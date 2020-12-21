Tyson Foods (TSN) has yet to rebound along with the rest of the market and still sits at 11.1x TTM P/E despite showing resilient results throughout the COVID pandemic. In spite of being a resilient consumer staples company, Tyson Foods' share price is being kept down by pessimism around factory infections and headlines in the news such as the recent ugly scandal involving managers betting on which employees would get COVID... That being said, Tyson Foods is a great company and one I was buying back in May 2020 when I wrote a previous article on them. Following up on my analysis, Tyson Foods will be a name I continue to hold and even add to as I look for places to put the excess cash building up in my portfolio.

Resilient FY 2020 Results

In a tough year where COVID contributed to approximately $540 million of direct incremental expenses, Tyson Foods still reported strong fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS of $5.62 which was up 3% from the prior year (unadjusted EPS of $5.86 was up 6% from the prior year). As a resilient consumer staples business, revenues for the year were relatively flat with the 1.3% decrease in volumes being mostly made up for by a 1.2% increase in prices as can be seen in the table below. Tyson Foods also remains in a strong position financially with $3.2 billion of liquidity having repaid $690 million in debt during Q4.

Getting a Sense of Cash Flows

Tyson Foods is great at returning money to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. To build a free cash flow yield at current prices and also get an idea about the sustainability of dividends and share repurchases, we can take a look at what percent of cash flow from operations is available to be returned to shareholders after making the necessary capital expenditures.

In terms of the current cash flow yield, capital expenditures only used up on average 43% of cash flow from operations over the past decade which leaves approximately 57% to be returned to investors in the form of dividends and share repurchases. With average cash flow from operations of $2.9 billion over the past five years, this 57% would imply free cash flow to shareholders of $1.7 billion for a great 7.0% free cash flow yield at the current $23.7 billion market capitalization. Some of this free cash flow is paid out to shareholders through the current 2.7% dividend but share repurchases also seem to be a regular part of the capital budget which we will take a look at next.

Debt and Share Repurchases

Financial leverage at Tyson Foods has seen a rise since the beginning of the decade and sits at 2.35x in the latest quarter. However, this financial leverage still remains fairly conservative for a consumer staple company as evidenced by an interest coverage ratio of 6.71x in the TTM period. Tyson Foods' share count briefly shot higher in 2014 when the company purchased Hillshire for $8.6B but has since fallen back to lows seen before the acquisition. Since 2015, the company has bought back 11.4% of their outstanding shares for an average annual compound repurchase rate of 2.2%. Adding these repurchases together with the 2.7% dividend rate would bring total shareholder yields up to 4.9%.

Risks & Headwinds

Slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities are natural breeding grounds for bacteria and the reason Tyson Foods' operations were hit with closures throughout the pandemic. Going into fiscal year 2021, management has forecasted $330 million of direct incremental costs related to COVID. While lower than the $540 million COVID-associated expenses reported for 2020, these costs are an estimate and a wildcard based on the spread of the virus.

From a competitive market perspective, people have to eat and while Tyson Foods' operations will remain an essential service there is still the threat of substitutes from new meat-alternative players such as Beyond Meat (BYND) and Impossible Foods. The trend towards meat-alternatives is a headwind that will take some sales growth potential away from traditional players such as Tyson Foods.

Takeaway

Tyson Foods looks like a great value investment right now in an expensive market still sitting 31% off 52-week highs. The company's consumer staples business has proven resilient throughout the pandemic with sales roughly flat and adjusted EPS up 3%. At 11.1x TTM P/E and with a 2.7% dividend yield, Tyson Foods deserves more attention from investors.

