the future.

Source: Holly Energy Partners March 2020 Investor Presentation.

A middle of the road assumption would once again be for their operating cash flow to remain broadly in line with that of 2019 and 2020 at approximately $300m, which after subtracting this $50m of forecast capital expenditure would leave their free cash flow at $250m. Given their latest outstanding unit count of 105,440,201, their quarterly distributions to $0.35 per unit would cost them $148m per annum, thereby once again leaving their coverage at a strong 168.92%. Following this likely continued strong cash flow performance, the next element to consider is whether there have been any changes to their financial position.

Source: Author.

Since conducting the original analysis, their capital structure has once again been the very essence of stability with all measurements barely changing. It was also positive to see that unlike many of their peers, they have only taken a relatively small impairment of $36m thus far into the downturn, which indicates that management feels confident in the long-term value of their assets.

Source: Author.

Following their capital structure barely changing, it was no surprise to see their leverage remaining essentially the same as the original analysis. Their leverage still sits in the high territory, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.13 being between the lower and upper thresholds of 3.51 and 5.00. Whilst their gearing ratio is at a very high level at 74.64%, it should be remembered that their leverage relative to their earnings is more important than relative to their equity. Thanks to their very resilient operating cash flow, this level of leverage once again does not pose any significant risks to their ability to remain a going concern nor sustain their current distributions.

Image Source: Author.

Overall, their liquidity has also remained strong, despite their current and cash ratios of 1.41 and 0.30 respectively both deteriorating very slightly from 1.48 and 0.35 respectively. Given their solid cash balance and ability to generate free cash flow after distribution payments, they should not be reliant on their credit facility but at least this still retains a further $452m available if required. It should be easy for them to refinance this credit facility coming up to maturity in 2022 and thus their only other debt is their 5% senior notes, as the table included below displays, which do not mature until far into the future in 2028.

Image Source: Holly Energy Partners Q3 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Even though their distributions are much lower than this time one year ago, at least they are fundamentally more sustainable and appear well-positioned heading into 2021. Given their current high distribution yield of almost 10%, I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Holly Energy Partners' Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.