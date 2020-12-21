Natural Gas - A Very Bullish Weather Scenario Is Developing

We went long BOIL on the latest set-up and expect to increase our position if the models do continue to trend bullish.

Depending on the development going forward, this could turn out to be very bullish for natural gas.

Over the weekend, a few meteorologists pointed out a sudden stratospheric warming event was happening or known as SSW. For those of you unfamiliar with what an SSW is, see here.

In the world of winter gas trading, the most volatile trading usually surrounds an SSW event. When this happens, it means the polar vortex in the North Pole starts to move South. This can usually be tracked via the arctic oscillation or AO. The more negative it trends, the more likely the polar vortex weakens and moves south.

And in the latest ECMWF-EPS long-range weather model update, we start to see the SSW event take shape via the massive ridge development in Greenland.

Now granted none of the weather models are forecasting a polar vortex just yet. You can see this in the 10-15 day and 15-day trend via the ECMWF-EPS 12z.

But as you can see in the forecasts above, the weather model trends have been trending colder despite the fact that Alaska remains in a trough pattern. The perfect Goldilocks scenario is where both Alaska and Greenland are showing a ridging pattern making the possibility of intense cold a higher event. But given where natural gas prices are trading at today, you don't need a significantly colder event to push prices higher, you just need a better than a neutral one.

For the bulls, what you will want to pay attention to is the Alaska pattern. If EPO starts to trend negative, then the very bullish weather pattern becomes a reality and the US will get hit with a polar vortex. If not, then we may just see colder than normal weather, which is still sufficient to push prices up.

We went long BOIL on the latest set-up and expect to increase our position if the models do continue to trend bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.