The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to push its second wave across the planet and Veracyte could take a hit if the government decides to lock down again.

I take a look at the company's impressive Q3 earnings and discuss why I believe we will see this momentum carry into 2021.

Veracyte has been able to show a strong recovery after struggling through the COVID-19 headwinds of Q2. Now, the company is looking to fill the gap and surpass 2019's numbers.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I made a shortlist of companies that would struggle with COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, and Veracyte (VCYT) was on that list. I expected the number of genomic tests was going to drop substantially and VCYT was going to follow suit. Luckily, the company was able to survive Q2 and delivered a very strong Q3 with several methods of success. The company’s revenue and test volumes improved considerably over the previous quarter, making a comeback to pre-pandemic levels, which was in advance of the company’s expected timeline. In fact, the company’s total revenue for Q3 was $31.1M, which was a 50% increase over Q2’s numbers and slightly above Q3 of 2019. I believe the company will actually leave the pandemic stronger than it entered, which should become apparent in future earnings.

I intend to review the company’s road to recovery and will discuss some of the key catalysts that could accelerate growth in 2021. In addition, I point out some key downside risks for investors. Finally, I reveal my plans to add to my VCYT in the coming weeks and months.

On The Road To Recovery

The Q3 recovery was led by genomic testing which pulled in $30.3M (Figure 1) in revenue, an increase of 79% over Q2 and 13% over Q3 of 2019. Afirma was the leader in this group with testing volumes exceeding Q3 of 2019 by 6%. In fact, Afirma’s volumes increased by 97% from Q2 to Q3. From the second to the third quarter of 2020, the sequential reported test volume increased by 16% for Prosigna.

Figure 1: Veracyte Q3 2020 Vs. Q3 2019 (Source: VCYT)

This resurgence has almost bridged the gap with revenue only being down 8% at this point in 2019 (Figure 2). The company might have fully recovered from the initial impact of the pandemic, but investors should feel confident the company will be able to close the gap and start 2021 with a bullish outlook.

Figure 2: Veracyte 2020 Vs. 2019 (Source: VCYT)

Looking For Growth

I believe there are several catalysts or developments that will fuel the recovery and help the company record strong growth in the coming years. Firstly, are the company’s efforts to expand their offering of nCounter platform tests beyond Prosigna. In fact, the company expects to introduce the Envisia test in late 2021.

Secondly, the company’s COVID-19 efforts are starting to gain some traction with MAVIDx, who is expecting a EUA submission to FDA by year-end. Admittedly, I am not aware of the financial benefits from their COVID-19 effort with nCounter, however, it does showcase the company’s technology.

Thirdly, the company’s Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Eli Lilly (LLY) partnerships continue to support their lung cancer, lymphoma, and thyroid cancer pipelines. Actually, Veracyte just announced that Johnson & Johnson just expanded their collaboration for lung cancer, so we should feel confident in those partnered programs and hopefully some additional milestone payments.

In addition, Veracyte has been working hard with payers and agencies to improve coverage and reimbursement. Back in October, Veracyte received a bid coverage decision for their Prosigna breast cancer test from the German government. Furthermore, Veracyte now has encouraging preliminary national Medicare prices for new CPT codes for Afirma and Xpression Atlas.

Last but not least, Veracyte is on target to launch four genomic tests in 2021, including the company’s Percepta Atlas nasal swab test for lung cancer.

Figure 3: Veracyte Catalysts (Source: VCYT)

All these developments and pending catalysts should spark momentum across all of the company's products. If all goes well, we should see strong revenue and volume growth as well as milestone payments that will make them a leader in a $40B addressable market (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Veracyte Total Addressable Market (Source: VCYT)

Downside Risks

Despite my overall bullish outlook, Veracyte will still have to battle COVID-19 headwinds as the country continues to see a rise in COVID cases that could force governments to a lockdown in order to help contain the spread of the virus. So, investors should remain wary about forecasting a full recovery. It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic becomes a prolonged issue that endures past 2021 and Veracyte ends up burning through their coffers. Actually, Veracyte reported that their OpEx, excluding the cost of revenue, bumped up to $24.8M, which increased the net loss to $4.1M. Veracyte did have $340M in cash at the end of Q3, which the company believes is enough to “manage through the pandemic.” Still, a protracted COVID-19 pandemic could start eating through that cash position, which could force the company to slow down the pipeline and commercial growth or find a source of financing to keep the company running on all cylinders. Hopefully, we can get this pandemic under control but investors need to be cognizant of the risks of an elongated pandemic.

My Plan

After deciding not to sell earlier in the year, I ended up burying VCYT at the back of my sock drawer and didn’t bother looking until I saw the share price hit $60 per share. The strong rejection from the $63 area has me preparing to click the buy button sooner than later (Figure 5).

Figure 5: VCYT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the market allows it, I am going to look to make a small addition around $45 per share in anticipation the share price bounces off previous resistance. However, if the share price does not hit my trigger, I will look to sell a portion of my position around $60 per share and will revisit the ticker in the middle of 2021. Overall, I still expect to hold VCYT for at least five more years in anticipation of a big return on my investment or possible acquisition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCYT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.