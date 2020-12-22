My belief is Ultragenyx is the next rare drug manufacturer to be acquired as will be detailed in the report below.

Overview

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (RARE) has transformed itself the past few years from an experimental (riskier) early-phase product company into mature biotech with a roster of three approved products. In my view, the ability to shepherd a molecule from the developmental stage through final FDA approval is vital as it underscores the depth and strength of the science underpinning the company. RARE's leadership team is stellar, led by Emil Kakkis, a true pioneer in rare drug development. Kakkis was one of the earliest employees at Biomarin (BMRN), the largest entity in the rare drug field at its infancy. Thus far, history seems to be repeating itself.

Nothing fires up the Street more than rapid revenue growth—those who can show accelerating revenue growth are bid up as the companies" full promise comes to fruition. We have witnessed this phenomenon play out with RARE as the equity is up over 200% in 2020. In my view, the rapid ascent is partially due to rapid revenue growth, and the key catalyst is the strength of the pipeline. RARE has caught a massive bid post the disclosure of promising results for Angelman disease.

Angelman Disease

On October 27th, 2020, at its Investor day presentation RARE released a few slides detailing its progress in developing GTX-102 for Angelman Disease. GTX-102 has the potential if approved to become RARE’s top-selling product as there are no approved therapies on the market. I have seen numerous projections for potential revenue if approved, with Morgan Stanley (MS) chiming in with a 2-billion-dollar figure. I suspect the potential unveiled by GTX-102 coupled with the recent acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by Astra Zeneca (AZN) has lit a fire under the share price.

Technical Picture

In my view, the long-term chart of RARE is a textbook case of the trading patterns that often occur in biotech. RARE’s initial debut came in February of 2014, with the shares offered at $21 at the IPO. The share price hit a peak in June of 2015 as investors were eager to bet on its clinical pipeline. The shares' enthusiasm ran far ahead of results as RARE’s first commercial product, Mepsevii, was approved in November 2017. Crysvita was approved shortly after in June of 2018, yet the share price was far from its all-time highs as investors awaited another catalyst to bid the shares higher.

The equity of RARE has completed, in my view, a five-year-long basing period with an upside breakout occurring post the November US presidential election. Typically, when you have equity that collapses from a much higher perch as the stock tries to move higher, it will be met with intense selling as investors use the bid higher to exit a losing position.

I have drawn a line as a visual aid to illustrate the long-term breakout in the equity. The move occurred on December 11th, right in front of the news that AZN is acquiring ALXN. In my view, if the bid higher were strictly on news of the acquisition, once the news hit it was ALXN, the share price would have traded off. Instead, the move accelerated higher, indicating, in my view, strong institutional demand for the shares.

Catalyst

The earliest catalyst for a potential buyout may come at the upcoming J&P Morgan biotech conference occurring on Jan 11-14th of 2021. It is not unusual for companies to use the conference as an opportunity to announce a significant acquisition. In the case of big pharma, with aging product pipelines and an absence of near-term products, the low-interest-rate environment serves as an excellent backdrop for acquisitions.

AZN's willingness to spend $39 billion to acquire ALXN underscores the need to beef up clinical pipelines. The current market cap of RARE is in the $11 billion neighborhood—expansive yet very doable.

Trade

RARE's share price has gone on quite a run-- for those who wish to speculate on a possible takeout aside from purchasing the equity outright, an option position can serve as a viable substitute. A near the money or slightly out of the money option will cost far less however, the thesis will need to play out before the option expires.

I prefer to use options to minimize the initial capital outlay while leveraging potential gains. As illustrated by the option chain above, the 170 strike call on RARE expires on February 19th, 2021, is trading at a maximum price of $17 per share. Each contract allows you to control 100 shares-- the initial cost of one contract is $1700. From an equity outlay perspective, the same 100 shares would cost $16,800 or roughly 10x greater. My thesis is speculative as there are no guarantees that RARE will be acquired. With the equity rocketing higher for my funds, an option position is optimal from a risk-reward perspective.

Concluding Thoughts

I admire the progress RARE has made after its initial IPO as its clinical pipeline's productivity stands as a testament to the stellar management team. The recent breakout from a lengthy multi-year consolidation pattern offers a clue of better things ahead for the equity. I am willing to speculate on a higher share price in the short term—however, I would like to caution all there are no guarantees the thesis will play out or the equity will continue its advance.

Investors are always reminded that you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article before making any investment. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article's material should be considered general information and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RARE, MS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.