GAN Ltd. has had an impressive 2020, highlighted by major new customers, high top-line growth, and an acquisition that puts them in an even stronger position for 2021 and beyond.

The US regulated gambling industry is growing rapidly as more and more states pass legislation, and online gambling is becoming an even more important segment within the industry.

Investment Thesis

GAN Limited (GAN) is a full-service B2B provider of online gaming content and software that has positioned itself to be a major beneficiary of the continued push towards nationwide gambling legalization in the US. The company has thus far proven it has an ability to rapidly grow its top line by upselling and expanding its customer base as well as effectively expanding into new regions as more and more US states legalize various forms of gambling. Further, GAN's ability to cross-sell sports gambling and land-based casino players into online casino gaming has the potential to be a major driver of high margin revenue growth as they continue to grow their customer base. With a market cap of just around $600 million and a TAM that is rapidly expanding within regulated states and even faster as new states pass legislation, GAN has the potential to provide massive long-term returns to shareholders if they can continue to add customers and grow with the industry.

Industry Trends

The past few years have seen more and more US states begin legalizing gambling in some form, including Maryland, Louisiana, and South Dakota all passing legislation allowing for sports betting in the recent November 2020 elections. GAN's management further estimates that by the end of 2021, 50% of all US states will have passed sports betting legislation, which should provide a substantial increase to GAN's current TAM as the company's partners move in and begin operating in newly-regulated states.

Another interesting note from GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit on the company's Q3 earnings call is that in New Jersey, which along with Pennsylvania currently makes up the vast majority of all internet gambling revenue, the internet gambling revenue is on a path to potentially exceed the entire pre-COVID retail gaming monthly run-rate by the end of 2022. Given the full suite of offerings that GAN has available to its customers and the company's ability to fully integrate players' online and offline rewards with its patented iBridge product, this trend in New Jersey should prove to be very beneficial. I would expect to see similar trends in other states as they too pass legislation over the coming years, again creating massive growth potential for GAN as it grows along with its partners.

Business Model

Per the company's website:

GAN is a leading developer and supplier of online gaming content and enterprise-level business to business gaming software systems as well as a provider of supporting operational services...

Basically, GAN provides casinos with the software to handle everything from player account management and payments to providing a library of actual gaming content that can be made available to online players. GAN then earns a portion of the total revenue (take rate) that the casinos generate on its platform, which it refers to as gross operator revenue (GOR). GAN's technology allows land-based casinos to build online casinos and sports betting products for its customers to gamble on as legislation permits as well as the ability to link online and offline rewards to a single player's account. A particularly interesting statistic was noted on GAN's Q3 earnings call regarding the rewards programs (GAN's patented iBridge technology) :

Based on our experience today in Pennsylvania, we have seen on average 75% more value in aggregate deposits from those online gamblers who have linked their retail reward cards to their regulated online gambling account versus those who have not linked any reward cards, proving at the massive value proposition of our iBridge patent in real money in an account linked just as we proved the same for simulated gaming over many years.

A massive increase in deposits as seen in Pennsylvania gives land-based casinos a huge incentive to partner with GAN to create online casinos as soon as they are legally able to, which gives GAN a huge value proposition to offer to its current and future potential customers. The potential added value has not gone unnoticed by the industry either, as GAN has been consistently signing on new customers at a high rate since its May 2020 IPO. A few recent examples include:

10-year deal with Wynn Resorts (WYNN) in Michigan with the potential to expand into other states.

Multi-year agreement with Churchill Downs (CHDN) to provide player account management and related sports betting services.

Launched the mychoice simulated gaming casino app with Penn National Gaming (PENN).

Launched "PlayLive!" branded real money online gambling business in Pennsylvania for Cordish Gaming Group.

The full suite of available offerings GAN has available also allows them to tailor offerings to each customer based on regulatory or any other need. For example, as GAN notes on the Q3 earnings call, Ohio has proven to be a great market for the company to acquire customers in using simulated gaming and sports betting products. Once Ohio passes legislation regulating real money sports betting (expected in 2021), GAN expects to be able to convert these customers into real money players, effectively using simulated gaming as the customer acquisition tool ahead of the state's regulatory decision.

Financial Highlights and Coolbet Acquisition

GAN's Q3 results showed that the company has been able to continue to execute in rapidly growing top-line revenue with $10.3 million of revenue in the quarter, representing 86% YoY growth. This was driven by $142 million of GOR, which represented similarly impressive 76% YoY growth (also notable that YTD GOR growth was 112% YoY) and also an indication of GAN being able to increase its total take rate on GOR. GAN also demonstrated strong operating leverage by increasing gross profit by 166% and, following its 2020 IPO, now has a strong balance sheet with close to $60 million in cash and equivalents and no debt. The company was not profitable for the quarter (EPS of $-0.14) but noted some non-recurring expenses, such as $6.8 million in share-based compensation related to the 2020 IPO, as the main driver for the net loss, and with the strength of GAN's balance sheet and their rapid pace of growth, this would not be a concern for me any time soon.

GAN also announced in Q3 that they will be acquiring Coolbet (Vincent Group p.l.c.), expecting the deal to close in early 2021. Coolbet is an international sportsbook technology provider that GAN expects will provide geographic diversification and cross-selling opportunities. The combined companies have $65 million of TTM revenue and GAN expects Coolbet to contribute $50 million towards the top-line in 2021. The full scope of the expected benefits are outlined in the below graphic from GAN's Q3 2020 earnings presentation:

The implications of the acquisition are significant. Bringing more sports betting capabilities onto GAN's platforms increases cross-selling abilities and broadens the scope of potential customers, both of which will help contribute towards GAN reaching management's current stated goal of $100 million in annual revenue. I'm optimistic about the potential of the acquisition and am looking forward to seeing what they can do in 2021.

Performance, Valuation, and Opportunity

GAN has had a relatively volatile stock price since its IPO in May of 2020, shooting up to the high 20s from the mid-teens shortly after IPO and now falling back down into the teens.

Data by YCharts

From a valuation standpoint, the company is currently trading at a TTM P/S multiple of around 12 with a current market cap of about $600 million. This is certainly not a cheap stock by any stretch, but with GAN's high current growth rates, high margins, and given the long growth runway in the industry, I still think there is plenty of room here for GAN to provide exceptional returns for any long-term focused investor that can handle the likely continued volatility. For one, the Coolbet acquisition puts GAN well on track to hit $100 million in annual revenue within a year or 2. Even with some level of P/S multiple compression over this period, there is a very reasonable path for GAN to grow to a $1+ billion market cap. Additionally, I believe it's reasonable to assume GAN could become profitable in 2021, in part due to the normalizing of some of their 2020 expenses and in part due to synergies created by the Coolbet acquisition (although these likely won't be realized until the second half of 2021), which would likely be treated favorably by the market.

Conclusion

As a market leader in the B2B online gambling software space, GAN has positioned itself strongly to benefit from the industry trend towards expanding online offerings, regardless of which casinos end up as the major winners. The company has had an impressive 2020, demonstrating an ability to consistently add major new customers, effectively grow revenue and margins, and with the Coolbet acquisition they have set themselves up for strong growth in 2021 and beyond.

With continued revenue growth, strong and improving margins, increasing profitability, and a TAM that will continue to grow as more and more states pass legislation, I think there is a strong case to be made for GAN as a market-beating investment over the next 3-5+ years, and any continued volatility should provide buying opportunities for any interested investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAN, PENN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.