Even if Tesla eventually becomes one of the most profitable companies in the world, it is unlikely to be able to grow fast enough to justify current valuations.

Tesla's market valuation has become so large that it will be almost impossible to grow into while providing reasonable return prospects for investors, even under optimistic fundamental assumptions. The company has benefitted greatly from various forces over recent months that have allowed its cash position to improve and default concerns to diminish greatly, which stands it in good stead to make good in its promises. However, with negligible earnings and no prospects of any shareholder returns for years to come, its valuation has become absurdly overvalued. Add to this the feverish level of retail sentiment and we have all the makings of a bubble about to burst.

Improving Fundamentals, Deteriorating Investment Prospects

Tesla's breathtaking rise over the past 18 months, from a nascent cash-strapped company with bankruptcy fears hanging over it to one of the biggest companies in the world, has been in part driven by a number of fortunate forces that have allowed the rise in the stock to become self-fulfilling to a degree. These forces have both improved the outlook for the company and worsened the prospects for those who invest in it as the share price rise has completely outstripped its fundamentals.

Tesla's long-term growth outlook has not changed much over the past year yet its fundamental outlook has improved thanks to its stronger cash position which has reduced default risk. As the stock has risen strength has led to further strength owing to factors such as inclusion into the S&P 500 as well as forced buying from short sellers. This has allowed the company to issue huge amounts of stock, raising USD10bn since September.

Tesla Short Interest, % of Float: Short Covering Has Helped Drive The Rally

The company is now in an enviable position to make good on the multiple promises that Elon Musk has made in recent years which will require large amounts of capex. Sales and profits are likely to continue to rise rapidly. However, as the outlook for the company is the most positive it has ever been, the outlook for its share prices is the most negative it has ever been. As we will explain below, the company's USD660bn market valuation will prove almost impossible to grow into.

Three Basic Problems With Tesla's Valuation

It may well be the case that Tesla delivers on many of its promises and manages to become one of the most profitable companies in the world. However, even if this is the case there are three factors that investors appear to be underappreciating. Firstly, the company currently makes virtually zero profit currently and is only likely to return money to shareholders in the distant future and therefore should be discounted at a reasonable discount rate. Secondly, after the company reaches a mature phase it will only be able to grow at the rate of the overall economy and will therefore warrant a PE ratio in line with the rest of the market. Thirdly, despite the strong outlook for the EV industry, the overall auto industry is unlikely to see much growth over the coming years.

1) Shareholders Will Not Receive Cash Flows For Years To Come

Even if we could say with certainty that Tesla becomes one of the most profitable companies in the world, it will take a long time for this to happen. It is likely to be several years before Tesla is in a position to return cash to its shareholders. The reason this is important is that investors tend to require high levels of compensation for tying up their capital for the kind of time period that it will take Tesla to achieve the most bullish earnings projections.

Tesla 2025 Bond: 4% Yield Shows Investors Need Compensating For Risk

For instance, Tesla's longest dated bond maturing in 2025 yields 4.3% reflecting the annual return that bond investors require to compensate for the risk of default and the time value of money. If Tesla bondholders, which have a higher seniority compared to equity holders, require 4+% annual returns, then Tesla equity investors, which have a lower level of seniority in the event of bankruptcy and experience much higher levels of volatility, should be expected to require even higher return prospects.

Equity investors have consistently (from trough to trough and peak to peak) required 10% annual returns to invest in large cap U.S. stocks over the long term, regardless of the Federal Funds rate. This means that bullish projections about future earnings need to be balanced against the fact that the company’s value would need to be much higher many years into the future to compensate for this required rate of return. If we assume that Tesla investors have a required rate of return of 10% in line with the long-term SPX average, this means that its market cap would have to be expected to rise to USD1.7trn over the next 10 years in order to compensate for the risk of holding the stock.

2) Large Companies Do Not Grow At A Rapid Pace

No matter how strong the growth prospects of a particular company are, no company can continue to grow at a faster pace than the overall economy indefinitely. The larger Tesla's revenues and profits become, the harder it will be for it to continue to grow as competitive forces and the company's own success become headwinds. At some point Tesla will reach saturation point in terms of its market share and will have to trade at similar multiples as the rest of the SPX, which has a long-term average PE ratio of around 16x. If we assume that Tesla's earnings as a share of the U.S./global economy peak in 10 years’ time, with a market cap of USD1.7trn, earnings would have to rise to over USD100bn in order to arrive at a fair value PE ratio of 16x.

3) The Overall Auto Industry Is Unlikely To Experience Much Growth

In order to hit an earnings figure of over USD100bn over the next decade, Tesla would have to dominate more than just the global auto industry. From what we can gather there are two main narratives driving the bullish Tesla argument. Firstly, the company is a market leader in an industry that will grow exponentially over the few years thanks to technological improvements and policies that will favour clean energy. Secondly, the company is not just a car company but a tech company, and will be able to launch an autonomous robo-taxi network that will dominate the ride hailing and taxi industry.

We would not explicitly bet on these things not happening, even with the growing competition from established automakers. However, even if Tesla does manage to hit these goals it is unlikely to bring in the kind of profits required to justify its current market cap. The entire profits of the MSCI World Auto index, which represents almost the entire profits of the global auto industry, recorded ~USD80bn in 2019 prior to the pandemic. While the EV industry will grow rapidly, we see no reason to expect the entire auto industry to experience growth relative to 2019 levels over the coming years. EV sales will merely replace the sales of traditional vehicles. In fact, if working from home remains a long-term trend for a substantial share of the workforce in developed countries as seems likely, then auto industry revenues and profits are likely to remain below 2019 peak levels for many years. It is completely implausible to think that Tesla will make more profit than the entire auto industry did prior to the pandemic.

As for Tesla's ride-hailing and taxi revenue prospects, the entire revenue of the industry totaled around USD300bn in 2019 and the world's largest company Uber currently earns zero profit. Furthermore, if this industry grows rapidly it is likely to come at the cost of reduced auto sales. If autonomous robo-taxis really do take off and change the entire transport industry then we would likely see auto industry revenues and profits collapse. Just look at the small size of the auto industry in Singapore relative to its GDP per capita where ride-hailing is much more common than owning a vehicle.

Retail Investors Fever Spells Major Downside

It could well be the case that Tesla manages to deliver on its promises much sooner than expected and once it reaches maturity it could well boast a PE ratio far higher than the overall market. Under these assumptions, should the company generate USD50bn in earnings then it may still turn out to be a good investment for long-term holders. The problem for many Tesla investors, particularly retail investors, is not that they will receive poor long-term returns but that they will likely begin to sell once prices fall for the same reason that they bought because the market rose.

This is the nature of market bubbles and we have every indication that this is a giant one. The parabolic price rise, the cult-like following, the incredibly high volume, and the testimony of many first-time investors expecting to get rich from perpetual gains, all point to an accident waiting to happen regardless of the company's fundamentals. Even if Tesla's earnings start to rise rapidly, a falling share price is likely to lead to the kind of herd selling that we saw in June 2019 and March of this year. A declining share price would likely illicit a stark negative shift in the narrative, triggering retail investors to sell to prevent further losses. We would be surprised if we do not see another decline of 50-60% over the next 12 months, something which has routinely occurred over recent years.

