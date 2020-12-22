Its second drug, despite some hiccups, is on its way to the market.

I wrote an article on Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) in August, when I said it looked investible based on its two upcoming PDUFAs, decent cash position and so on. That first PDUFA was on November 30, and like the trial data told me, it was going to be approved - and it was, with the stock going up 40% since I called it out. Now we have the second PDUFA in a few months, and what we want to understand is, is there further upside to this stock?

YMAB’s unique feature was that it was running pivotal and registrational studies on just its phase 2 trials - which must have happened because, first, it was targeting orphan drugs so there might not be too many patients, second, these were life-threatening diseases, and third, its drugs must have shown early signs of promise. Like I also said - “YMAB also has a decent cash position, outstanding trial data for the lead indications, considerable fund and insider interest, strong patent position, and it owns license to the drug it is developing.”

As a quick aside, I must comment very positively on YMAB founder Thomas Gad’s involvement. His daughter had this terrible disease, and she was successfully treated by these two drugs - naxitamab and omburtamab - at MSK, which were then experimental drugs. The MSK people began clinical trials of these drugs in 2012, and in 2014, Thomas Gad got license to the MSK IP and founded YMAB to find ways to get approval for the drugs that had helped his own daughter.

“These two drugs were key in the treatment of founder Thomas Gad’s daughter - first when she was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma at age 2 and then when she relapsed. The 13-year-old is now disease-free.”

“I’m a dad,” Thomas says. “I just did what a father is supposed to do for their child - you do everything you possibly can.”

The question of YMAB’s further upside boils down to three basic questions - one, how the recently approved asset Naxitamab is going to do in the approved indication, which is relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma (HR-NB), and two, the prospects of Orbutamab in the indication in its upcoming BLA submission, which is CNS/Leptomeningeal metastasis of neuroblastoma, and three, the potential of the rest of its pipeline.

Naximatab in r/r HR-NB

Naximatab’s brand name is now Danyelza. It was approved on November 25 by the FDA. This was an accelerated approval:

40mg/10ml DANYELZA is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (“GM-CSF”), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.



DANYELZA is a humanized, monoclonal antibody that targets the ganglioside GD2, which is highly expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas. DANYELZA is administered to patients three times in a week in an outpatient setting and the treatment is repeated every four weeks. The product has received Priority Review, Orphan Drug, Breakthrough Therapy, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA.

So, a host of designations clearly showing Danyelza’s potential, and two, the fact that GD2 is highly expressed in a number of other solid tumors, so HR-NB is just the beginning of its journey.

For that journey to continue unhindered, one needs to look at patent protection. Naxitamab has current patent protection until 2031 at the least, and probably even 2034.

Per the company's 10-K:

As of December 31, 2018, our patent portfolio included:



For our naxitamab patent portfolio, we have an exclusive license from MSK to MSK’s rights in two patent families. The first family consists of patents and patent applications with composition of matter claims covering humanized or chimeric antibodies or fragments thereof comprising specific sequences and capable of binding to GD2, and includes two U.S. patents, one Australian patent, two New Zealand patents, one Chinese patent, one Japanese patent, one South Korean patent, one Hong Kong patent, one pending patent application in the United States with notice of allowance received, and three pending patent applications in other jurisdictions, including Europe, Canada, and India. We expect that any patents that issue in this first family will expire in June 2031. A core U.S. patent in this family is expected to expire on June 20, 2031. The second family consists of applications with composition of matter claims covering high affinity anti‐GD2 antibodies, and includes one patent application in the United States granted on January 1st, 2019, one pending application in Europe with intention to grant received, and eight pending patent applications in other jurisdictions, including Canada, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Brazil and Russia. We expect that any patents that issue in this second family will expire in March 2034.

So, with orphan drug designation added on top of that, the company is looking at a long shelf life for the asset. That is excellent.

Each year, approximately 700 children are diagnosed with high-risk NB in the US and approximately 1,050 children in Europe. The current addressable global market consists of approximately 960 new front-line high-risk NB patients and 675 primary or second-line eligible R/R NB pediatric patients each year. There are a very few hospitals doing HR-NB work, so onboarding costs are low for YMAB. Given the high mortality rate of HR-NB, the 5-7 year treatment regimen, and orphan drug designation, this could be a TAM of over $1 billion in this one indication alone globally.

In terms of commercialization collaborations, YMAB has inked two deals - one with Takeda for Israel alone and the other with Swixx Pharma in eastern Europe including Russia. YMAB has kept the rest of the worldwide rights to itself, but there may be further deals soon.

The company has enriched its commercialisation team with 25 new recruits in order to assist with launch and sales in the small universe of HR-NB hospitals and doctors.

“So in terms of the sales team, we have our 10 people in the sales organization those that actually are responsible for visiting doctors. They are all in place. We have our medical science liaisons and research nurse team, also set up and ready to go. And, of course, the whole additional support organization with the market access and marketing and co-pay, et cetera.”

Orbutamab’s prospects in metastasized neuroblastoma

Orbutamab is running a phase 2 but pivotal trial in metastasized neuroblastoma, which is the next stage in HR-NB, the indication its currently approved drug Danyelza is targeting. That means, this is going to be a package, a set of two drugs that many patients will be using together.

Ombutamab has an excellent efficacy profile. It demonstrated median OS of 51 months in an indication where the historical median OS is 6 months.

(Source)

The company recently received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA.

About the Refuse to File letter, here’s what the company says:

In October, we received a refusal to file a letter from the FDA regarding the BLA for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients, with CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma. Our BLA was originally submitted in August 2020. Upon its preliminary review the FDA determined that certain parts of the CMC module and the clinical module of the BLA required further detail.



No additional non-clinical data have been requested or are required. And it should also be noted that no additional clinical trials of additional patients was requested in the refuse to file later. Y-mAbs is confident that it can address all points raised by the FDA, including providing the requested additional CMC information and supplementary data from Study 101, which will include response data from patients with evaluable disease among the patients included in Protocol 101.

A question was asked in that same earnings call about this:

The first question is from Robert Burns, H.C. Wainwright. Please go ahead sir. Robert Burns Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question and congrats on the quarter. Three from me right now if I may. So for the first one, one of the reasons cited by the FDA for the refusal to file letter was that they are requesting to evidence of anti-tumor activity I mean i.e. response rate data before proceeding with the filing. Now unfortunately, we did not see any response rate data from the Phase 2 multicenter study of omburtamab presented at SIOP, despite it being a secondary end point. Can you provide any color to the level of response we've seen in that trial? And is the FDA looking for a minimum specific response level here? Claus Moller So yes, let me start just replying to this. Well we have not presented the data yet and we're discussing to what level and how much the FDA wants to see. I can assure you that we are definitely having a group of the patients that are showing measurable disease and that we are seeing responses in these patients. It looks like right now that maybe about 40% of the patient has measurable disease, but we're still a little early to say, how many we will be able to check measurable disease and look for eventual tumor responses are. But we are definitely seeing responses. And I'm feeling comfortable that the level of responses will be able to present will be satisfactory to the FDA when we agree on all the details of the refiling.

So, although this is a setback for YMAB, it seems like it is a resolvable setback and the company will soon be back on track. The company gives a date of early 2021.

Financials

YMAB has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a cash balance of $131 million. Given its burn rate, the cash is a little too low for my comfort. In its latest earnings call, the company said - “We also believe that our cash position should carry us through the end of 2022, without taking into consideration any product sales or potential partnership income” - but I kind of doubt that there won’t be a dilution. YMAB have been burning a fair amount of cash - “Cash used in operating activities as per September 2020 show that the cash burn increased by $24.6 million from a $48.9 million for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019 to $73.5 million for the period ended September 30, 2020” - and I doubt any company wants to get to the end of its tether before looking for more cash. However, needing funds is not always a bad thing.

YMAB's ownership structure looks like this:

(Source)

The company's insider transactions are here. It has very little insider buys and a lot of sales. It is also heavily institution-owned.

Bottom line

YMAB has a lot going for it, including an approval, an ongoing BLA submission, three Rare Pediatric Disease Designations (RPDD) and a priority review voucher (PRV), new product candidates and a technology platform, and some cash. The stock has done well since I first covered it, but I believe there is room for further upside in YMAB.

