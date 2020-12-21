The Monthly Charts Are Still Mostly Positive (Technically Speaking For 12/21)

Congress has agreed on a stimulus package (emphasis added):

Senate leadership announced a bipartisan deal on an approximately $900 billion economic relief package late Sunday afternoon that would deliver emergency aid to a faltering economy and a nation besieged by surging coronavirus cases. ... The emerging stimulus package was expected to direct hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to jobless Americans, ailing businesses and other critical economic needs that have grown as the pandemic ravages the country and batters the economy.

Not included are two issues that proved to be sticking points: liability protection for business and direct aid to state and local government.

EU nations are isolating the UK due to increasing virus cases and a potentially new strain:

Britain, struggling to contain an outbreak of what officials said was a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, found itself increasingly isolated from the world on Monday as nations raced to ban travelers from the country, suspending flights and cutting off trade routes. ... The swift action taken by France and other nations around the world reflected the alarm sparked by the British government’s announcement that a new strain of the virus was spreading out of control in London and surrounding areas.

The news from the EU has been deteriorating for the last month or so; several countries have imposed new restrictions due to the increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

There's been an uptick in articles discussing the possibility of higher inflation. The general argument runs like this: the lockdowns have created a large amount of pent-up demand. Once vaccines are widely distributed, this demand will come to fruition with increased economic activity and, hence, higher inflation. I'm not sure I buy into this argument for several reasons. First, there's a large amount of economic slack:

As of the latest reading, there's a gap of $684 billion between real and potential GDP. Furthermore, notice that during the last expansion, not only did real GDP take a long time to move above potential GDP but it also barely overtook it. Additionally, the macroeconomic factors that have kept inflation in check are still in play: globalization, increased price transparency, and increased competition. Finally, what many people seem to be overlooking is that slightly higher inflation would raise interest rates, eventually moving them back to more normal levels.

As this is a holiday-shortened week, let's start to look at the long-term trends to see where the market is ending 2020. IWC weekly

For several years, the highs from 2018 provided upside resistance for micro-caps. But the index broke through that level in the last quarter of 2020. Right now, the index is in a very strong uptrend, although the next few weeks could prove to be pivotal.

IWM weekly

Small-caps have the same pattern, as do ...

IJH Weekly

... mid-caps.

The last three charts clearly show the "reflation" trade. Once we started to hear good news about a vaccine, traders bet that the economy would start to grow again, which would benefit smaller-cap companies.

QQQ Weekly

Because of its tech-heavy orientation, the Nasdaq rallied strongly in the spring. Prices consolidated in the fall. During the last few months of the year, the index has moved a bit higher but has lagged the smaller-caps. SPY Weekly

The SPY has the same pattern as the QQQ. This index rallied during the spring as traders bet that larger companies would better weather the lockdowns.

So, where does all of this leave us at the end of a rather difficult year?

To answer that question, let's first look at the fundamental picture. The US experienced a self-imposed recession that started quickly but for which the government immediately passed a number of measures to lower the impact. Now, tie that in with the equity markets, which are not only a leading indicator but also dependent on economic fundamentals for growth. The speed of the lockdowns, stimulus, and subsequent recovery is evident in the charts, which dropped sharply during the spring but which quickly rebounded. To an understandable extent, some analysts (myself included) have looked at the charts and thought they were getting ahead of the fundamentals. But be that as it may, the charts are still mostly positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.