Zuora is one of very few enterprise SaaS stocks to decline this year, though shares have rallied ~35% in November and December.

The terms "value stock" and "software" no longer seem to be compatible, but Zuora (ZUO) is one of the few exceptions. Actually, Zuora is an exception to the software industry in many ways. It's the only subscription SaaS company that specifically focuses on selling software to other subscription companies. And despite being very thematically relevant in a business world where seemingly everything from entertainment to enterprise products are shifting to subscription-based consumption models, Zuora is also one of the few software stocks that has seen its share price decline in 2020.

But recent trends spell out some hope. After a long year of underperformance, the market has seemingly reset expectations for Zuora much, much lower. And against very low expectations, Zuora has come out on top, rallying after its Q3 earnings release and up a total of ~35% across the months of November and December. At long last, this out-of-favor stock seems to be building up some much-needed momentum.

Data by YCharts

As I continue to look for stocks to position my portfolio very defensively for 2021 (I've carved out big winners like Palantir (PLTR) and am looking to rotate far more heavily into value, given the massive rise in tech stocks in 2020 and the still-uncertain macro outlook for 2021), Zuora stands at the top of the list for a number of reasons:

First and foremost, value. There's no arguing that Zuora's execution this year has fallen far shy of perfect, but in my mind the stock's ultra-cheap valuation makes up for that. At current share prices near $13, Zuora trades at a $1.56 billion market cap, and after netting off the $178.8 million of cash and $7.2 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Zuora's resulting enterprise value is just $1.39 billion - representing just a 4.2x EV/FY22 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations for next year (FY22) of $332.9 million, representing 10% y/y growth. While it's true that Zuora's growth disappoints next to ~20-30% growth for other SaaS stocks, the fact that it doesn't trade at double-digit multiples compensates.

There's no arguing that Zuora's execution this year has fallen far shy of perfect, but in my mind the stock's ultra-cheap valuation makes up for that. At current share prices near $13, Zuora trades at a $1.56 billion market cap, and after netting off the $178.8 million of cash and $7.2 million of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Zuora's resulting enterprise value is just $1.39 billion - versus Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations for next year (FY22) of $332.9 million, representing 10% y/y growth. While it's true that Zuora's growth disappoints next to ~20-30% growth for other SaaS stocks, the fact that it doesn't trade at double-digit multiples compensates. Subscription-based business models are becoming dominant. Zuora's software, simply put, helps subscription companies manage the complexities of recurring billings (versus charging someone just once). Given the fact that more and more businesses are adopting this type of model, Zuora's base of potential customers has widened significantly. Zuora's uniqueness in this regard is also important to point out: companies can choose a regular ERP, but Zuora's subscription-focused solutions help to address common pain points.

Zuora's software, simply put, helps subscription companies manage the complexities of recurring billings (versus charging someone just once). Given the fact that more and more businesses are adopting this type of model, Zuora's base of potential customers has widened significantly. Zuora's uniqueness in this regard is also important to point out: companies can choose a regular ERP, but Zuora's subscription-focused solutions help to address common pain points. Zuora is conservatively managed. No one can argue that growth has slowed. But on the upside, we like that Zuora has compensated for lower growth by beefing up its margins and it is also now cash flow positive.

We note that Zuora has been unexpectedly pummeled by the coronavirus - it experienced higher churn than usual and its new deal flow, like most enterprise software companies, has been hampered (no one wants to onboard a complex ERP tool in the middle of a pandemic, in particular). But we hope that as coronavirus-driven headwinds begin to fade in 2021, Zuora's bullish thesis can begin to get a bit more sunlight.

Q3 download

Let's now parse into more details on Zuora's latest third-quarter results. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Zuora 3Q21 earnings results Source: Zuora Q3 earnings release

Zuora's revenue grew 8% y/y to $77.2 million in the quarter, matching Q2's growth rate. Importantly, however, Zuora substantially beat Wall Street's estimates of $73.8 million (+3% y/y) by a five-point margin.

It's also important to note that it's professional services that are dragging down Zuora's overall top-line growth. In Q3, subscription revenues actually grew at a much faster 15% y/y pace, while professional services created a headwind with -15% y/y declines. This is a symptom of the fact that Zuora is onboarding fewer new customers this year (which typically pay Zuora to help them onboard and integrate their software), which isn't "new news." The good element out of this, in fact, is that fewer professional services are a net-positive for margins. Zuora, like many other enterprise software companies, actually performs professional services for its clients below cost (as software companies grow, they typically attempt to offload this low-margin work to third-party vendors).

So as a result of the greater mix of subscription revenues within Zuora's overall revenue base, Zuora's Q3 pro forma gross margins actually rose to 63%, five points better than 58% in the year-ago quarter. The only reason why Zuora's gross margins are at a slight deficit to SaaS peers is because of its negative margins on professional services - subscription gross margins, however, remained high (and flat y/y) at a 78% mark. Over time, we hope that Zuora can pass on more of this professional services work to third parties and improve its revenue mix/gross margin profile. Thanks in part to the coronavirus, this effort is trending in the right direction so far in 2020.

Management had some very positive feedback on go-to-market momentum in Q3, including signing the company's largest deal ever (in spite of continued coronavirus pressures). Per CEO Tien Tzuo's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

We exceeded expectations across our key financial metrics, including total revenue, subscription revenue, gross margin, operating income and free cash flow. And this is even after backing out the impact of a one-time benefit that Todd will discuss later. In fact, we reached a milestone of free cash flow breakeven one quarter ahead of plan. We added 25 new customers in Q3, including the largest deal in the company's history. We closed six deals with over $500,000 in annual contract value. We had over 100 upsells, showing a strong continued potential of our land and expand go-to-market motion. We got 41 customers to go live. Over one-third of the go-lives involved a systems integration partner, showing strong progress in our alliances strategy."

The coronavirus also hasn't stopped Zuora's cadence of releasing new tools and modules, and Tzuo also added that additional platform add-ons like workflow tools and analytics have seen strong adoption. In particular, the analytics feature that was just launched last quarter is now already used by one-quarter of Zuora's install base.

Zuora's CEO also additionally highlighted that reseller partners are beginning to drive an increasing volume of deal flow for Zuora. Deals sourced through partners grew ~2x y/y in ACV in Q3, and over one-third of the 41 onboards that Zuora executed in Q3 were from resellers. Over time, this will not only relieve Zuora of the professional services/installation pressure on margins, but will also allow the company to retain a smaller salesforce as a percentage of its overall client base, improving the bottom line.

One more additional positive from a sales perspective this quarter: while Zuora continued to see heightened churn as a result of the pandemic, the company now believes the worst is in the rearview mirror. Todd McElhatton, Zuora's CFO, commented as follows (key points bolded) on the Q3 earnings call:

As we discussed on our Q2 call, we were impacted with a higher level of churn in the prior quarter as a result of the pandemic and M&A. As we shared with you, we expected the Q2 to be our toughest quarter for churn. This indeed transpired. And in Q3, we saw churn decrease 55% from the prior quarter and return to our historical average. Long term, we aim to improve this metric."

We've also noted that one of the chief upsides to Zuora is that the company is able to balance growth and profitability. The same has been true even in a pandemic year: on a pro forma basis, Zuora's operating income was breakeven (despite a -$3.7 million loss, or a -5.2% margin, in the year-ago quarter). Zuora's pro forma EPS, also essentially breakeven at -$0.01, also beat Wall Street's -$0.04 expectations, and year to date, Zuora has generated $8.2 million of operating cash flow, despite a cash outflow of roughly the same magnitude in the year-ago period.

Figure 2. Zuora YTD cash flows Source: Zuora Q3 earnings release

Key takeaways

There's certainly a lot to like about Zuora as we head into 2021. The company is seeing improved execution: churn has quickly returned to historical levels after bottoming out in Q2, reseller partners are bringing in an increasing volume of deals (which will help with long-term margins), and even amid top-line headwinds this year, Zuora has been able to improve margins and cash flow. Trading at just over 4x forward revenues, I'd say this stock is severely underappreciated.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZUO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.