Introduction

Goldman Sachs recently made the news with its statement that the world is heading into a new commodity super-cycle which will be on par or larger than the super-cycle that occurred before the financial crisis. More or less every commodity will enter a structural bull market.

If this is true, then how should a REIT investor position him or herself in front of this commodity bonanza? Looking at the longlist of REITs trading, I found a subsector called Timberland REITs.

Source: Image

The group consist of CatchMark Timber (NYSE:CTT), PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH), Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Comparing the development of these four stocks with the (by REIT investors) commonly held Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), we see below that all four stocks have lagged VNQ. The top-performer during the last six years was PCH followed by WY, with returns of 19% and 7%, respectively, however both RYN and CTT posted negative returns, even when taking into account dividends.

Source: TradingView.

From a macro point-of-view CTT is more of a pure play on US timber and timberland prices compared to the other three REITs. As shown below from CTT latest investor presentation, both WY and RYN have international exposure (which on the one hand might not be bad for sake of diversification) and all the other timber REITs have commercial and residential land development which CTT does not have. Given this, I will focus in this article on CTT, however I'm looking at covering the other stocks in forthcoming articles.

Source: CatchMark investor presentation

Looking at CTT in isolation and if we zoom in, we see that there has been a large return differential between VNQ and CTT of 36.5% during the last six years. Given this, the question beckons, will this trend continue or will things change around?

Source: TradingView.

Revenues and Timberland

As an overview, CTT owns timberland in several different states in the US, with the majority concentrated in Georgia and Texas (through a JV). The JV (called Triple T) has an interesting setup which I will discuss later below. In total, as at end of Q3 2020, the company held 412.5 thousand acreages of timberland, while indirectly also holding 22% of the 1085 thousand Texas timberland held in the JV.

Source: CatchMark investor presentation

Through acquisitions and participation in the JV (offset by strategic divestments) revenue has grown from 69 mUSD during FY15 to 103 mUSD LTM20. Pure timber sales has grown from 53 mUSD to 73 mUSD over FY15 to FY19. While the rest of the growth has been primarily driven by the asset management fee received from the Triple T JV.

As shown below, Adjusted EBITDA has grown from 32 mUSD to 57 mUSD (almost a doubling) during FY15 and FY19. In this article I use management Adjusted EBTDA metric as a shorthand for profitability, which may be unusual for a REIT investor, however, my view is that Timberland REIT's are more akin to a commodity manufacturing business than a typical REIT (although the company has a REIT status for tax purposes). The company primarily receives income form a product it produces and sells rather than receiving rent as a landlord. Although, of course, the company is still very much a real estate company.

Source: CatchMark investor presentation

As mentioned earlier, the company partakes in a JV with institutional investors. The company explains the setup, which is somewhat technical, in its 10-K and 10-Q:

During 2018, CatchMark formed TexMark Timber Treasury, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the "Triple T Joint Venture"), with a consortium of institutional investors (the "Preferred Investors") to acquire 1.1 million acres of high-quality East Texas industrial timberlands (the "Triple T Timberlands"), for $1.39 billion (the "Acquisition Price"), exclusive of transaction costs. The Triple T Joint Venture completed the acquisition of the Triple T Timberlands in July 2018. CatchMark invested $200.0 million in the Triple T Joint Venture, equal to 21.6% of the total equity contributions at that time, in exchange for a common limited partnership interest. CatchMark, through a separate wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, is the sole general partner of the Triple T Joint Venture. On June 24, 2020, CatchMark invested an additional $5.0 million of equity on the same terms and conditions as its existing investment in the Triple T Joint Venture in connection with amendments to the joint venture agreement and asset management agreement. The amended asset management agreement designated Brian M. Davis, Chief Executive Officer and President of CatchMark, as the "Key Man" and increased the asset management fee payable to CatchMark as described below in Asset Management Fees. The amended joint venture agreement increased the 10.25% cumulative return on the preferred investors' interests in the Triple T Joint Venture's subsidiary REIT by 0.5% per quarter, subject to a maximum increase of 2.0% and subject to decreases in other circumstances. The proceeds of CatchMark's additional $5.0 million investment, along with the proceeds from $140.0 million of borrowings under the Triple T Joint Venture's credit facility, were used to make a payment of $145.0 million to GP in connection with an amendment to a wood supply agreement between the Triple T Joint Venture and GP. This amendment was intended to achieve market-based pricing on timber sales, increase reimbursement for extended haul distances, provide the ability for the Triple T Joint Venture to sell sawtimber to other third parties, and expand the Triple T Joint Venture's ability to sell large timberland parcels to third-party buyers. The supply agreement between the Triple T Joint Venture and GP was also extended by two years from 2029 to 2031.

The important take-away from all of this is that Georgia-Pacific, a major player in the pulp and paper business (and a large direct and indirect customer to CTT) will pay market price for forthcoming timber sales. Hence if we are entering a super-cycle in timberland and timber price levels then CTT is well-positioned to take benefit.

Super-cycle can drive Timberland performance

What is a commodity super-cycle and how will this impact timberland prices? During the previous super-cycle, before the great financial crisis, income return for timberland reached 5% and capital returns added another 15%, for a total return of 20%, during the peak of 2005. Timberland can during certain years decrease in value. During 2019 capital returns went negative for the first time since 2011, as shown below.

Source: NCREIF

One major driver of timber prices is housing starts, which is logical since wood is used in manufacturing houses. Below I show the relation between housing starts and pine sawtimber prices in the US South region. Before the financial crisis when housing starts reached 2 million, timber prices reached 45$+ per ton.

Source: Rayonier presentation.

Looking at more recent data, housing starts crashed during the Covid outbreak, but has during the fall climbed back to almost 1.6 million. If we assume it will reach 2 million+ in the foreseeable future we are looking at substantial price increases of timber. According to CTT latest quarterly presentation the company is selling sawtimber for 25$ per ton.

Source: Trading Economics

It is hard to estimate how long time it will take for sawtimber prices to e.g. double, however, looking at analyst estimates, FY21 EBITDA projections are indicating a lower EBITDA than what the company achieved during FY19. Which I view as a very conservative assumption.

Source: TIKR

Valuation

Continuing the discussion above, as shown below, currently CTT is trading at a NTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x, which is inline with its five year average. The forward dividend yield is 5.7% and if e.g. the company produces a 10% higher EBITDA during FY21 then what analyst expects (which would produce a FY21 EBITDA equal to its FY19 level) the total expected one-year return would be broadly 15%. However, if an investor can hold this stock for a longer period of time and timber prices increase substantially, it is easy to then see how this stock could double in a 2-3 years' time-frame.

Source: TIKR

Risks

The main risk, withstanding that no commodity super-cycle materializes is leverage. However, the company is currently paying 2.42% (weighted average cost of debt) and Net Debt / Adjusted EBTDA is 8.7x, which management historically has been mindful about. So I am not all too worried, however, a heavy debt burden can of course constrain the company if it can't finance further deals at attractive interest rates.

Source: CatchMark investor presentation

Summary

CTT is an attractive stock for investors looking into riding the upcoming commodity super-cycle. I suggest value oriented REIT investors which want exposure to timberland look into this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.