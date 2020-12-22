The near-term call date does reduce their appeal but these are still one of the better offerings in the high-quality REIT space.

We recently covered Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and reached a verdict that we liked its strategy. Specifically we commented that,

GMRE is an interesting way to play the medical office space without going after the ultra-low capitalization prime buildings. The higher capitalization rate medical office space does provide solid returns and the REIT's tenants held up quite well during the pandemic.

Source: A Distinctive Strategy In The Medical Space

Now, as promised in that article, we are addressing the preferred equity.

Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.50% CUM PFD A (GMRE.PA)

GMRE's preferred offering was done in September 2017 with a par value of $25. As was common back then, even strong companies offered strong yields. GMRE.PA came with a 7.50% yield. The stock pays $1.875 per annum made up of four quarterly payments of $0.46875 on the last day of January, April, July and October. In total, 3,105,000 total shares were issued by GMRE.

Enterprise Structure

Being a preferred share does not make an equity safer if it occupies an unsafe space in the company's structure. Very often the preferred shares and the common equity are sacrificed to the debt masters. Hence analyzing the enterprise structure is a must before buying any preferred share. GMRE currently has a very strong capitalization structure with debt making up less than half of total enterprise value.

Source: GMRE Presentation

the preferred pie is a small part of what is left after the debt. This increases the relative safety of the shares.

The next thing we look at is the actual value of the common equity that stands in front of the debt. The $677 million shown in the figure above is based on market capitalization. Markets can be fickle though. To assess the actual value of this equity, we take a look at the consensus Net Asset Value for the common shares. Based on most recent data, analysts put that number at $13.71/share. This is very close to the price today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Hence we can estimate that there are solid assets backing the common equity and by extension protecting the preferred equity.

Preferred Dividend Coverage

GMRE paid out $4.366 million on preferred dividends, while generating over $31.5 million in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) so far in 2020.

Source: GMRE Q3-2020 Results

That is quite a wide berth of safety on the preferred dividends. Remember that you cannot pay a cent of common share dividends before paying off all the preferred share dividends.

One other factor we do check is the level of interest expense coverage. Debt coverage always come first and we want to make sure nothing can upset the proverbial Apple Cart. Interest expenses were $13.6 million in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020. Hence interest coverage was about 3.3X for 2020 {(31.58+13.61)/13.61}. This is more than adequate when the underlying tenant base for GMRE is so strong.

Source: GMRE Presentation

Call Date

According to the prospectus,

The Series A Preferred Stock may be redeemed by us at our option either in whole or in part, from time to time, at any time on or after Sept. 15, 2022. Any decision we may make to propose a redemption of the Series A Preferred Stock will depend upon, among other things, our evaluation of our capital position, the composition of our stockholders’ equity and general market conditions at that time.

Will they be redeemed? Well if interest rates stay where they are today, we would consider it a highly probable event. With GMRE.PA trading where it is today, that redemption would create an unfortunate turn of events for the preferred shareholders.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Investors will get $3.51 in dividends over the next 21 months. This includes the accrued dividend till Sept. 15, 2022, dividend which will be paid even in case of a redemption. But investors will lose $1.22 on redemption. This gives investors $2.31 over the next 21 months net of the loss at redemption. This pushes the effective yield a lot lower (about 5.0%) than the current 7.15% that is advertised.

Conclusion

GMRE.PA is a strong preferred covered by quality assets and fantastic tenants within those assets. The redemption date does put a dampener on what would otherwise be a great offering. If rates stay where they are, redemption is highly probable. Paradoxically though, these preferred shares could be a great bet on rising rates. If longer-term rates move up significantly, GMRE may decide to not redeem them. So your short dated 5.0% yielding, preferred shares suddenly become much longer dated, 7.15% yielding, preferred shares. You get paid a good chunk if rates stay low, but you get something more out of it if longer term rates move up. For us, the shares are currently rated as a hold. While they are certainly better than what some other REITs offer (see here and here), we are more interested in the common shares at the right price and we are scouting those.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.