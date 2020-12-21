The company is obtaining debt at low-interest rates and fortifying its moat by acquiring strong companies. It is likely to touch an inflection point in 2021.

Though the company has affirmed its 2020 revenue guidance, it has projected a higher EBITDA and EPS in 2020 - despite the COVID-19 disruption.

Leidos Holdings generates about 88% of its revenues from government contracts. Its main reporting business segments are defense, health, and civil services.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) is a Fortune 500 company whose subsidiaries provide mission-critical services and solutions in science, engineering, and technology domains, mostly to the U.S. government. About 88% of the company's 2020 revenues were from government contracts, and its future revenues majorly depend on the U.S. government's budget allocations to defense, health, and civilian agencies.

Though COVID-19 impacted LDOS's revenues by $40 million and $200 million in Q3 2020 and for the 9 months in 2020 (p.31), respectively, the virus has also opened the floodgates for its future growth. Federal CIOs opine that adapting the federal IT work systems and processes during the pandemic has resulted in advancing the federal IT modernization by many years. That's not all - the recent cyber attack on the U.S. federal agencies has the potential to increase LDOS's business. Actually, the U.S. cyberattack can also work as a red alert for other governments and help LDOS bag plum global contracts.

Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the company because it has increased its 2020 EBITDA and EPS guidance. Recently, it has also acquired other strong companies to strengthen its core portfolio.

Image Source: LDOS's Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation

LDOS has confirmed that while it is on target to achieve about $12.5 billion in revenues in 2020, its cost management exercise is likely to bump up its EBITDA margin to 10.8% and EPS to $5.85 from the earlier estimates of 10.2% and $5.55, respectively.

On December 10, 2020, LDOS entered an agreement to acquire 1901 Group, a managed IT services and cloud solutions provider to the private and public sectors, for $215 million. Just a day ago, the company had won a 10-year contract worth $1.76 billion to modernize the National Airspace System.

LDOS has a strong balance sheet, its cash flows are healthy, and though the future looks good. Here is an analysis of its financials:

Gross Profit Ratio

Source: LDOS SEC Filing

LDOS reported a gross profit margin of about 14.4% in Q3 2020, compared to 14.6% in Q3 2019. Though the 0.02% fall is too little, and can be dismissed because of the virus disruption, investors need to account for the fact that the company has been managing its costs in 2020, and therefore, it could have at least maintained its margins, especially in Q3 2020 because things started returning to normal then. It is another thing that the COVID-19 has intensified in Q4.

The company's gross profit margin is way lower than the sector median of 47.49%. Its forward TTM EBITDA margin of 10.8% is also lower than the sector median of 13.06%.

Maybe the nature of any government business is such that it curtails profit margins. Whatever the case may be, if LDOS succeeds in increasing its gross profit margin to about 40% of the sector median of 47.49%, its net income will increase exponentially.

Cash Flow Analysis

Image Source: LDOS SEC Filing

LDOS reports positive and strong operating cash flows every year. For the 9 months ended October 2, 2020, the company reported healthy operating cash flows of $1.38 billion compared to $823 million, year over year (see the image above). The company's net income for the first 9 months in 2020 was $432 million, but operating cash increased because the company generated $400 million in cash by managing its working capital and also because of unpaid payroll and other piled-up liabilities of $247 million.

Going forward, the company may not get enough leeway to shuffle these two items (working capital and accrued liabilities) around to the extent it did in 2020.

Debt and Equity

LDOS has obtained a net long-term debt of $1.55 billion in the first 9 months of 2020 (see cash flow statement above), and its total long-term debt has increased to $4.12 billion from $2.92 billion, year over year.

The company's equity is $3.7 billion and the current Debt/Equity ratio works out to 1.11, which is reasonable.

However, the Debt/Gross Profit ratio is high at 6.33 (In the first 9 months of 2020, LDOS earned a gross profit of $663 million - check the income statement image above).

Summing Up

Despite a lower-than-median gross profit margin and a high Debt/Gross Profit ratio, I am bullish on LDOS in the long run because:

1. The company is obtaining cheap debt to fund acquisitions that will make it stronger and explore new global markets. LDOS is already active in the U.K. and Australia, and can snag other contracts because governments may modernize their IT security systems in light of the recent cyber attack in the U.S.

2. I believe that LDOS is consolidating now and will reach its inflection point perhaps by the middle of 2021. Its gross profit margin can be a good indicator of its take-off point. If it increases quarter on quarter going ahead, it will imply that the company's operations are gathering momentum.

3. Once the company's profitability gathers pace, it may be easy for the company to repay its debt from its operating cash flows.

4. Despite the COVID-19 resurgence, LDOS has affirmed its 2020 guidance.

For these reasons, I consider LDOS strong enough as a long-term investment.

