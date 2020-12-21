Too Safe To Fail: My 3 Favorite Undervalued Banks

I have been repeating that banks are a lot different than they were 10 years ago. The fed's stress tests prove this.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Santa came early for stock market nerds.

Ok don’t tell kids the secret, it wasn’t Santa, it was the Fed which released its December 2020 stress test results (link to pdf).

This is a clear departure from the usual CCAR which is published once per year in the summer. Because of the extreme situation, the Fed asked the 33 largest banks to resubmit their data, to run a second round of stress tests.

The results were overwhelmingly positive. Back in May, then in July, when I suggested buying Bank of America (BAC), I said:

“Some investors might be worried that banks might share the fate they had in the past recession. Yet banks are entering this crisis in a much better shape than they were in 2008.”

The results of the latest round of stress tests reveal this. In this article, I will briefly summarize the results, with an easy to understand breakdown of the scenario which the Fed ran in its stress tests. I when then point to a few banks which I still like at current prices.

The doomsday scenario

The stress test ran by the Fed assumes a very bleak outlook between now and Q3 of 2023. They call it the “severely adverse scenario”. I call it the doomsday scenario. Here are a few of its key features:

US unemployment climbs to a peak of 12.5% by the fourth quarter of 2021. As of early December 2020, unemployment was 6.7%. (link to pdf)

Real GDP drops another 3.25% in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020.

The spread between Treasuries and investment grade bonds peaks at 5%. It peaked at 4.3% in March, and is currently around 2.2%.

Equity prices decline 30% from the third quarter of 2020 to the 4 th quarter of 2020. In real life, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up about 10% for Q4 2020.

quarter of 2020. In real life, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up about 10% for Q4 2020. Equity prices then drop further 23% in 2021.

House prices drop 26.75% between Q3 2020 and Q3 2022.

Commercial real estate declines 30% over the same time frame.

Surely you now understand why I consider the stress test to be a doomsday scenario?

Of course that’s the whole point of a stress test.

The results

How did America’s banks do in the simulations?

For the most part, they did great. Of course, under such scenarios, banks would suffer severe losses.

The table below summarizes projected revenues and loan losses for the banks subject to the stress test:

Company Pre-provision net revenues Loan & Lease Loss Credit Losses on investment securities Trading & Counterparty Losses Other Losses Total Losses NI before taxes Bank of America (BAC) 34.4 51.8 0.1 11.3 1.6 64.8 -30.5 Wells Fargo (WFC) 39.4 52 0.6 10.4 1.6 64.6 -25.2 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 59.9 52.1 0.8 23.2 2.5 78.6 -18.8 Goldman Sachs (GS) 17.4 11.8 0 20.6 3.8 36.2 -18.8 Morgan Stanley (MS) 6.1 7.6 0.1 10.1 3.3 21.1 -14.9 Capital One Financial (COF) 23.1 35.8 0 0 0.1 35.9 -12.8 HSBC North America (HSBC) -0.4 7.2 0.1 1.2 0 8.5 -8.8 BMO Financial (BMO) 0.8 6.6 0 0 0 6.6 -5.8 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 12.2 17.3 0.1 0 0.2 17.6 -5.5 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 4.3 8.9 0 0 0 8.9 -4.6 Citizens Financial Group, (CFG) 3.7 8.2 0 0 0 8.2 -4.6 BNP Paribas USA (OTCQX:BNPQF) 1.1 5 0 0 0 5 -3.9 The PNC Financial (PNC) 9.3 12.6 0.1 0 0.4 13.1 -3.8 MUFG Americas Holdings (MUFG) 1.4 5.1 0.1 0 0.1 5.3 -3.8 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 3.7 7 0.3 0 0 7.3 -3.6 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 16.7 19.8 0 0 0 19.8 -3.1 Citigroup Inc. (C) 49.4 40 0.5 10.3 1.2 52 -2.7 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 5.7 8.2 0 0 0 8.2 -2.6 RBC (RY) 1.9 4.2 0.2 0 0 4.4 -2.6 Deutsche (DB) -0.7 0.9 0 0.9 0 1.8 -2.5 Credit Suisse Holdings (CS) 1.1 0.2 0 2.6 0.2 3 -1.8 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 13.6 15.1 0 0 0 15.1 -1.5 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 3.6 5 0 0 0 5 -1.4 Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) 3.1 4.1 0 0 0 4.1 -1.1 KeyCorp (KEY) 4 5 0 0 0.1 5.1 -1 Barclays (BCS) 4.7 4.3 0 1 0 5.3 -0.6 Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) 2 2.2 0.1 0 0 2.3 -0.3 TD Group (TD) 9.7 9.7 0.2 0 0 9.9 -0.2 UBS Americas Holding (UBS) 2.5 1.3 0 1.2 0.1 2.6 -0.1 State Street Corporation (STT) 3.9 1.5 0.1 1 0 2.6 1.3 Santander Holdings (SAN) 7.2 4.5 0 0 0.4 4.9 2.3 The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) 7.6 1.6 0.2 1.4 0 3.2 4.4 American Express Company (AXP) 18.8 12.6 0 0 0 12.6 6.2

Source: Fed CCAR

Source: December CCAR

Losses would be worst relative to assets for a select number of banks, such as American Express (AXP), Discover (DFS), Fifth Third (), Goldman Sachs (), HSBC, Santander (), and M&T ().

Banks with less or no retail exposure would do somewhat better. Notably UBS, State Street (STT), Northern Trust (), or Bank of New York Mellon (BK).

Source: CCAR

Only 4 of the banks would be projected to still book profits in the 9 quarter period from Q3 2020 to Q3 2022. Interestingly, American Express and Santander are on this list, showing that firms that suffer larger losses might still remain profitable.

So under such an extreme scenario, things would get rough for American banks.

But that doesn’t mean they would fail. That doesn’t mean they would need to be bailed out.

In 2014, following Basel III, regulations forced banks to increase their capital requirements to serve as a buffer for local economies in the case of a financial crisis. In short, despite any potential financial crisis, there was a desire to keep banks lending to credit worthy individuals and businesses.

The implementation of the CET 1 ratio, or Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, was an effort to make banks stronger and more resilient.

To calculate the ratio, you look at a bank’s “core capital”: its ordinary shares, retained earnings and surplus from sale of shares. Its the banks equity.

The bank’s equity needs to amount to at least 4.5% of its “risk weighted assets”. This takes a banks assets, its loans, cash and so on, and assigns a weight based on how risky it is.

For global systematically important banks, there is a surcharge, also known as the G-SIB surcharge, which is set by the Fed case by case. For example BAC needs to add an extra 2.5% of capital.

Finally, the Fed provides an amount of “stress capital buffer” required by banks. For BAC, this is another 2.5%, bringing the firms minimum CET 1 ratio to 4.5% + 2.5% + 2.5% = 9.5%.

The table below summarizes the CET 1 requirements for all these firms, and the minimum amount the actual ratios would reach under the severely adverse scenario.

Company Minimum CET1 Capital Ratio Stress Capital Buffer GSIB Surcharge* CET1 Capital Requirement Current Actual Simulated Minimum CET 1 Ratios Decline DB USA Corporation 4.50% 7.80% n/a 12.30% 31.50% 19.80% -11.70% HSBC North America Holdings Inc. 4.50% 5.70% n/a 10.20% 13.60% 5.50% -8.10% Capital One Financial Corporation 4.50% 5.60% n/a 10.10% 12.40% 7.10% -5.30% BMO Financial Corp 4.50% 6.00% n/a 10.50% 12.10% 7.00% -5.10% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 4.50% 6.60% 2.50% 13.60% 13.30% 8.50% -4.80% Credit Suisse Holdings USA, Inc. 4.50% 6.90% n/a 11.40% 21.40% 16.90% -4.50% M&T Bank Corporation 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 9.50% 5.00% -4.50% UBS Americas Holdings LLC 4.50% 6.70% n/a 11.20% 21.00% 16.70% -4.30% BNP Paribas USA, Inc. 4.50% 6.40% n/a 10.90% 15.80% 11.50% -4.30% Morgan Stanley 4.50% 5.70% 3.00% 13.20% 16.50% 12.40% -4.10% MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation 4.50% 4.40% n/a 8.90% 14.50% 10.90% -3.60% RBC US Group Holdings LLC 4.50% 3.60% n/a 8.10% 16.10% 12.60% -3.50% Discover Financial Services 4.50% 3.50% n/a 8.00% 11.70% 8.30% -3.40% Citizens Financial Group, Inc. 4.50% 3.40% n/a 7.90% 9.60% 6.30% -3.30% Ally Financial Inc. 4.50% 3.50% n/a 8.00% 10.10% 7.40% -2.70% Wells Fargo & Company 4.50% 2.50% 2.00% 9.00% 11.00% 8.30% -2.70% Barclays US LLC 4.50% 5.00% n/a 9.50% 17.30% 14.70% -2.60% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 4.50% 3.30% 3.50% 11.30% 12.40% 10.00% -2.40% Bank of America 4.50% 2.50% 2.50% 9.50% 11.60% 9.30% -2.30% Fifth Third Bancorp 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 9.70% 7.50% -2.20% Citigroup Inc. 4.50% 2.50% 3.00% 10.00% 11.80% 9.60% -2.20% Truist Financial Corporation 4.50% 2.70% n/a 7.20% 9.70% 7.80% -1.90% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 9.80% 8.00% -1.80% Regions Financial Corporation 4.50% 3.00% n/a 7.50% 8.90% 7.10% -1.80% The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 11.30% 9.60% -1.70% KeyCorp 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 9.10% 7.70% -1.40% U.S. Bancorp 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 9.00% 7.60% -1.40% TD Group US Holdings LLC 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 16.30% 15.40% -0.90% State Street Corporation 4.50% 2.50% 1.00% 8.00% 12.30% 11.40% -0.90% Northern Trust Corporation 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 13.40% 12.60% -0.80% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 4.50% 2.50% 1.50% 8.50% 12.70% 11.90% -0.80% American Express Corporation 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 13.60% 13.50% -0.10% Santander Holdings USA, Inc. 4.50% 2.50% n/a 7.00% 14.30% 14.40% 0.10%

Source: Federal Reserve

For the most part, under the severe scenario, banks would stay beyond their current CET 1 requirements, or only slightly under, but that is including the stress capital buffers.

With the exception of Deutsche (DB) and HSBC, the stress buffers required for banks exceed the decline which would be caused under the severely adverse scenario.

What does this tell you?

It tells you that if anything, banks are overcapitalized. They are ready for a doomsday scenario. If this scenario is averted, and as certainty about a better outlook returns, the Fed will invariably loosen the stress capital buffers. Or at least, they will allow banks to resume dividend increases.

There was a clear but cautious step in that direction when the Fed allowed banks to repurchase shares this month. Keeping the cap on dividends is cautious. If things get worse, it provides better optics to stop purchasing back shares, than being forced to revert a dividend hike.

My favorite banks

Sooner or later, banks will be allowed to resume dividend hikes. And when this will happen, they will be eager to do so.

This leaves some high quality banks, yielding more than they historically have in the period following the GFC.

Below are some that I would still buy at current prices. Remember that as a dividends first investor, I take into account the yield and prospective dividend growth when picking entry points into stocks.

Dividend growth is out of the window for now. Bank investors have forgone dividend growth for the better part of 2020, and will likely have to forego it for at least the first half of 2021.

So we really need to have a look at what the prospective dividend growth will likely be, once the fed gives the greenlight.

My two favorite big banks are JP Morgan and Bank of America.

They both have fantastic franchises, which are extremely well run. They are both very profitable, well capitalized and still trading at a discount to pre-pandemic levels.

Given the risks, this discount is still justified. In a recovery however, there is no reason why these banks won’t return to pre-pandemic valuations. BAC has been growing its dividend at a 30% CAGR for the past 5 years. Management will be eager to continue growing its dividend aggressively as soon as it can. 5 more yields of double digit dividend growth seems very reasonable, given the excess reserves. When this happens, BAC will yield at most 2%. Today you can still pick up the shares at a 2.5% yield. The dividend is still less than a third of what it was before the GFC. Management is still on the road of redemption.

JP Morgan at 3% is also a very good deal. Sure it was a fantastic deal when it was below $100, which was the level at which we added it to our All Weather Dividends portfolio. Nonetheless, I’d be extremely surprised to see JPM fail to deliver 8% to 12% annual dividend growth in the next 5 to 10 years.

These two big banks make a great cornerstone for the finance sector in a dividend portfolio.

Then there are smaller banks which still trade at depreciated valuations.

One such bank is Regions Financial. We first suggested buying Regions in February. Bad timing, I know. Since that article, the stock has been flat after dividends. Then in May, we suggested investors double down and buy more. We added it to the initial line up of our All Weather portfolio at an average yield of 6%.

It now yields 4%. The firms CET 1 ratio would drop only 1.8 points under the severely adverse scenario, a testimony to the banks conservatism. The dividend is still less than half of what it was prior to the GFC, and management has been on the road of redemption here as well, raising the dividend at a 20% CAGR in the past 5 years. I’m sure they’ll be eager to pick back up when the time comes. In the meantime with such a high yield, even if the firm were only to average mid single digit dividend growth for the next decade, the income from the position would still be very satisfactory.

If you invest $10,000 at today’s price, and reinvest dividends annually at a 4% yield, assuming 6% annual dividend growth, you could expect $1,031 in annual dividends by year 10. The position would be worth $25,000.

Source: mad-dividends.com

So even if Regions came up short of my projected dividend growth over the next decade it would do just fine.

If management were to grow the dividend at a rate of 10% per annum, and the yield were to shoot up to 3% following your initial purchase, you’d do even better. You could expect $1,372 in annual dividends by year 10, and the position would be worth $45,000.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In short the current entry point is still very attractive for Regions. A full year has passed, and the bank has been a good buy since we started covering it.

Other banks I’m have considered but passed on include Northern Trust. While, it doesn’t have any retail exposure, but it was recently downgraded because of its exposure to money markets. As withdrawals have increased, its interest revenue, which is already under pressure, would likely continue. I’m also looking at Keycorp, but have yet to come to any conclusion regarding the stock.

Conclusion

American banks still carry the weight of their shortcomings in the past financial crisis, over a decade ago. I’ve argued that the banks entering this recession looked a lot different than they did in the previous recession. This didn’t stop prices from collapsing. As the recovery in prices is near complete, investors might not have many more months of bargain prices. As always, I prefer to buy the highest quality names, when they are at good prices. A few calculated bets on more risky plays can enter, which is why, for instance, my BAC exposure is a lot greater than my RF exposure.

One last word…

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, BAC, RF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.