The company has seen strong earnings growth in recent years and the growth has accelerated in recent quarters.

Gold and gold stocks have gone on a wild ride this year, just like most other asset classes. Gold fell sharply in late February and early March as investors panicked and sold pretty much everything. Even a safe-haven like gold wasn't immune to the COVID-related selling. The stocks of gold miners took big hits as the commodity price fell, but then many of the stocks rallied sharply for the next six months. One mining company that I like rallied sharply and that is Kinross Gold (KGC).

Kinross fell below $3 back in early March, but it rallied to move above $10 in the summer. The stock has pulled back since the beginning of October, but it looks like it found support at its 52-week moving average.

Another reason that I am bullish on Kinross is the bullish crossover in the weekly stochastic indicators. The indicators moved from overbought territory to oversold territory over the course of the last four months but made the bullish crossover in the past few weeks. We see similar crossovers last November and in May 2019. In each of those instances, the stock rallied nicely over the next few months.

The drop in February interrupted the rally that started in November '19, but the drop didn't move the indicators down into oversold territory.

The Chart is Appealing, but the Fundamentals are Even More Impressive

Seeing the weekly chart for Kinross was the first thing that got my attention, but when I pulled the stock up on Investor's Business Daily, I was just as impressed with the fundamentals. The company has seen earnings grow by 65% per year over the last three years and they were up 213% in the third quarter. Analysts expect earnings to rise by 118% for the year and by 21.6% next year.

Revenue has been growing in recent years but not as fast as earnings. The average annual growth rate over the last three years has been 5%, but revenue jumped by 29% in the third quarter. Analysts expect revenue to jump by 25.3% in the fourth quarter and by 21.2% in 2021.

The current valuations for the stock are extremely low with the trailing P/E at 8.85 and the forward P/E at 8.47. The company does pay a modest dividend with the current yield being 1.6%.

The company's management efficiency measurements are slightly better than average with a return on equity of 20.3%, a profit margin of 26.9%, and an operating margin of 33.4%.

Sentiment is Mixed, but with a Twist

One area of analysis that changes when you are looking at low-priced stocks is how you measure the sentiment indicators. The short interest ratio and the put/call ratios have to be looked at a little differently because when a stock is under $10, it changes several things.

First, it can become hard to borrow stocks when they moved too low and that can make it difficult for short sellers to sell short. Secondly, when a stock drops below $10, there aren't many strike prices for options that are below the current price, and that makes it hard to buy out of the money puts. With that in mind, the sentiment toward Kinross isn't too bullish.

At present, there are 17 analysts covering the stock at this time and 12 have the stock rated as a "buy". The other five analysts all have it rated as a "hold". This gives us a buy percentage of 70.6% and that is right in the middle of the average range. There hasn't been much of shift from analysts in the last few months and that suggests they are comfortable with their ratings.

The short interest ratio is at 0.8 and under normal circumstances, I would be worried about such a low ratio. But as I pointed out earlier, you have to view the ratio differently when the stock price is this low. The number of shares sold short did drop from 11.3 million to 10.8 million from the end of October through the end of November, and that does suggest a slight downtick in bearish sentiment.

The put/call ratio was also on the low side and that is pretty much expected. There are 101,612 puts and 213,005 calls open at this time and that gives it a ratio of 0.477. That is pretty low and a sign of bullish sentiment, but when you take everything into account, it isn't terribly low.

One other sentiment indicator that I always look at when I am dealing with a commodity-based company is the Commitment of Traders report. This gives me an idea of whether investors are bullish or bearish on the underlying commodity, in this case, gold. As of last week, large speculators are net long 271,584 contracts and that is in the upper half of net long readings over the past few years. It isn't as high as it was in February when the group was net long over 350K contracts, just before the big drop during the market meltdown.

My Overall Take on Kinross Gold

Obviously, I am bullish on Kinross Gold, otherwise, I wouldn't have titled the article as I did. On the technical side, I like how the stock found support at its 52-week moving average and how the weekly stochastic indicators have made a bullish crossover. Similar developments in the past have preceded pretty solid rallies on several occasions.

On the fundamental side, there are a number of statistics to like. The earnings growth has been strong over the last few years and has gotten better in recent quarters. Revenue has been growing as well, and the management efficiency measurements are well above average. The current P/E ratios, both the trailing and the forward, are really low at this time.

Based on the previous rallies with the same circumstances, I can see Kinross rallying over the next four to six months and breaking through the $10 level once again. The previous rallies have ranged from 50% to 80% from the low to the high. A 50% gain from the recent low would put the stock back up in the $10.25 range and that's where the stock peaked in September.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.