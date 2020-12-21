Odds suggest that with the VIX this elevated against its long-run average, there's about a 70-78% chance that we'll see declines in the immediate future.

At the time of writing, the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) is up over 10% in pre-market trading as the S&P 500 falls from recent peaks.

While some investors may be tempted to buy into VXX to ride the wave of momentum, I believe this would be a mistake. Specifically, unless you are a very short-term trader, I believe the right move is to sell VXX at this time.

VIX Markets

When it comes to trading the VIX, the key phrase to understand is "mean reversion". That is, the VIX is a highly mean-reverting instrument which means that when it rises over some time period, it tends to fall over the next time period. Or when it falls for some extent of time, it typically will rise at a later date back towards a mean value.

This concept is not abstract, but rather a direct and tradable method of approaching the VIX and VIX-linked instruments. For example, here's a benchmark which I have used for a good while to help me understand where the VIX is likely headed over the medium term.

What this chart shows is the historic probability that the VIX moved higher 1 month into the future broken out by what its starting value was during the month. As you can see, there's a very clear relationship between the outright level of the VIX and the future VIX movements: the higher the level of the VIX, the greater the odds that it will decline over the next month.

But what is this chart saying for today? Good question. Here's the current VIX level.

At present, the VIX is currently sitting up 35% on the day to clock in at around 29. Investors looking at a chart like the above may be tempted to think that this is the start of a sustained up movement in volatility, but market odds simply don't support that assumption. For example, if you look back at our prior chart, the data clearly shows that when the VIX is around this level, there's about a 70% chance that it'll be lower over the next month.

Not only does probability of declines increase with outright VIX level, but the average movement is also correlated with the level of the VIX.

This chart shows the average movement in the VIX in the 1-month period following the VIX being reported at a certain level. This data indicates that based on today's trading, the historic expectation for the VIX from this point is a drop of a little over 10%. In other words, if you are buying the VIX today, you have about a 70% chance of losing money over the next month and the data shows that this loss will likely average a little over 10%.

Calculated from another perspective, the VIX is currently about 1.3 standard deviations above its long-run mean value (of around 19 in my dataset).

Historically speaking, when the VIX is trading around this level, the odds are quite bearish with data showing that declines occur in 78% of all months. Similar to our prior study, the average movement from this point is a decline of around 10%.

Each of these studies rest on nearly 30 years of data. In my opinion, these odds are fairly robust and established in the data. Put simply, I believe the data clearly shows there's about a 70-78% chance that the VIX will decline over the next month and on average traders buying now can expect to lose 10% over this time period.

At this point in the article, we must make a transition between a recommendation on the VIX and one on VXX. The reason why we must draw a line in the sand between the VIX and VXX is that these instruments are very different and an investment in VXX will only track the VIX over very short time periods. Don't believe me? Here's the correlation between VXX and the VIX over variable timeframes using the last 10 years of data.

Put simply, the longer you hold VXX, the less of a correlation you experience with the VIX. Let's discuss exactly why in the next section.

About VXX

As stated, the longer you hold VXX, the less of a correlation you see between your returns and the returns of the VIX over the timeframe held. Depending on your perspective, this isn't necessarily a bad thing. For example, I'd be cautiously happy holding an ETP which delivered phenomenal performance through time even if it wasn't entirely linked to its underlying index.

In the case of VXX however, the problem is this: the reason for the declining correlation through time is due to underperformance. The longer you hold VXX, the more return you lose in relation to the VIX.

What this chart shows is the difference in performance between an investment in VXX's underlying index and the VIX itself. The longer you hold VXX, the more money you lose versus the VIX. In other words, if the VIX were to be flat over a 120 day period, history shows that VXX will decline by an average of 30% during that time period.

And here's the key takeaway chart for understanding VXX. This is the long-run return of the index using data directly from S&P Global. VXX is an ETN which is giving the direct payout of this index: if you hold VXX, this is the history of your direct return.

The chart shows an index which has declined at a pace of nearly 50% per year for the past decade. This is why it rarely makes sense to buy and hold VXX - it is an ETN which has historically annihilated shareholder value.

The reason for this shredding of value is due to a simple fact: VXX is tracking VIX futures and not the VIX itself. And since VIX futures generally trade above the spot value, shareholders regularly lose money from these futures converging towards spot. For example, VIX futures have been priced above the spot level of the VIX in about 85% of all days over the past decade which means that shareholders in VXX are consistently losing money from futures slowly rolling down to converge with spot prices.

My recommendation on VXX is to sell and sell short. However, I can never advocate a direct short of VXX without risk management in place through options. For example, if you are able to find shares to short, I would suggest that you buy an out of the money call option to protect the potential downside to the position.

The reason why I suggest this is that while it is true the odds are very supportive of further downside from here, there's a very small possibility that the VIX will continue leaping higher in the short term which could result in complete losses for short traders. For that reason, firm risk management through options is my general suggestion. Alternatively, I suggest trading put spreads in which investors buy a near put while selling a further out of the money put. This is my preferred method of shorting VXX and I will be looking to add bear spreads to my portfolio over the next few days.

Regardless, the key point here is this: aggressively manage risk in all VIX-linked products.

Conclusion

Market probabilities are highly suggestive of the VIX declining over the next month. Odds suggest that with the VIX this elevated against its long-run average, there's about a 70-78% chance that we'll see declines in the immediate future. VXX is an instrument caught in long-term decline: use the pops to strategically short while aggressively managing risk.

