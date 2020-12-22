DocShah's 2020 Portfolio Performance

I discuss my overall philosophy on investing and delve into how I, as a contrarian investor, think about particular situations as they relate to my stocks.

This is a review of all my stock picks broken down into the 2020 picks and the pre-2020 picks. I will also compare them to the returns of the market.

Background Information

For those who may be new to my writing, allow me to introduce myself: My name is Raul Shah. I am currently a professional baseball player in Major League Baseball's Partner Leagues and recent graduate of Johns Hopkins University with a degree in Economics. My nickname is DocShah and that is the moniker under which I write. I bought my first stock when I was 19 and in 2018, I took full control over two of my parents' investment portfolios. I have been able to grow their accounts from $200K to $400K in three years by buying the same stocks I share with you guys.

Thesis

There is an old saying, "what gets measure, gets improved." In today’s article, we are going to look at the performance of each of the three stocks I have written about this year. First, I will discuss my overall philosophy on investing and then I will show you my overall performance. Following that, I will delve into each stock individually.

My thesis is quite simple: I believe in using fundamental analysis to buy stocks in the market trading at less than their intrinsic value.

Retail investors have several huge advantages over Wall Street:

There are no significant limitations on what they can or cannot buy. They are no significant limitations on when they can or cannot buy a stock. They are not forced to unnecessarily diversify. They can take advantage of volatility caused by institutions. They are investing a smaller sum of money, which is easier to grow.

I believe in using a discounted cash flow analysis to appraise value stocks. The market pushes many great value companies to unusual lows. Retail investors have the flexibility to quickly take advantage of these situations when they arise. Aside from the fundamentals though, the retail investor has to possess the rationality to be "greedy when others are fearful." Otherwise, the fundamental analysis is useless if the investor cannot remain level-headed and make his decision off his analysis and logic.

Overall Philosophy

I am a contrarian investor. I am a value investor. I believe in buying undervalued stocks based off of fundamentals. It is a classic strategy which never goes out of style.

In terms of risk, I believe every investor's portfolio's risk should primarily, but not entirely, depend on how much time they can devote to investing. If an investor can devote a large amount of time, it is safe for him to buy more stocks as he likely knows what he owns. If an investor cannot (or does not want to) devote a large amount of time (which is perfectly okay and nothing to feel guilty about), stocks will be risky as the investor is less knowledgeable. This actually leads me into my next belief quite well.

Where I truly deviate from the mainstream is that I do not believe in diversifying one's assets until substantial wealth has been accumulated. In school, they used to beat it into our brains that we need to diversify. This is a classic example of academia being disconnected from the real world.

Diversifying (let’s say owning random 30 stocks) is riskier than owning a few stocks which you know everything about. If you have no idea what you own, it is called gambling. And they have special places for that, which happen to be much more fun. They are called casinos. Focus on a few companies which you understand well. You will beat these so-called “experts.”

Just look at me – I am a kid with no work experience. Yet, I am beating the vast majority of Wall Street analysts. You can do it too. Stay disciplined, stay logical, stay unemotional, and let the facts guide you, not your heart. All you need are a few good investments – not 100.

My Individual Stock Analysis

Speaking of a few good investments, I have only written on three stocks this year. In order to keep this article streamlined, each stock review will follow the same format. The goal is to give you an idea of how I think about stocks, while also providing examples. In addition, I am going to go through some mistakes I have made and the lessons I have learned from them. And lastly, this article holds me accountable to you as it brings my performance, thought processes, and mistakes to light for everyone to scrutinize. Here is the format for each stock:

What piqued my interest about the company? How did I research the company? What was the price when my first article was published and what is the price now? Lessons to be learned.

Bonus: I will also give the performance of each of the remaining five stocks I have written about on Seeking Alpha since I began writing almost exactly three years ago. I am excluding one for a reason which I will explain later. You might be wondering why have I written on so few companies? The answer is, I take my personal reputation, respect, and hobby of writing sincerely – I only write on stocks I feel thoroughly confident about and in which I have money invested in as well. I understand readers place a lot of trust in authors whose work they read on Seeking Alpha, and I consider that both an honor and a privilege – I would never want to destroy that trust by writing on a stock I did not fully believe in myself.

2020 Portfolio Performance

So, overall in 2020 my Seeking Alpha portfolio beat all three major indices by a wide margin. I assumed an equal $10,000 investment in each of the three companies I have written about this year.

Historical Portfolio Performance

These are the other six stocks I have written on and their performance. A portfolio of my former stocks would have beaten two of the three major indices (and almost all of the minor ones) each year for three consecutive years now (2018–2020). The average gain between these stocks is 56.66%. During the same time period, the DOW has gained 19.79%, the S&P 500 has gained 35.70%, and the NASDAQ has gained 65.76%. The latter being the only major index to edge me out.

TipRanks

Source: TipRanks

I am ranked in the top 8% of bloggers and almost in the top 10% of experts. My correctly predicted ratings for the past one year is 16/24 or 67% with an average gain of 30% per rating. My two-year benchmark is 100%, or perfect – every single one of my 24 ratings has produced a gain.

Individual Stocks

Now, with my overall performance out of the way, let’s get to the meat and potatoes of this article… the individual stocks and my thought process.

1. Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

What piqued my interest about the company?

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse happens to be my favorite restaurant. When I saw the price of its stock plummeting, I thought to myself, could there be value here? I knew the product was great, but how were the financials?

I started by doing a casual glance over the company’s PE ratio, historical earnings growth, current and historical debt levels, and management’s prior business decisions. Everything checked out great – the company had grown earnings 15% a year for the last ten years and never took on substantial debt – only some borrowings under the revolver.

How did I research the company?

As a consequence of the COVID-19 lockdowns, the first question that had to be answered was did Ruth’s have the liquidity to survive going months on end without customers. Combining the company's strong financial position coming into the pandemic with their recent financing activities, I determined in this article that the company did indeed have the liquidity. Then, I had to determine what effect all the new financing was going to have on future earnings. From my findings, and all things considered, I determined there was significant value in this stock. At that point, all my major concerns were gone. I went ahead and presented Ruth’s pitch my iconic stock series, “The Valuation Article." There, I presented what the company was worth.

What was the price when my first article was published and what is the price now?

On the day of my first article’s publication, Ruth’s traded at $8.50. Now (week of December 14th), the stock trades at $16.59. This is a 95% gain. In my Valuation Article, I stated Ruth’s should be worth around $20/share realistically. I actually revised that down a few bucks because the lockdowns have resurfaced.

Personally, I bought shares at $6.02 and sold at $17 for a 182% gain. I sold my shares for the reason stated above – I felt given the increased risk of extended lockdowns, fair value is a few bucks less, around $17. I do still believe that this stock can go into the $20s in the long run, but keeping my money in a stock which might go from $17 to $22 over the course of a few years did not seem worth it to me when I can find a higher rate of return elsewhere. In other words, I now felt there was an opportunity cost to holding shares of Ruth’s.

Note: If you are wondering why the price at which I bought is different from in my article, it is because there is a lag between the time I buy and the time I can get an article published, as the article requires a lot of work and must be reviewed by the editorial board – all of which takes days, or sometimes one to two weeks. Also note, all current prices were calculated during the week of December 14th, 2020.

Lessons to be learned

I received many comments on my series of articles on Ruth’s claiming that I was delusional about this stock. The general consensus was that nobody was going to eat at a restaurant ever again and that owning a restaurant stock was like throwing your money away.

The people who believed this were wrong for numerous reasons:

The world is never as bleak as it appears on the news. Habits are nearly impossible to break for the vast majority of people. Eating at a restaurant is a habit. Ruth’s clientele is completely different from most other restaurants. People with high disposable incomes and people who are celebrating a special day or achievement eat at Ruth’s. Both rich people and celebrations are not going away because of COVID-19.

The lesson is do not take to heart everything you see on the news. Study the fundamentals and understand the business and its clientele. Make investment decisions off of logic, not emotion.

2. Bank7 (BSVN)

What piqued my interest about the company?

Bank7 had a beautiful balance sheet. The company had tons of cash, no debt, and was beating every other regional bank in pretty much every single fundamental category, which can be seen on page six of their latest earnings release presentation. I was impressed with the management team after listening to the company’s earnings calls. I decided to research further.

How did I research the company?

I listened to more earnings calls, read over the financial statements, calculated the impacts of potential loan losses from COVID-19, and looked at the insider activity – 70% of the shares were owned by insiders. Not a single insider had sold a share of the stock since its IPO. I was thinking to myself, this looks like a great potential investment, but I honestly do not know enough about banks. With the suggestion from a reader, I bought a book called, ‘The Bank Investor’s Handbook.’ It is a wonderful guide to help understand bank stocks. After reading it and applying its contents, I decided Bank7 was too good to pass up.

What was the price when my first article was published and what is the price now?

On the day of my first article’s publication, Bank7 traded at $10.53. Today, the stock trades at $13.54. This is a 29% gain. I felt current fair value for this stock was at least $20. The company is expected to earn $2/share this year and many financial companies are pegged to a fair value PE of 10 by the market (rather than a fair value PE of 15 for many other sectors). Therefore, $2 * 10 = $20. However, I do expect earnings to consistently rise and the PE to adjust higher as that occurs.

Personally, I bought shares at $8.29, and at current market price, have a 49% unrealized gain (I have not sold a single share). It would not surprise me to see this stock at $50-60 one day. Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) is a good example of the price action I expect – except Bank7 is far superior than that stock in terms of fundamentals.

Lessons to be learned

I bought shares as the pandemic was starting to flare up and lockdowns were becoming the norm. It would have been easy to say, forget a bank stock, it is too risky. And perhaps that was the case with many banks, but Bank7 was so fundamentally sound. The company was exceedingly well-capitalized, operated business primarily in states which were not under strict lockdowns, and had strong insider support.

The really funny thing was that as the economic markets were collapsing, fear was rising, illnesses were ravaging the country, and businesses were shutting, Bank7 issued their very first dividend. I found that comical; it is like, here in the midst of the world falling apart, this tiny little regional bank in Oklahoma is so fundamentally sound that the management team said, “yeah go ahead and issue a dividend.” Out of all times to do something like that. Unbelievable. Actually, the board just increased the dividend by 10% too and expanded their share repurchase program.

In addition, perhaps the biggest lesson I learned was brought to my attention by an insightful reader. I [inaccurately] stated that the bank had excess cash and that by buying the business, you were getting all this cash “for free” as if you bought a house for $500,000, and found a safe in the basement with $1 million.

The reader pointed out to me that cash on a bank’s balance sheet is different than cash on many other companies’ balance sheet. In the case of a bank, cash is like product, or inventory. It needs to be in place because of capital ratios and thus, factoring it in to valuation as pure cash is not accurate. Since I cannot “remove” the cash from the business and expect the business to run, I am not getting any part of the business “for free.” Therefore, I cannot make the claim that the excess cash is adding hidden value. I added a comment correcting the mistake so that my readers were aware.

3. Carnival (CCL)

What piqued my interest about the company?

I think, like many others, what brought Carnival to my attention was the sinking share price. My strategy here was figuring out how low does this stock need to go before it becomes good for “one last puff” as they say.

How did I research the company?

The research for this stock, in the middle of the pandemic, was exhausting to say the least. But I think I did some of my best work and learned so much. I began by analyzing the company’s liquidity and trying to estimate how long could they go without cruising again. Then, I did a competitor comparison (of financials) to see which cruise line had the best hope of surviving. Then, I did an economic value added analysis on Carnival and competitors to see which had the best profitability. The hardest part of my analysis was trying to estimate what the impact of all the new financing would be on future earnings.

What was the price when my first article was published and what is the price now?

On the day of my first article’s publication, Carnival traded at $12. Now, the stock trades at $21.90. This is an 83% gain.

Personally, I bought shares at $14.49 and sold at $17.19 for a 19% gain. I sold my shares for numerous reasons, which I will explain in the next section.

Lessons to be learned

Peter Lynch once talked about adding up facts on a company. The more facts you “turn over,” the closer you get to making the best investment decision. He also talks about how it is okay to be late to the party if you still are not convinced and need more facts.

I might have made money in Carnival, but I definitely made a mistake in not exhibiting patience. I have extrapolated Peter Lynch’s commentary into my own analogy:

Imagine a box of playing cards with your stock’s name, ticker symbol, and logo printed on it. Each card in the 52-card deck reveals one fact about the company. It could be a piece of news reported on the company, details from a statement from the company, balance sheet information, etc. The only catch is, the deck is face down. The game is simple though: you get some cards in your hand and the rest are sporadically flipped over, over time – it is out of your control and in Time’s hands. The more cards you get to turn over, the more informed you are, the better your investment decision.

In the case of Carnival, I was not patient. I had my hand, mostly comprised of facts of the company’s financial data, not knowing what the rest of the deck contained… one card had an equity offering of 62.5 million shares, one card had a debt offering of $6 billion, one card had Carnival sells 18 ships, one card had an extended CDC ban on cruising, one card had a sustained rate in COVID-19 infections, one card had extended lockdowns, etc.

The lesson to be learned here is to be patient. Do not let a falling share price sucker you into buying a stock in a rush, even if the financials have been solid in the past. If there are serious external business threats, you are better off waiting and making a more informed decision later. As Peter Lynch joked, do not be out of breath when you call your broker.

Recognizing the mistake I made in rushing to buy shares, I ultimately did the right thing and sold my shares.

All Stocks

So, those are the three stocks I have written about in 2020. Now, let’s take a look at the rest of the stocks I have written about (and bought).

DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

I originally wrote an article on Dick’s on November 21st, 2017. This was actually the first article I had ever contributed to Seeking Alpha. At that time, Dick’s was facing a lot of pressure from diminishing same-store comps and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) threats. The stock price at the time was $25.93. In the article, I calculated the fair value of the stock to be $52.47. Today (12/18/20), the stock closed at $52.47 – nailed it to the penny. This is a gain of 102%. As always, I am fully transparent about my holdings: I bought at about $24 and sold at $50 for a 108% gain.

Target (TGT)

The price of the stock when I wrote my first article was $65.31. I calculated it should be worth $105.42. Interestingly enough, shortly after Target’s smashing Q2 2018 report, the stock hit exactly at $105.42. I had a video component to my article as well, and in that I specifically stated if all goes as planned and the stock hits $105, then momentum will likely take the stock even higher.

Today, the stock trades at $171.43. This is a gain of 162%. I sold my shares when the stock hit $105.42. I remain disciplined – when a stock reaches the price I calculate, I sell. Could I lose out on some gains? Yes. But being disciplined is a requirement, not a suggestion to be a good investor. Discipline can never come without sacrifice.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

I originally wrote on Cardinal Health in late 2018. There was a lot of pressure from generic price deflation and the debacle in their Cordis business. However, I explained in this article why I believed the generic price deflation was not a long term threat. I proposed a solution no one was talking about at the time, which was that the downward pressure on price would alleviate due to all the Baby Boomers coming into senior citizenship. There are so many Baby Boomers and so many will be expected to take numerous prescriptions. This is going to result in a huge positive shift to the demand curve, reversing price deflation.

The price of the stock when I wrote my first article was $48.36. I calculated it should be worth $80.75. Today, the stock trades at $55. This is a gain of 14%. The stock price has only slightly increased, but I still think it is undervalued and believe it is only a matter of time before the stock price meets its fair value. I bought in at about $50 and sold at $51. I sold my shares as I found alternatives that offered a better return. After selling, I have not kept up to date with the stock.

Newell Brands (NWL)

The price of the stock when I wrote my first article was $18.18. I calculated it should be worth $31.43. Today, the stock trades at $20.60. This is a gain of 13%. I sold my shares as I found alternatives that offered a better return. After selling, I have not kept up to date with the stock.

Lear (LEA)

The price of the stock when I wrote my first article was $145. I calculated it should be worth $238 and later revised down to between $170 and $203. Today, the stock trades at $160. This is a gain of 10%.

Recently, I sold all my shares. I am incredibly passionate about this company, but decided to put my money where I believed I could earn a faster rate of return. I think this is a wonderful business to hold for the long run – one of the best turnaround success stories in recent history.

McKesson (MCK)

This is the stock I have excluded from further analysis as I only wrote one article on it because in my process of researching the company and industry, I felt Cardinal Health had more upside, relatively speaking. Therefore, I focused on Cardinal Health instead. However, the price of McKesson was $120 on the date of my first article. Today, the price is $174. This is a gain of 45%.

My Process

Now that you understand how I thought of those individual stocks, let me discuss my overall stock analysis process from start to finish. I follow a similar formula for value stocks. If the prior step is intriguing, I will move on to the next step.

Look at PE and historical earnings growth using FAST Graphs. If the PE looks inexpensive and the earnings have been consistent, then I move on to step two. Specify exactly why the PE is cheap. What are the reasons and are they short term or long term (temporary or permanent). If short term, then I move on to step three. Using all historical data, I use my Discounted Cash Model to figure out the fair share price. This includes a comprehensive studying of the last ten years of financial statements from the company. If the stocks look like it has a lot of upside, I move on to step four. Read the 10-K. If I can understand what the company does, I move on to step five. Listen to the latest two earnings calls. I do this to understand the company’s exact present day situation. At this point, if everything looks compelling, then I start grinding through the fundamentals. I hand calculate all the company’s ratios and analytics for the past ten years. I calculate EVA and EVA momentum. I do a full on competitor comparison. Lastly, I perform some more "granular" work for completeness-sake, but it is not necessarily super important. Then, I study the technicals on FAST Graphs. I look at historical FCF, PE extrapolations, normal PE comparisons, price action, dividend history, dividend payout ratio, chart patterns, trends, and more. If all looks good then... It is time for the fun part – to gobble up shares.

I have found this strategy to work quite well as it covers all bases and provides me with enough information that I can make a completely informed decision.

Takeaway

So, there you have it. I went over my entire catalog of stocks that I have written about and their respective performances. I discussed my thought process behind the purchasing of those individual stocks and my overall plan of attack when I discover a new stock.

And most importantly – I shared some of the lessons I learned along the way. The biggest mistake I have made is not waiting. My advice would be treat investing like a party – show up slightly late. You will still have a great ride, but you will be more comfortable. It is better to let all the facts roll in and make a decision with conviction rather than to roll the dice. The old saying "shoot first, ask questions last" is not a good mantra to invest by...

Patience, discipline, logic, and knowledge will always lead to victory. Not just in stocks, but in life.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.