Understanding The All-Important Distinction Between Investing And Gambling In Low-Priced Micro-Cap Stocks

While everything in life is subject to chance, a thorough due diligence process, combined with in-depth research, is the best way to skew the odds in favor of a successful investment outcome.

Micro-caps are more difficult to analyze, as a result of somewhat limited information being available to investors. As a result, much more persistence and patience are necessary to uncover these hidden gems.

The answer to that question hinges on whether an investor can say, with certainty, that they have performed an exhaustive review of the company as opposed to merely a perfunctory look.

Oftentimes, we will be asked the question "Well, aren't you simply gambling when you invest in very low-priced stocks?" That's a question that we have pondered many times over the years.

As aggressive micro-cap investors, we are accustomed to initiating much larger positions, and taking much bigger risks, than the average investor.

Risk As Viewed From A Big Picture Perspective

What do Dan Fogelberg, Benjamin Franklin and Forrest Gump all have in common?

Each of them offers us a certain perspective on the vicissitudes of life.

Dan Fogelberg is one of our favorite singer/songwriters from the generation we grew up in. Okay, so we are dating ourselves. Yes, we're old, but remember that with age comes wisdom ---- or so they say.

Among his greatest hits, is a song about horse racing and the annual "run for the roses" at The Kentucky Derby.

"It's the chance of a lifetime, In a lifetime of chance."

Another one of our favorite quotes comes from Benjamin Franklin in his letter to Jean-Baptiste Leroy in 1789.

"..... but in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

Forrest Gump, in his childlike innocence, liked to quote something that his mother always reminded him of.

"Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get."

Everything in life is subject to a certain degree of chance, and nothing in this world carries with it an absolute guarantee.

Does that necessarily make everything in life a gamble?

Some might say yes, but to many destiny is determined by the choices that we make during our lives. Good choices usually produce good outcomes, while bad choices carry with them the possibility of altering the state of one's life in potentially destructive ways.

Without getting too philosophical, generally speaking, a decision that is made after a great deal of thought and introspection will be a better one than a rash or impulsive decision that is not given much time or consideration when it comes to weighing the balance of any potential outcomes.

While one can never anticipate every single outside factor, or event, that may suddenly appear and create a disruption to the original circumstances on which an initial decision was based, it goes without saying that life will often throw you a curveball when you least expect it.

This is especially true when it comes to investing.

Should Low-Priced, Micro-Cap Stocks Be Considered Investing or Gambling?

We are often asked the question by those who know about our very strong attraction to high-risk, micro-cap, stocks "Why would someone even consider investing in a tiny little company?".

In the eyes of some people, that's not investing, it's gambling, right?

While we can't say that we would necessarily disagree with that initial observation, we would offer some clarity when it comes to distinguishing between investing and gambling.

First of all, investing typically offers a significantly longer timeframe than gambling does.

The outcome for an investment will usually play out over a period of months, years and decades, rather than a few short minutes.

When you place a bet on a random spin of the roulette wheel, you will know the outcome, win or lose, in a very short period of time. Also, once you have placed your bet, and the croupier places his hand on the wheel to give it a spin, you cannot make any changes to your bet or your decision.

You can't add money, or take money away, at that point. All that you can do is watch the wheel spinning and look for where the little round silver ball is going to land when the wheel stops. In short, you place your bet and you take your chances.

All in all, its a very black-and-white, (or should we say black-and-red when it comes to roulette) non-interventionary process. The final outcome is determined within minutes, if not seconds.

The same is true in the game of craps.

You're handed the dice, you roll 'em, they careen down the table, come to a standstill, and the outcome, of whether you win or lose, is revealed right then and there.

There are no outside factors or other influences on the outcome.

With investing, there is always a continuous flow of information that an investor has access to, in shaping his or her decisions.

Whether that is macro-economic in nature, industry-specific in scope, or related directly to the progress of a particular company, an investor can pivot, increase or decrease their exposure in an investment, and follow a number of other key indicators in assessing their next steps.

In short, you can make changes along the way as you watch the progress of a company unfold over a period of months and years.

The only casino game that one can even remotely compare to investing, in our opinion, is the ever-popular game of "21" or Blackjack.

Unlike roulette or craps, Blackjack allows for additional betting once a hand is initially dealt. You can also double-down, split your hand, take additional cards or stand pat.

You can also take out something called insurance on your hand, which can be viewed as a hedge against your bet.

In the game of 21, there is interaction among participants, and the game is more of a dynamic gamble as opposed to roulette or craps which are much more static.

In Blackjack, decisions are made as additional cards are dealt, thus changing the potential outcomes among players. Ultimately, the game ends when all players have decided to stand pat and stick with their hand, unless they have previously "gone bust" by exceeding the number 21 with the cards that they were dealt.

If you beat the dealer's hand, you win. If the dealer's hand beats yours then you lose. The cards that were used are placed aside, and new hands are dealt form the shoe.

Unlike, roulette and craps, Blackjack, like investing, does requires some skill and strategy to play the game successfully.

For us, the biggest difference between gambling and investing lies in the fact that investing is serious business, while gambling is merely a distraction from life; an entertainment pastime, if you will.

Successful gambling takes very little advance preparation, or the need to engage in an extensive research process. It is based primarily on luck.

While investing in a micro-cap company is certainly a risky proposition, at least an investor has the opportunity to assess the situation on a regular basis to measure the progress, or lack thereof, that a company is making relative to its strategic business plan and the investor's expectations.

If an investor feels that there is substantial improvement in the company's business prospects, additional capital can be allocated to the investment. If one feels that there has been a decline in the business prospects for the company, an investor can trim their holdings, or sell the entire position all at once.

The point is that investing is a dynamic process, changing at various intervals, while gambling tends to be more static in nature, usually accompanied by a quickly determined binary outcome.

A Real-Life Example Of A Gamble In The Stock Market

Again, one of the factors that we believe separates investing from gambling is the matter of time.

Anything with a very short time frame for working, or not working out, we would consider to be a gamble.

Here we will use a real-life example of one of the few times when we have purchased short-dated options on the S&P 500 index.

In the Spring of 2015, we began to observe signals which led us to believe that a stock market correction was just months away from happening.

As a result, we began purchasing put options on SPY, an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P 500; less fees.

We were expecting a major stock market decline to start within a period of 3-6 months, and started buying some very cheap, out-of-the-money, puts on the SPY beginning in March at an initial price of $0.25 cents.

We added to our position in April, May and August as we began to see more signs of an imminent drop in stock prices. The last of those puts (500 contracts) were purchased on August 7, 2015 at a price of $0.01 cent per contract. They were set to expire in just a few weeks.

Two and one half weeks later we sold the entire position at a price of $1 per contract.

That, ladies and gentlemen, was a gamble. Fortunately, for us, it paid off.

The Two Biggest Risks Of Micro-Cap Investing

For us, when it comes to micro-cap investing, the most important part of getting comfortable with the risks of investing in the companies which are found in this highly-volatile and dangerous sector of the market ultimately depends on our findings after putting countless hours of time and energy into understanding the business, the products, the underlying macro-trend (if there isn't a strong macro-trend supporting the business and its products, we won't even give the investment our consideration), assessing the skill and talent of the management team, the competitive landscape, the capital structure, the financial statements and last, but not least, reading all that we can about the industry found on websites, in trade magazines, white papers, and all other sorts of media outlets.

Assessing the skill and talent of the management team requires spending time with them, whether in person, or by phone.

Talking to company management is by far the most important part of the due diligence and research process for us.

It has been said that one thing that separates successful people from those who are unsuccessful, is that successful people are willing to do what most unsuccessful people are not.

If you are not willing to pick up the phone and speak with the management of a company that you are seriously considering as an investment, then you are already at a terrible disadvantage, and are missing a very important part of the due diligence process.

While we prefer conducting interviews with CEO's and CFO's face-to-face, COVID-19 has made that much more difficult. Video calls with Cisco Web-Ex and Zoom will have to suffice for now.

We never take a major investment stake in any micro-cap company without first engaging in this extensive research process, and spending considerable time with management. We want to know all aspects of the business, their short and long-term goals, how they intend to execute on their strategic business plan, and what is their timeline for either becoming profitable, or, at the very least, getting to a position of being cash flow positive.

Two questions that we ask at every meeting with management is

1. "What keeps you up at night, or what do you worry about most?" and

2. "What could possibly derail your long-term strategic business plan?"

Generally speaking, we place our primary focus and emphasis on financing.

We look at past financing activities, what the anticipated future capital needs are expected to be, and what types of financing structure, going forward, are being considered?

The two biggest obstacles to the success of a micro-cap company is their ability to raise capital on favorable terms, and the quality of management.

We learned the importance of these two factors early on in our micro-cap investing career. The lessons that we learned were invaluable to us.

We subscribe to the old adage that you will always learn more from your failures than you do from your successes.

As part of helping a promising young company obtain capital, we have often become involved as an "Angel Investor"; placing our own capital at risk to help finance the future growth of the business, through private transactions that typically involve restricted (Rule 144) shares.

There is nothing more detrimental to a micro-cap investor than equity dilution.

If a company has to keep "going to the well" for capital, that new money will have a dilutive effect on all of the other existing shareholders.

Engaging in too many financing activities and capital raises will ultimately create a situation where these constant increases in the number of shares issued and outstanding will necessitate the implementation of the dreaded reverse split.

This is the second most detrimental outcome for a micro-cap investor.

The ideal situation for a micro-cap company is to find a strategic partner, or a group of investors that are committed to providing the long-term capital needed to grow the business efficiently and effectively.

In some instances, we may offer to play a more active role, by contributing our thoughts and ideas to management in a number of key areas. These include such topics as the company's capital structure, financing activities, corporate governance, product marketing and advertising, as well as discussing the company's plans for investor relations and public relations initiatives.

In short, we want to know as much as we can about every aspect of the business and the people who are running it. Once we are comfortable with our analysis, we will begin to quietly accumulate shares ahead of the Wall Street crowd that will eventually appear in due time.

As an investor, if you are not willing to engage in this process of extensive due diligence and research, on a prospective company, then you should not consider making an investment no matter what else you, or others, may believe.

Facts should always determine the decision to invest, or not invest, in a micro-cap company. Feelings, hunches, or stock tips should never, ever, be given consideration when it comes to making decisions when it comes to micro-cap investing.

To put it quite simply, the former is characteristic of investing, while the latter is characteristic of gambling.

The Importance Of Being Early And Investing Often

Something else of major importance that we’ve learned, over the years, when it comes to micro-cap investing, is that once you discover a promising young company it pays to begin investing early, by first taking an initial position, and then patiently adding to it, if and when the opportunity presents itself.

There are two very important distinctions that we need to make when it comes to following this strategy.

The first is that a micro-cap investor should only continue to add to a position when the progress being made by the company is their meeting expectations.

The second is to make sure that there have been no major changes to your financial condition which would necessitate adopting a more conservative approach to investing. If you need to mitigate speculative risks in a portfolio, looking to any high-risk micro-cap investments may be a good place to start.

We would like to make a very important point about both Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) and Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCPK:GLUC), as well as micro-caps in general.

It took both of these companies years to reach their current price levels. The market had virtually no awareness of either one of these companies, as they quietly flew under the radar screens of most investors for a very long time.

As a result, daily trading volumes were typically light for each of them, leading up to their sudden awakening. Shares that were once dormant suddenly went

Once that sudden awareness by investors began to grow, so did the volume of trading in the underlying shares, along with the share price, which has the effect of raising the all-important market capitalization of a company; a key metric for getting noticed on Wall Street.

In the case of CELH, once the share price crossed $10 and the market-cap started to approach $1 billion, we saw the proverbial floodgates open for Institutions to participate in the company's phenomenal revenue growth which coincided with the ongoing expansion of the Celsius DSD distribution network.

However, long before any of this happened, from 2008 through 2015, we were able to very quietly accumulate a 568,250 share position at an average cost of $0.22 cents each. Today, the shares of Celsius are fetching close to $40.00.

This was not as easy as it may sound, since during that time the daily share volume which was being traded each session happened to be very small.

Source: Fidelity Statement 2/28/2015 (annotated)

Glucose Health, Inc. is another case in point.

We began the process of quietly accumulating shares of this undiscovered micro-cap after serendipitously stumbling across the company.

After seeing similarities between GLUC and CELH, we wrote an article on our Google blog page on April 5, 2017. Only a few investors, on I-HUB, noticed the article, so there wasn't much fanfare about GLUC back then.

By the end of 2019 we had amassed a position of some 1.85 million shares, at an average price of just over $0.08 cents. Today the share price is at $3.03.

In short, the absolute best time to get into a budding micro-cap is when the company is selling for pennies, and has little or no investor awareness or recognition.

Perhaps using a dollar-cost averaging strategy as a way of accumulating shares will work best for those who do not want to try and time the market.

Putting Mathematics And Percentages In Your Favor

Some of the best professional players at the Blackjack tables in Las Vegas, attribute their success to using simple mathematics and percentages to increase their odds of winning.

One of the reasons why we adhere to a buy early and often philosophy is also a matter of simple mathematics and percentages.

If you buy shares of a promising micro-cap at $0.10 cents, and the shares rise to a price of $1.00, you have realized a 1,000% return on your investment.

In this example, assuming no additional shares were issued during that time, the market capitalization of the company would also have increased by 10-fold.

By simply deferring your purchase, and waiting until the shares had reached a price level of $1.00 share before buying, you would the need the price of the shares to appreciate to $10.00 each to achieve the same 1,000% return on your investment.

Typically, a price move from $0.10 to $1.00 will take substantially less time than a price move from $1.00 to $10.00, given the appeal of low-priced shares among many investors.

Another reason to consider is that while the increase from $0.10 to $1.00 will translate into a 10-fold increase in market capitalization, the additional price movement of getting the shares to the $10.00 level would result in an overall 100-fold increase in market capitalization.

Remember, too, that it is much easier to achieve exponential-type revenue growth from a smaller baseline number, than it is once a company has reached the critical mass associated with much larger revenue numbers.

At that point, eye-popping comparisons between revenue numbers will become much more difficult, and will likely be scrutinized more closely by investors.

As we said earlier, at some point, it may ultimately come down to the issue of mathematics and percentages creating potential headwinds to the difficult task of attempting to balance growth versus value.

Warren Buffett, a disciple of value investor Benjamin Graham, likes to quote one of Graham's most notable sayings which goes "in the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine."

Another way to look at this declaration from Graham (who followed a rather strict adherence to value investing) is that in the long run, valuation will play a more important role than in the short-run, when wide price disparities between growth and value are more likely to take place.

As micro-cap investors, who place a certain amount of emphasis on valuation, we realize that investors can quickly cast aside important fundamental metrics during the euphoric phase that will often accompany a sudden stock price increase of major proportions.

Do not make the tragic mistake of losing sight of the long-term importance of valuation when analyzing a company.

It was an over-stretched valuation which prompted us to write a couple of cautious articles on Celsius Holdings, Inc. The first was on June 22nd of 2017, and the second, three months later on September 17th of 2017.

Even a company like Glucose Health that has been seeing tremendous revenue growth, needs to be watched carefully for signs that valuation may be approaching excessive levels in the short run.

An investor must always weigh the growth prospects for a company with its underlying valuation.

Some companies may experience a relatively high valuation level in the short-term, but if revenues can continue to expand at a double-digit, or even a triple-digit pace, investors may be willing to overlook a rather lofty short-term valuation in anticipation that the company will be able to grow into their current valuation over time.

A promising young company that is sorely overlooked by individuals gives those of us who live for "finding micro-cap diamonds in the rough" an opportunity to carve out a profitable niche, while other investors are busy looking at other, more mainstream opportunities.

Where Individuals Have An Advantage Over Institutions

We have always subscribed to the notion that individual investors have a huge advantage over Institutional investors when it comes to micro-cap investing.

An individual investor can build a position much earlier in the lifecycle of a micro-cap company, since their investment activities are not restricted by burdensome charters, mandates, and investment policies; a position that many Institutional investors find themselves facing.

Furthermore, most, if not all, Institutional investors are strictly prohibited from purchasing what are commonly known as "penny stocks".

Hedge funds, although considered to be Institutional investors, generally tend to operate with a great deal more autonomy, typically have much broader boundaries, and can exercise extreme latitude when choosing investments for their portfolios.

Once defined as a stock with a share price under $1, the penny stock rule now applies to even those companies with a price above a dollar, but under the $5 threshold.

A few other non-starters for Institutional investors are things like a company not having their shares trade on a listed exchange, being a non-reporting company, having unaudited financial statements, and a market capitalization typically below a range between $350-$500 million.

Based on our 48 years of experience investing in micro-caps, we have found that there is typically a very long incubation period associated with these companies before they are discovered by Wall Street and draw the attention of mainstream investors

Most of our successful micro-caps have followed this same pattern of a long incubation period, before breaking out and attracting significant investor interest.

Before this happens, there are usually signs of progress being made on a number of fronts; including increasing revenues, expanding margins and reaching a state of being cash-flow positive or even achieving profitability.

During the incubation period, virtually no one even knows about the company, and the stock price merely treads water, with some days of showing increased investor attention, but, even then, hardly being noticed broadly.

For the most part, however, during this time the shares continue to undergo what can only be described as a prolonged sideways movement. What we would refer to as "grinding."

This is when it becomes extremely important to have patience.

We have often seen situations where investors become bored and wind up selling their stock in a promising micro-cap, far too early. Their boredom may result from not seeing any meaningful increase in the price of their shares, a lack of share volume being traded, or an absence of news or press releases from the company.

The stock message boards soon become littered with disgruntled shareholders complaining about the management of the company, or worse yet casting doubt on the viability of the company, their products, or the technology.

Shortly thereafter, if the stock takes off, what was once a great opportunity to catch a ten-bagger turns into despair and disappointment for investors.

It is exactly at times like this, when there is great despondency, and investor confidence turns to criticism, castigation and chastisement, that we are in our accumulation mode, gobbling up shares like Hall-of-Fame Oriole's third baseman Brooks Robinson used to gobble up ground balls on the left side of the baseball diamond.

When you invest in micro-caps, you must not make the mistake of be short-sighted, or impatient.

If you are looking for a quick trading profit, you should probably look elsewhere. Our micro-cap strategy is most likely not suited for your investment temperament.

When Actions Speak Louder Than Words

We have often noticed that some Seeking Alpha contributors will make investment recommendations, yet in their required disclosure they indicate that they have no position in the shares that they are recommending.

Our first thought is why would we buy shares in a company that someone is recommending, if they do not have enough conviction in their idea to invest in it themselves?

If there is one thing that readers can rely on with absolute certainty, it is that we eat our own cooking; meaning that we have major skin in the game when it comes to our micro-cap investing ideas. We don’t just talk the talk; we walk the walk.

We cannot emphasize enough that investing in micro-caps involves both a strong conviction, and a great deal of patience. Having conviction means that, in the words of Peter Lynch, you “know what you own and why you own it”, and being patient translates into giving an investment enough time to let the fundamental story evolve, and giving management enough runway to execute on their business plan.

Peter Lynch often spoke about idea that the person who turns over the most rocks usually wins.

Searching for successful micro-cap ideas requires much more persistence and patience than investing in larger companies, since there is not typically the same volume of information available to investors to make a micro-cap investment decision.

We've been at this for years, and we still find it hard to come up with enough micro-cap ideas to adequately build a diversified micro-cap portfolio. That being said, if you think about it, all that an investor really needs is for one or two really solid micro-cap ideas to blossom. When they do, it can literally become a life-changing event.

With two very successful long-term calls on Celsius Holdings, Inc. and Glucose Health, Inc. which have put us in some very elite company when it comes to selecting micro-caps, we are going to be looking for the hat-trick in 2021 (more on that later).

We have attempted to help investors to understand some of the ways in which we have been able to find such promising young companies, before anybody else, in a Seeking Alpha article published just over a month ago.

We find it gratifying that even those readers who bought CELH shares only a scant six weeks ago, after reading our article, are already up $17.59 a share, or 73% (the stock has gone from a closing price, on November 10th, of $23.95 and reaching an intra-day high of $41.54 this past Friday, December 18th.

GLUC faired even better, closing at a price of $1.67 on November 10th and charging upwards to a closing price of $3.03 last Friday for a gain of 81%.

A change to the title of that November 10, 2020 article would better reflect the significant price appreciation in CELH and GLUC shares since then.

We want to offer our special appreciation to those Seeking Alpha readers who have reached out to us privately to thank us for bringing our two micro-cap ideas to their attention. It is truly rewarding to receive a note from someone who acted on their conviction to invest in our ideas.

An 18-Year Performance Track Record Focused on Micro-cap Investing

There is a strong case to be made for allocating some portion of an investment portfolio to micro-cap investing. The biggest determinant of how much to allocate will depend on your appetite for risk and your views towards market speculation.

Over the years, we have tended to make micro-caps the center of our equity strategy, and this overweight exposure has produced some very impressive average annual compound returns for our portfolios.

Our philosophy of concentrating our portfolios, in a few select micro-cap names, stems from the observation that too much diversification can often lead to watered-down performance.

How diversified a portfolio needs to be is a personal decision that is typically commensurate with the amount of specific-stock risk an investor is willing to take. For most investors, holding a large portion of their equity portfolio in a few individual stocks is not advisable due to the impact that it can have on an investor's overall net worth.

We do not recommend that any investor allocate an overweight rating to micro-caps stocks due to their extremely high-risk, and intensely speculative nature.

At the end of 2015, we moved all of our accounts over to Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. The accounts went live, for investing and trading, as of 2/23/2016.

Here is our Schwab portfolio performance report, showing annualized returns since then, as of 11-24-2020.

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see from the above scatter gram, our standard deviation was literally almost off the charts, indicating an extreme level of risk associated with the returns that were achieved.

As we said earlier, if you want to be a successful micro-cap investor, both preparation and due diligence (research) are absolutely necessary. Unlike gambling, success investing in micro-caps is based primarily on hard work, perseverance and patience.

Summary

While this article provides no specific investment idea, we believe that it has merit in understanding what is perhaps one of the most misunderstood and difficult areas of the stock market to invest in: low-priced micro-cap stocks.

Everyone at some point dreams about finding a small, undiscovered company to invest in early in its lifecycle, and retire off of the profits from being among the few who had the courage and vision to make an investment in it.

Creating that reality, for Seeking Alpha readers, is what we attempt to do.

Unfortunately, the low-priced, micro-cap space carries with it the stigma of being a graveyard for investments in companies offering too much sizzle and not enough steak.

Our experience has taught us that investments based on hype and hope rarely work out. Instead what is needed to succeed in this challenging sector are a set of rules that increase the chances of success, as opposed to adding to the number of disillusioned investors who have lost money by ignoring basic due diligence and research protocols.

So far in 6 1/2 years, writing articles here, we have produced two solid micro-cap ideas that have performed beyond even our expectations; CELH and GLUC.

That could soon change, if our #1 micro-cap idea for 2021 receives editorial approval for publication on Seeking Alpha in coming weeks.

Be sure to follow us, so as not to miss it as we only present our best micro-cap ideas for consideration on Seeking Alpha and nowhere else.

Our focus continues to be on providing quality, not quantity, when it comes to micro-cap research. Furthermore, we stand firmly behind our ideas, by investing considerable amounts of money in each one of them.

When comparing investing with gambling there are a few similarities and a few major differences.

Whether at the casino, playing games of chance, or at the computer, placing a trade, you will want to be sure that you have done everything possible to increase your chances of a favorable outcome.

While, we can't help with increasing your odds at the tables in your favorite casino, we do hope that, in this article, we have been able to provide you with a few simple rules, as well as some thoughts and ideas that have helped us to achieve success as a micro-cap investor.

In closing, while nothing in life is certain, and risks abound everywhere, when it comes to investing in micro-cap securities, you can significantly increase your odds of success, while at the same time reducing your risk, by engaging in protocols that are designed to ensure that you are following the time-honored process of investing and not gambling.

Good luck to everyone in 2021. Stay safe, be well, and invest wisely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUC. Business relationship disclosure: Under Section 17(b) of The Securities Act of 1933, the principals of Altitrade Partners are deemed to have received compensation, in the form of Rule 144 restricted stock, purchased at a discount in a private transaction with CEO Murray Fleming, on September 1, 2020. These shares were not issued by Glucose Health, Inc., and, therefore, did not result in dilution to existing shareholders. The net value of these shares, at the time of issuance, was approximately $375,000. Both parties have mutually agreed that this would be a "one-time only" arrangement. As a result, we do not expect to receive any other compensation, directly or indirectly, now or in the future, from Glucose Health, Inc. or any of its affiliates.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not responsible for updating this article, or our opinion on any of the stock(s) that are mentioned in our articles. We are not in the business of giving investment advice and ask that readers refrain from asking us for it. Please do your own due diligence before investing. We are not responsible for any actions that you take based on the opinions that we express on Seeking Alpha.



Please remember that this article is a reflection of our current opinion on GLUC. It is based on information that is publicly available at the time we wrote the article. Additional public information may be available but was not brought to our attention at the time we authored the article. We provide sources and links to factual information that we include in our articles but take no responsibility for the accuracy of their content. An investor should consider that new information may become available regarding the company's business activities, financial condition or corporate governance. It is the responsibility of each investor to make sure that they stay abreast of any new developments which may arise, that could have an impact (negative or positive) on their investment.



We currently hold a beneficial interest of greater than 10% of the outstanding common shares of GLUC. We also own shares of preferred stock Series B, C, & D issued by the company as a part of the normal course of financing activities by the company. We are not considered to be an affiliate or control person of Glucose Health, Inc. and exercise no influence over decisions made by the company, its CEO, or the Board of Directors. An investor should carefully take this information into consideration when assessing the value of our opinions. We make every attempt to be objective in our articles, but there is always the potential for a conflict of interest to exist by virtue of our substantial equity ownership in the company.



The performance data shown are for the accounts of the principals of Altitrade Partners. It has been taken directly from the Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab websites. This information has not been audited or verified by Altitrade Partners, or its principals. We rely on performance data compiled by Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab to present this data. This data is for informational purposes only. Please be aware that Altitrade Partners, its principals, and its affiliates are not responsible for any errors, omissions or miscalculations by Fidelity Investments or Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. For more complete information on how Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab, Inc. calculate performance data, we encourage you to visit their respective websites. The returns shown here represent a blended return; inclusive of all accounts which Altitrade Partners has control over. Some accounts have performed better than others. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Individual account performance may vary over different time periods and you should not expect comparable results by following a similar investment strategy as the one employed by Altitrade Partners. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and should not be relied upon when making investment decisions.

