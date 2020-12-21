Introduction and Investment Thesis

Stamps.com (STMP) is a provider of mailing and shipping solutions focused on the United States and Europe. The company goes to market with a wide variety of brands targeting various niches. These brands are largely consolidated into two core segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. Stamps.com is the company's US-based business and focuses on personal, small business, and enterprise mailing and shipping. Likewise, MetaPack is the company's enterprise-grade platform focused on large e-commerce brands and retailers that are based in the European continent.

The company has performed well despite COVID from a magnitude basis as seen below:

Data by YCharts

This is largely due to the fact that based on the company's third quarter results, COVID was actually a strong tailwind for the company. This is driven by multiple factors including the growth of e-commerce and associated shipping volumes as consumers started transacting significantly more on digital versus offline channels. As an example, shipping volumes on a dollar basis have increased more than 45% YoY in the third quarter. I believe that this shift online will continue even through COVID. This forms the core of my bullish thesis on the company.

The company's financial results this quarter were strong, illustrating significant year on year growth with Q3 ending at $194 million in revenues versus $136 million the year prior. This came alongside a significant improvement in profitability with net income of $64 million versus $9 million the year prior. This puts Stamps.com in the rarefied category of technology companies that are still growing at a decent clip while maintaining significant profitability. The company also finished the quarter with significant cash on the balance sheet of nearly $400 million. Even if performance were to slip, I believe the company has sufficient cash on hand to weather the pandemic.

The second core element on my bullish thesis on the company is the fact that the company targets a large market. This includes nearly 6 million small businesses just in the US which form a significant component in the company's customer base. Additionally, the company offers investors an easy way to play the e-commerce trend as the company is highly levered to package shipping volumes. This mode of shopping will only increase over time due to the convenience for customers. COVID has only accelerated this transition.

Finally, I believe that the company's European efforts are an excellent way for US based investors to build up exposure to European e-commerce trends. Like the United States, a similar move from brick and mortar shopping to digital shopping is occurring. By investing in Stamps.com, investors are able to gain exposure to this broad shift without taking single name risk in individual e-commerce companies.

Risks

Although COVID has been a strong tailwind for the company, it does pose some risks as a continued pandemic may cause a worldwide recession. If a recession does occur, it is likely that e-commerce volumes will fall as consumers will have less money to spend.

The company is also heavily reliant on the US Postal Service for the actual delivery of packages and mail. The Postal Service has been under continued budgetary pressures, which may negatively impact service standards. If this were to occur, Stamps.com will be impacted as it will no longer offer the same level of services to its customers.

There are also significant competitive pressures with consumers and businesses able to use alternatives to Stamps.com. As an example, they can go directly to the USPS or use third-party logistics platforms such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). I believe that although there are competitors, Stamps.com has a differentiated technology platform that will allow them to gain share over time.

Valuation and Conclusion

Stamps.com offers investors a way to play the e-commerce trend with a company that has a highly differentiated tech-based shipping platform. The company has performed well through COVID, which has accelerated e-commerce trends that Stamps.com will be a net beneficiary of. The company's valuation is also compelling. Even though the company's stock has seen significant appreciation, it is still only trading at around ~5x revenues. Given the strong performance and differentiated software platform, I believe that the company can easily re-rate back to the ~9x revenue multiple. This presents significant upside for the patient investor and is why I am bullish on the stock.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.