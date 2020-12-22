Multi-family residential properties that were previously under construction will come online in the next two years, which will further help CLI to deleverage and generate cash flow.

New management is intent on improving shareholder value by divesting assets to pay down debt, revitalizing its Harborside assets, and establishing CLI as a predominantly residential REIT.

Investment Thesis

Mack-Cali (NYSE: CLI) is a REIT trading around ~40-60% NAV and holds a portfolio of prime office and multi-family residential properties on the New Jersey waterfront, located right across Hudson Yards and Brookfield Place. New management is intent on deleveraging, repositioning, and closing the long-held gap between NAV and price. Investors are pessimistic about CLI’s highly leveraged balance sheet and despite suspending dividends for Q3 and Q4 2020, CLI offers an attractive opportunity to scoop up shares in prime real estate and invest alongside a management that is intent on unlocking shareholder value.

Background

CLI is a diversified, self-managed office and residential REIT with ~$5 billion in assets. Its portfolio (through wholly owned and JVs) consists of 59 real estate properties, which is comprised of 29 office buildings (8.7 million sqft), 22 multi-family properties (6,850 apartment units), 4 parking/retail properties (108,000 sqft), 3 hotels (723 rooms) and a parcel of land. The properties are primarily located in New Jersey and New York.

In June 2020, CLI announced that it had reached an agreement with Bow Street LLC (who owns 4.5% of CLI) to reconstitute its board with 9 new directors, 8 of which are Bow Street nominees. Bow Street argued that the incumbent management had a history of value destruction by increasing leverage to excessive levels, failing to deliver results for shareholders, and benefiting themselves at shareholders' expense. You can check out its 89-page presentation here.

All this comes after Bow Street had spent over a year trying to make changes at CLI. In 2019, 4 independent directors, nominated by Bow Street, were elected to CLI’s board but were supposedly thwarted in fulfilling their roles by CLI’s incumbent management directors. CLI also had an activism history with Jonathan Litt’s Land & Buildings.

CLI currently trades at ~$12-13 with a total market cap of $1.15 billion and a TEV of ~$4.2 billion. In short, with $2.9 billion of debt, CLI is highly leveraged. It has a Net Debt/EBITDA of ~12x and Net Debt/TEV of ~69%.

CLI’s New Strategy

In July 2020, CLI appointed MaryAnne Gilmartin Interim CEO (one of Bow Street’s nominees) and since then, CLI has moved forward with its divestment strategy of shedding suburban assets and paying down debt.

According to its latest investor presentation, CLI’s strategy consists of 3 initiatives:

Sale of Suburban Office Portfolio: proceeds will be used to pay down debt and reposition CLI as a predominantly residential REIT Revitalize Harborside Leasing: improve occupancy in the Harborside office portfolio (currently ~77%) and reposition Harborside as a “Campus” Complete Roseland Developments: stabilize occupancy in its Class A multi-family residential portfolio and realize cash flow of fully funded development projects

Let’s go a little more in-depth below.

Sale of Suburban Office Portfolio

In the most recent investor presentation, CLI announced that it has closed on / is under contract for sales representing ~63% of the Suburban office portfolio (total of ~6.6 million sqft). It has closed YTD ~2.2 million sqft for $257 million ($116 PSF), is under contract for ~1.8 million sqft for a PSF range of $205-227, and is negotiating ~1.7 million sqft with a PSF range of $208-229. If we assume $200 psf, total proceeds from the rest of the suburban portfolio should be ~$700 million, which should be enough to pay off debt maturities for 2021 and maybe 2022.

After the dispositions are complete, which management believes will continue throughout 2021, CLI will be left with its Class A waterfront office portfolio and multi-family residential portfolio / development projects.

One thing to note is that REITs like CLI usually operate under a conflict of interest: management gets paid according to a percentage of AUM, so it is generally not in management’s best interest to sell assets to pay off debt. In other words, they’re more incentivized to acquire assets and take on additional debt. The continued sales of non-core assets signal to me that management is possibly aligned with shareholders and is indeed working to create shareholder value.

Revitalize Harborside Leasing

Source: November 2020 Investor Presentation

Harborside, CLI’s prime waterfront office offering (~4.5 million sqft), is located in Jersey City along the Hudson River. The portfolio is situated right across Manhattan, Brookfield Place and Hudson Yards. This stems from a plan in 2015 to transform CLI into a more concentrated owner of prime office and luxury multi-family rental properties on the New Jersey waterfront.

The goal is to reposition Harborside as a “Complete Campus Offering” that offers high-quality and unique office space with waterfront views, wide-ranging retail and services (e.g. food and beverage, urgent/medical care, gyms and physical therapy, convenience stores, pharmacies, daycares, hotels), and a strong sense of community with excellent residential options. Located near many transportation lines (PATH, light rail, NJ transit, ferry, car), Harborside is well-situated near Downtown / Midtown Manhattan and offers its prime space at a significantly discounted rent (~$30-40 PSF vs. ~$60/80 PSF in Downtown/Midtown).

Harborside is currently ~77% leased., but it should be able to take advantage of the trend of companies (and people) moving out of NYC in order to obtain more space at cheaper rents. Deutsche Bank is currently in the process of potentially moving half of its Manhattan employees to smaller US hubs in the next 5 years. Goldman Sachs may move its Asset Management business to Florida.

Complete Roseland Developments

Roseland is a subsidiary of CLI that conducts the multi-family residential real estate operations. It has already fully funded $1 billion for several waterfront residential buildings that are expected to be completed / occupied starting Q4 2020 all the way through Q1 2022. The largest project, The Charlotte, is a $470 million, 750-unit multi-family property that is expected to come online Q1 2022. In short, Roseland is expected to deliver ~2,000 residential units over the next 2 years with no remaining equity required.

This $1 billion pipeline is partly why CLI is so levered relative to EBITDA: using the Q3 2020 supplemental, if we separate out office and residential, Net Debt/EBITDA for office is 7.9x (much more in-line with office peers) and Net Debt/EBITDA for residential is 20.4x. EBITDA from the residential segment should increase as units in the pipeline start to open up in the next 2 years.

NAV Valuation

Let’s do some rough estimates to determine CLI’s NAV.

Based on CLI’s Q3 10-Q and supplementals, CLI’s waterfront office portfolio has ~4.5 million sqft that is currently ~77% occupied and has an annualized NOI of ~$83 million. In CLI’s March 2018 presentation, it assumes a cap rate for the waterfront portfolio of 4.1%; I’ll be conservative and assume a 5-6% cap rate, which gives us an asset value of $1.3-1.6 billion. If CLI is successful at increasing leasing occupancy, NOI might hit $90 million, giving us a value between $1.5-1.8 billion.

Roseland’s share of NOI in Q3 2020 from the residential segment (not under construction) was ~$85 million (CLI estimates that stabilized NOI should be ~$122 million). Its estimated cap rate for residentials is between 4.35-4.7%; again, I’ll be conservative and assume a 5-6% cap rate, which gives us a value between $1.4-1.7 billion ($2-2.4 billion stabilized).

Roseland’s estimated share of stabilized NOI for the properties under construction is ~$54.8 million. Applying a 5-6% cap rate gives us a value of $0.9-1 billion.

CLI’s suburban portfolio (estimated earlier) should be ~0.6-0.7 billion.

Summing up the estimated values: (1.5 + 2 + 0.9 + 0.6 = 5.0, 1.8 + 2.4 + 1 + 0.6 = 5.8), we get an asset value of $5-5.8 billion; taking out the total liabilities of $3.1 billion leads us to a NAV between $1.9-2.7 billion.

The current market cap of $1.15 billion means that CLI is trading around a conservative 37-60% of NAV.

Risks

There are many risks to consider with CLI.

1. Failure to lease-up of waterfront properties: the demand for office has softened significantly since Covid-19, but it’s my view that office buildings aren’t going away and that people will end up going back to work. Companies might look to lease more space, which will drive them towards places with cheaper rent. If that’s the case, CLI’s Harborside properties stands to benefit from that shift.

2. Failure to dispose of the suburban office portfolio with minimal COVID discount: as previously mentioned, ~63% of the suburban office portfolio has been closed / is under contract, so the risk here is somewhat minimized.

3. Failure to deleverage: one of CLI’s main problems is that it is highly levered, with higher leverage ratios than most comparable REITs. Management is conscious of this problem and recent sales of the suburban portfolio has been used to pay down debt. In addition, CLI is working to convert its lines of credit into secured credit lines using unencumbered assets at the waterfront.

Takeaway

Frankly, CLI looks like roadkill: highly leveraged, low occupancy, and still under construction. But as long as there’s value, I'm willing to hold my nose and consider it a potential candidate for my portfolio.

The elephant in the room is CLI's crushing debt load, but the new management is aware of that and is working to deleverage by selling off its suburban office portfolio to pay down debt. Generally, for REITs, selling off assets is a good sign that management is aligned with shareholders, since management is usually paid a percentage of AUM.

Ignoring debt for the moment, CLI undeniably holds a portfolio of prime Class A real estate that is well-situated on the New Jersey waterfront and is well-positioned to capture companies and people who want the Manhattan experience while getting more bang for their buck: more square footage, luxury amenities, and the same views. If management is successful at deleveraging and realizing full cash flow value from its properties, then CLI is selling at a bargain-basement price of 40-60 cents on the dollar. Based on the analysis above, I believe the risk-reward makes for an attractive bet and I recommend this as a long position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.