General Background on the Fertilizer Industry with Special Reference to Nitrogen

Fertilizer is a global industry with many different types of producers: public companies, private companies and government influenced (either owned, controlled or subsidized) companies. It is regarded as an essential industry, especially in countries that support domestic food production. The main fertilizer products supply Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sulfur that are required by growing crops. S is important, especially for certain oilseed crops, but it is often supplied in a sulfate form with the other three and discussion of the S fertilizer market is complicated. N, P and K are the big ones and global use of these three fertilizer nutrients is approximately 190 million tonnes. N comprises about 107 million tonnes (56%), P comprises about 46 million tonnes (24%) and K comprises about 37 million tonnes (20%). Note that these amounts are standardized to the supply of pure nutrients. The actual commercial single nutrient fertilizer products are not pure nutrient and rather contain between 28% and 92% of N, between 20% and 50% of phosphate and between 33% and 50% of K. Commercial fertilizers can be single sources of nutrients or combined products. N is the largest segment. For example, the 107 million tonne N market is really a 180 million tonne market of commercial N fertilizer products such as urea and ammonium nitrate. Growing plants require much more N than P or K. Growing plants contain about 3%-4% of their mass as N, which Is a component of chlorophyll, protein, nucleic acids and energy transfer metabolites. This is higher than P or K content which are less than 1%. Also, natural sources of bio-available N in the soil are very low. The result is that N fertilizer is usually applied to the fields every year, which is not necessarily the case for P and K. This article only discusses the N market since, as will be evident in the article, N fertilizer companies seem to be the best investment and CF Industries only produces N. Most other fertilizer producers also produce P and K products.

Fertilizers are a growth industry for the simple reason that the world population is increasing while arable land is not and so the only way to grow more food is to increase yield. Seed developers have been very successful in scientifically selecting and breeding crops with higher yields. For example, in the US, corn breeders started to make tremendous progress starting in the 1940’s on increasing corn yield from about 20 bushels per acre to over 180 bushels per acre in 2020. Even in the last 20 years corn yields have increased 40% by over 50 bushels per acre. It is not unusual for corn farmers to apply 200 pounds of nitrogen fertilizer per acre on high yielding farms – again about a 40% increase in the last 20 years. Global nitrogen fertilizer production is expected to increase by 2-4% annually for at least the next 10 years with no indication of a peak.

Nitrogen fertilizer products are made from anhydrous ammonia (NH3). Historically, ammonia is made in the Haber-Bosch process where Nitrogen from the atmosphere is fixed with Hydrogen from fossil fuels (coal or natural gas) with the help of a mineral catalyst. Carbon dioxide is a byproduct. The ammonia production plants sell some anhydrous ammonia (which must be stored at low temperature or high pressure to keep it liquid) as a direct fertilizer injected into the soil. Most ammonia is converted into other nitrogen fertilizer products such as urea and ammonium nitrates which are stable under ambient temperatures. These forms of nitrogen can be easier to use and have less wastage. As a side note, potassium and phosphate fertilizers are produced from mining, which is a totally different type of business than ammonia synthesis. Since air and fossil fuel sources are available globally and since nitrogen fertilizer is a strategic industry in many countries, there are production companies and facilities throughout the world. Over 60% of global N fertilizer production is in Asia with China producing about 60 million tonnes. Note we are talking about N fertilizer production, not N (anhydrous ammonia) production.

Environmental concerns are driving changes in the N fertilizer industry to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and switch away from the use of coal and natural gas as production feed stocks. The increased use of carbon sequestration to reduce CO2 emissions and the development of electrolysis technology to use water instead of fossil fuels as a hydrogen source are key changes. In electrolysis, water is boiled with nitrogen from the atmosphere to produce ammonia with oxygen as the main byproduct. It is a cleaner ammonia production process but currently costs about twice as much as using natural gas due to the high usage of electricity and higher capital costs. Electrolytic production of ammonia is expected to increase as the costs decrease. A recent study (Techno-economic viability of islanded green ammonia as a carbon-free energy vector and as a substitute for conventional production - Energy & Environmental Science (RSC Publishing) DOI:10.1039/D0EE01707H) compared costs of natural gas, coal and electrolysis production of ammonia and concluded that electrolysis (especially plants supplied by solar and wind generated electricity) would be equivalent to natural gas plants by 2030 in many areas of the world. And when the costs become competitive, you can’t argue against the use of air, water and the sun as the main inputs to ammonia production. Existing ammonia producers using the Haber-Bosch process will likely have to adapt although I expect the transition to take many years.

CF Industries

CF Industries (CF) is a major nitrogen fertilizer producer based mainly in the US. The history of the company is that it was started in 1946 as Central Farmers Fertilizer Company: a merger of Midwest farmer agricultural supply cooperatives. It changed its name to CF Industries in 1970 and then in 2002 It demutualized and started trading on stock exchanges in 2005. For a while CF also produced potassium and phosphate fertilizers in addition to nitrogen but they sold the potassium business in 2000 and the phosphate business in 2013 in order to focus on the nitrogen business. CF has the capacity to produce about 10 million tonnes of ammonia which can be converted to about 20 million tonnes of nitrogen fertilizer products which gives them a market share of about 11% of global nitrogen fertilizer production of 180 million tonnes. This may not seem like much but the industry is fragmented. Yara International ASA (YAR.OL) is the world’s largest N fertilizer company with a similar ammonia production as CF but total N fertilizer sales of approximately 30 million tonnes (17% market share). Yara’s higher sales than CF despite similar ammonia production comes from including N fertilizer sales from production companies in which Yara has equity. Like CF, Yara is also primarily an N producer. They are a Norwegian based company listed on the Norway stock exchange but they have global operations. Yara will be compared to CF in more detail later in the article.

CF has 9 ammonia production facilities: 5 in the US, including a plant in Donaldson, LA which is the largest ammonia plant in the world. They have 2 plants in Canada, including the plant in Medicine Hat which is the largest in Canada. They also have a 50% interest in a Trinidad plant. Their two UK plants produce mainly Ammonium Nitrate (a popular fertilizer in Europe) as well as some specialty Nitrogen products. The plants use natural gas as a hydrogen source, but they are also building an electrolysis plant at their Donaldsonville facility. The full list of CF plants and ammonia product production capacities is shown in Table 1.

Table 1. Nitrogen product production capacity at CF plants. (2019 annual report. Converted from tons).

Location Average Annual Capacity (tonnes in thousands) Gross Ammonia Net Ammonia UAN* Urea AN** Other*** Donaldsonville, LA 3,940 1,265 2,960 2,400 - 405 Medicine Hat, AB Canada 1,120 700 - 735 - - Port Neal, IA 1,120 100 730 1,230 - 100 Verdigris, OK 1,100 390 1,780 - - - Woodward, OK 440 120 755 - - 105 Yazoo City, MS 520 - 145 - 940 115 Courtright, ON Canada 455 240 315 - - 365 Ince, UK 345 15 - - 520 380 Billingham, UK 540 210 - - 570 370 Point Lisas, Trinidad**** 330 330 - - - - Total 9,910 3,370 6,645 4,365 2,030 1,840

* Urea Ammonium Nitrate

** Ammonium Nitrate

*** includes urea liquor, nitric acid and multi nutrient NPK products

**** 50% of plant capacity representing CF interest

CF Industries has an advantage due to their North American base of operations in that in Canada and the US they pay the lowest amount for natural gas than anywhere else in the world (Figure 1). Even their UK operations pay lower prices for natural gas than elsewhere in Europe.

Figure 1. Global Natural Gas Prices.

Source: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/natural-gas-prices?time=2009..2019

The low cost of natural gas advantage for CF can be seen in the financial comparisons between CF Industries and Yara (Table 2). Yara has global operations, including Canada and the US, but their overall production costs of as a percent of revenue are higher than CF Industries.

Table 2. Operating financials for CF Industries and Yara in 2018 and 2019. USD

Parameter CF Industries Yara 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue, 000 $4,590,000 $4,429,000 $12,857,000 $12,929,000 Cost of Revenue COR, 000 $3,416,000 $3,512,000 $9,334,000 $9,952,000 COR as % of Revenue 74.4% 79.3% 72.6% 77.0% Operating Expense OE, 000 $240,000 $195,000 $2,569,000 $2,551,000 OE % Rev 5.2% 4.4% 20.0% 19.7% Operating Income, 000 $934,000 $722,000 $954,000 $426,000 Operating Margin 20.3% 16.3% 7.4% 3.3% Tonnes sold, 000 17,761 17,572 30,539 30,192 Revenue/tonne $258.43 $252.05 $421.00 $428.23 COR+OE/tonne $205.84 $210.96 $389.76 $414.12 Operating Income/tonne $52.59 $41.09 $32.24 $14.11

Cost of Revenue and Operating Expense comparisons between CF and Yara are not directly comparable – CF includes labour costs in Cost of Revenue while Yara puts labour costs into Operating Expense. It is better to look at total Cost of Revenue plus Operating Expense when making comparisons. The bottom line is that CF has an excellent Operating Margin. CF does enjoy low natural gas prices compared to their competitors. As per Figure 1, natural gas costs are lowest in Canada and the US and in Europe they are lowest in the UK. In terms of revenue per tonne, Yara is higher but this is mainly because they sell into higher priced markets. This does present an export opportunity for CF given their lower cost of production, the difference being transportation costs since much of the global fertilizer production is consumed locally. CF does export some nitrogen fertilizer products to mainland Europe, Latin America, China and Taiwan.

CF has a very good operating margin but how do they compare as a value investment? Table 3 shows a stock valuation comparison between CF, Yara, Mosaic (MOS) and Nutrien (NTR). Mosaic and Nutrien are included in the comparison, even though they are not primarily nitrogen produces, since they are listed on US stock markets. As such they will have very different valuation metrics than CF and Yara but the comparison does provide insight as to what types of fertilizer businesses are most profitable.

Table 3. Financial comparisons between CF Industries, Yara, Mosaic* and Nutrien*. Prices USD Dec 18,2020.

Parameter CF Yara** Mosaic Nutrien Stock price $37.64 $41.21 $23.39 $47.79 EPS $1.32 $0.28 $-2.86 $0.17 PE 28 147 - 281 Market cap, B $8.05 $10.86 $8.87 $27.33 Enterprise Value, B $11.75 $13.13 $12.48 $40.14 EBITDA, B $1.54 $1.87 $-1.08 $3.23 EV/EBITDA 7.6 7.0 - 12.4 Debt, B $4.3 $4.1 $5.0 $12.8 Dividend per share $1.20 $1.53 $0.20 1.80 Dividend Yield 3.2% 3.7% 0.9% 3.8% Dividend Payout ratio 90% 546% - 1059% Employees 3,000 16,000 12,600 22,800 Production, 000 T*** 17,800 30,500 25,000 25,000 Production/employee, T 5933 1906 1984 1096 Revenue, B TTM**** $4.07 $11.68 $8.30 $20.20 Operating Income, B TTM $.559 $1.1 $.032 $1.6 Operating margin, TTM 20.3% 7.4% 2.5% 10.7% Revenue/T, TTM $228.64 $382.95 $332.00 $808.00

* Mosaic is primarily a phosphate and potassium (Potash) producer. Nutrien also is primarily a phosphate and potassium producer but 40% of their total fertilizer production are nitrogen products. Nutrien is a relatively new company arising from the 2018 merger of Potash Corporation and Agrium.

** Converted from Norwegian Krone to USD where necessary at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 8.59 NOK

*** Production of finished fertilizer

**** Trailing Twelve Months

The information in Table 3 shows that CF Industries is undervalued. They have the lowest PE and a low EV/EBITDA. As a side note this makes them a potential takeover target and the stock price would certainly rise if an offer was made. It is unlikely that any of the other companies mentioned in Table 3 would undertake an offer. Agrium, before they became Nutrien, made a hostile offer to buy CF Industries in 2009 but were rebuffed. Also, there were negotiations in 2014 between CF and YARA to merge as equals, but CF dropped out of the discussions due to differences in corporate philosophy (Yara is 50% owned by the Norwegian government). I suspect that valuation was also an issue since CF is the more efficient producer.

The other thing to note is CF’s management efficiency. This is reflected in their industry high operating margins but also note employee production efficiency: almost 6,000 tonnes of fertilizer production per employee versus less than 2,000 tonnes per employee for any of the other companies. This is not really a fair comparison for Nutrien which has a large network of company owned dealers. The lower employee efficiency of Nutrien is offset by their ability to get retail pricing for their fertilizer.

With regard to dividend yield, CF, Yara and Nutrien are very similar but CF is the only one of the three with a sustainable payout ratio. In any case, a DY of >3% is very acceptable in the current environment.

Investment Case for CF

Figure 2 shows the recent stock price chart for CF Industries. It is still slightly below its 2020 high pre Covid indicating that it has not recovered completely.

Figure 2. CF stock price. 3 year chart. Dec 18, 2020. Source: Stockcharts.com customised by author.

The depressed CF stock price, together with its low EV/EBITDA, its manageable debt and exceptional profitability makes CF undervalued. There may be stock price volatility due to the commodity nature of the natural gas and nitrogen fertilizer markets, but overall CF is well positioned to remain competitive and handle fluctuations. The main issue going forward is whether CF can handle the trend to green ammonia production. Some ammonia producers, including CF Industries, are introducing carbon sequestering steps in the production process in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. As well, they are introducing electrolysis plant to their system – the first one will be at their Donaldsonville plant. In a recent press release (CF Industries Announces Commitment to Clean Energy Economy) they outlined their green ammonia plans. They have also started promoting the idea that they are a hydrogen producer as well as a nitrogen producer. Ammonia has 3 hydrogen atoms for every nitrogen atom and these hydrogen atoms can be removed and the pure hydrogen used as a “green” source of energy. Ammonia is a very efficient form of hydrogen transportation and CF obviously feels that this will be a significant non-fertilizer market opportunity in the future. The future is yet to be written but there is no reason to think that CF will not be able to effectively transition to green ammonia production. The transition away from natural gas as a feedstock will take many years due to the economic and logistical challenges of converting to electrolytic production of ammonia. Given the increasing demand for nitrogen fertilizer it is doubtful that government will push environmental regulation changes faster than the agriculture industry can handle.

As mentioned previously, the nitrogen fertilizer business is mostly a commodity business. CF produces the same nitrogen fertilizer products as other companies and they use the same feedstocks in their processes. CF’s main advantage is location since they enjoy some of the lowest natural gas prices in the world. But the prices of inputs and products are set on world markets and like everyone else in the industry they are price takers – not price setters. There is no doubt that natural gas and ammonia prices have a large effect on CF stock price. It is possible that there will be downward pressure on ammonia prices as new global production capacity is coming online. There are new plants under construction in China and in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi plant will be the largest electrolysis ammonia production plant in the world. It is green, and it will probably be subsidized by the Saudi government in terms of electricity costs. Overall though, demand for nitrogen fertilizer will be strong and conditions of excess supply due to new plants will be transitory.

Again, CF’s relatively low EV/EBITDA of 7 puts them in takeover range. I doubt whether the Chinese or Russians would be welcome but perhaps a large US private fertilizer company such as Koch Industries would be interested in buying CF. Koch Fertilizer is currently about half the size of CF Industries, but their parent Koch Industries certainly has the resources to buy CF if they wanted to. If so, it would be good for CF stock price. All things being equal, I expect a target price of $50 for CF in the next year. The average analyst estimate is $37.68 which is basically in line with the current price. The top analyst estimate is $46. According to Yahoo Finance, CF is undervalued with about 30% upside. In that sense, my target of $50 is reasonable. Together with the >3% DY this makes them an attractive investment now. If interested investors are concerned about another Covid related drop in the market, then wait until then and put CF on the watch list in the meantime.

Additional disclosure: My profile mentions that I am retired after a career in agriculture. Note that my work was related to crop utilization as human food and animal feed and had little to do with fertilizers. I learned more about fertilizers from researching this article than I ever knew. In other words, I have no claim to having inside knowledge about the fertilizer industry.