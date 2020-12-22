2 REITs To Buy Before 0% Interest Rates Change Everything

By buying today, you get to lock in high yields and position yourself for significant upside in the coming years. We highlight two of our favorite opportunities.

The COVID-19 fears will fade away, and yield-starved investors will rush back to the REIT market to earn income in a yield-less world.

The pandemic will soon be under control, and we expect the narrative to shift in the REIT market.

As I write this article, the trending news on Seeking Alpha is that Moderna's vaccine (MRNA) received authorization for emergency use. This is the second approved vaccine after Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine was cleared a week earlier, and more will likely join these two in the coming weeks.

Estimates vary, but we are now talking about months, not years, before we have this crisis under control. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS.PK)estimates that half of the US population will be vaccinated by April. Given that the highest-risk groups are first in line, we should see a drastic decrease in hospitalizations and COVID-related death already in the near term.

This is great news for the businesses that suffered the most in 2020:

source

We believe that it's especially positive for REITs.

They collapsed earlier this year because of the pandemic, but as people get vaccinated, and we expect the narrative to shift from:

"Avoid REITs due to COVID risk."

to:

"Buy REITs for income in a yieldless world."

The unfortunate reality for income investors is that it's impossible for them to earn sufficient income from treasuries (IEF), bonds (VCSH), or regular stocks (SPY) in today's market:

Interest rates are down to 0%.

10-year Treasuries yield less than 1%.

Corporate bonds and regular stocks pay barely more than that.

Data by YCharts

Once you deduct inflation and taxes, most of the financial market is today trading at a near-0% or negative real yield.

And when you take that into account, we expect REITs to become very valuable in the post-COVID world.

Many investors absolutely need income. Think about retirees, pension funds, banks, insurance companies, endowment funds, etc. Today, they have very few options to earn income, and it happens that REITs currently offer historically high yield spreads relative to Treasuries:

As increasingly many income investors chase a limited number of REITs, what's going to happen?

Prices will adjust higher and yields will compress.

REITs that currently trade at a 5% yield may soon trade at a 3% yield once they reprice to the 0% interest rate world.

By buying these REITs today, you get to lock in high yields and position yourself for significant appreciation. For a 5% yielding REIT to reprice at a 3% yield, it would need to appreciate by 67%, all else equal.

But don't buy just any REIT.

Some will benefit more than others, and in today's article, we will dive into two of them that are positioned for significant upside in the post-COVID world.

Ideal REIT Candidates For a Yieldless World

We believe the REITs that will benefit the most from the repricing to lower yields are those that are the most comparable to bonds.

They need to generate consistent and predictable cash flow that reminds that of a bond. The longer the lease, the better:

source

From this perspective, nothing beats net lease REITs because they enjoy:

Exceptionally Long Leases: The lease term is generally 10 to 15 years long and includes several five-year extensions. As a result, vacancies are very rare, and landlords have little releasing expenses to pay.

No Landlord Responsibilities: The tenant must pay for all property expenses and maintain the property in good shape. The capex expense which often eats into the landlord’s profits is the responsibility of the tenant during the lease.

Predictable Growth: The leases generally include pre-agreed 1%-2% rent increases each year or 5%-10% every five years.

Net lease properties can be anything: Retail, industrial, storage... Good examples of net lease properties that we see on a daily basis include Taco Bell (YUM) restaurants, Walmart (WMT) grocery stores, and 7/11 convenience stores:

source

Historically, net lease REITs have traded at a small 100-200 basis point spread relative to the 10-year Treasury.

But right now, you can buy them at up to a 500 basis point spread, which is the highest spread in 10 years.

For this reason, this year, we have bought more shares of net lease REITs than anything else. We bought so much of them that they now represent nearly 1/4 of our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord:

Out of all net lease REITs, we believe that National Retail Properties (NNN) and W.P Carey (WPC) currently offer the best mix of quality and value.

They trade as if they were some of the weakest net lease REITs when in reality they are among the strongest in their peer group. Below we highlight five reasons why:

1) Dividend Track Record

Both have 20 year-plus track records of steady dividend growth. They have never cut, not even in 2000, 2008, 2009, or 2020.

Track record of WPC:

source

Track record of NNN:

source

We believe that net lease REITs with such track records will benefit the most from yield compression because they have proven their commitment to steady dividend growth.

2) Very Long Leases With Steady Growth

Both WPC and NNN have 11 years left on their leases on average.

They have very limited maturities in the coming years.

And the leases include 1%-2% annual rent increases.

It positions them for bond-like cash flow in the coming years, which is exactly what we are looking for.

3) Good Property Mix for Post-COVID World

Some net lease REITs invest heavily in single-tenant office buildings and e-commerce exposed retail categories. These present greater risk, especially in the post-COVID world.

WPC and NNN are better positioned.

WPC invests mainly in industrial properties such as the Advance Auto Parts (AAP) distribution center below:

source

NNN invests mainly in service-oriented net lease properties such as Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) restaurants, Circle K gas stations, car washes, and so on:

source

These properties won't become obsolete any time soon. They will continue to generate steady cash flow for net lease landlords.

4) Unusually High Yields

WPC currently yields 6%.

NNN currently yields 5.2%.

These are very significant spreads relative to the 10-year Treasury.

Before the crisis, they traded at a 1%-2% yield spread. Now they trade at a 4%-5% yield spread.

That's a very big spread that won't last in the post-COVID world.

5) Significant Upside Potential

We expect WPC to reprice at a 4% dividend yield and NNN at a 3.5% dividend yield in the aftermath of this crisis.

Both WPC and NNN would need to appreciate by 50% to get there, and they would still trade at a historically large yield spread.

Closing Note

Net lease REITs offer exceptionally strong risk-to-reward at the moment.

They are lower-risk companies with bond-like cash flow and steady growth.

Many of them have grown dividends for over 20 years in a row.

Even then, they offer 5%-6% dividend yields in a 0% interest rate world.

These massive yields spreads won't last for long. Once we put this crisis behind, fears will fade away, and yield-starved investors will rush back to these REITs, pushing share prices to new highs, and yields to more reasonable levels.

Today, you have the opportunity to lock-in high yields and get paid handsomely while you wait for the repricing to occur.

But don't wait for too long. The vaccinations are already under way and the sentiment could shift at any time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC; NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.