Growth has been hit by COVID-19, but should rebound as the vaccine is rolled out and the backlog of skin checkups is filled.

Beyond this PLA, DermTech also has a pipeline of other exciting products that can help to detect other skin cancers and raise the TAM for DermTech substantially.

With 4-4.5mil surgical biopsies per year and an average reimbursement of $760, the TAM is more than $3bil.

DermTech's PLA stickers can help to diagnose melanoma despite being lower cost, more accurate, and less invasive compared to standard surgical biopsies.

Making cancer diagnosis less invasive, more accurate, and less costly is a multibillion-dollar industry that will only become larger in the future, as the $8bil Illumina (ILMN) acquisition of GRAIL and the $22bil valuation of Exact Sciences (EXAS) shows.

While many of the companies in this space are already priced for years of strong growth ahead, there are a few that have been unnoticed by the market, but should generate strong returns as their financials improve over time. DermTech (DMTK), with its PLA test for melanoma, is one of these unnoticed companies.

The problem

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops from cells known as melanocytes. There are 180k melanoma cases per year, with the majority of cases occurring in people over 65. Early diagnosis is life-saving, as the 5-year survival rate drops from 98% at the local stage to 23% at the distant stage.

Surgical biopsy, or taking a sample of the suspected melanoma, is the most commonly used way to test for melanoma besides visual analysis. Every year, 3.5 million to 4.0 million surgical biopsies are performed each year to test for melanoma, yet less than 1 in 20 of these biopsies actually lead help to find a real melanoma case. There is a huge unmet need for a product that helps to cut down on unnecessary surgical biopsies.

DermTech's Product

DermTech’s PLA, launched commercially in H2 2016, helps to assess skin lesions for melanoma. All the necessary items, including adhesive patches, instructions, a marking pen for outlining, and a pre-addressed and prepaid return shipping label, are contained in the kit.

The patient pastes the sticker onto the mole, rub the sticker 5 times to ensure adhesion, circle the area of the mole with a permanent marker, and sticks the sticker back into the holder, repeating these processes 4 times in total. This fairly simple process should take less than 10 minutes.

The stickers are then shipped to the lab where the spot is cut out with a laser and tested for the presence of elevated expression levels of two genes proven to correlate with melanoma, named LINC00518 and PRAME. Results are sent to the physician in about 3 business days and they will use this information to choose the best path forward for treatment.

In clinical studies, DermTech’s PLA test has demonstrated a very high NPV of greater than 99%, meaning the probability that the person that tested negative doesn't have melanoma is 99%. DermTech is also less expensive than surgical biopsy, with its target price of $760 being around 20% lower than the current pathway. Overall, it is obvious DermTech's test is vastly superior to surgical biopsy in every way.

Growth Potential

With over 4mil surgical biopsies conducted per year, the opportunity for PLA is massive. This massive opportunity can be further broken down into several chunks - Coverage, Prescriber base, and Utilization.

Prescriber base is the smallest growth opportunity, as DMTK has already penetrated into 30% of its target 5000 clinician market in the first 3 quarters of 2020. It is very impressive that DMTK has expanded into so many clinicians despite a tiny sales force and limited marketing spend each quarter.

During the first nine months of 2020 we penetrated approximately 30% our initial target market and 8% of our current overall target market with approximately 1,400 unique ordering clinicians. Source: DMTK Q3 2020 transcript

Coverage is another big opportunity. Currently, ASPs are around $184, far below the $760 price DMTK charges for its test. In February 2020, DMTK improved coverage substantially by getting Medicare reimbursement. Since more than half of surgical biopsies are in the Medicare population, getting reimbursed by Medicare is a major milestone for DMTK. DMTK is also in discussions with private payers and recently signed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as Blue Shield of California.

Utilization is the biggest opportunity. In the investor presentation, DMTK mentioned that the 5000 clinicians on average each conduct 66 surgical biopsies per month, or around 200 per quarter. However, on average, each of DMTK's clinicians only ordered the test 7 times in Q3, indicating an opportunity to grow utilization nearly 30x. DermTech management has mentioned in the call that prescribers using >10 tests per month have been the fastest-growing group, which bodes well for future utilization numbers.

Recently, growth has been severely impacted by COVID-19. Remember how Medicare only started reimbursing DMTK in February 2020? Yeah, that was just before COVID-19 hit, and COVID-19 has been worse for Medicare users, which tend to be elderly. To show the COVID-19 disruption, EXAS saw revenue growth of its flagship Cologuard test decline from over 60% YOY to -2% YOY, even in Q3 2020 when the worst of the pandemic was over. Despite the massive headwind, DMTK still got its mix of Medicare users to 16% of billable sample volume and grew overall sample volume by 86%. You can only imagine the growth going forward when the COVID-19 crisis fades.

Recently, Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine for COVID-19 has been approved for use and approval for a vaccine from Moderna (MRNA) happened soon after. People have started receiving the first doses of the vaccine and I believe COVID-19 will become a thing of the past by Q2 2020. A backlog of skin checkups, as well as the launch of the new 40 member sales team, should drive strong very growth in the quarters ahead.

Pipeline

Besides its PLA product, DMTK also has several other products in the pipeline. Luminate, a similar product that tests for UV damage on one's skin, is planned to launch commercially in H2 2021. DMTK reported strong consumer interest for the product from a recent consumer study and believes the product could be used by 18-20mil consumers in the US, making it a potentially more lucrative product than PLA.

We were very encouraged by the data from the research, which indicated a strong interest in the product and the actionable information it provides as well as strong likelihood to purchase the product. Source: DMTK Q3 2020 transcript

This pipeline in total unlocks a $10bil TAM, more than 3x the current TAM for DMTK, and we believe commercialization of the remaining products can be conducted much more quickly as DermTech will be able to use its current commercial infrastructure to sell Luminate.

Financials and valuation

Currently, DMTK is burning around $10mil in cash per quarter and should continue burning cash for the foreseeable future as it ramps up its sales team to 40 reps and continues R&D efforts for the other products in its pipeline. My projections show that a capital raise will be needed in the next few quarters. Note that this isn't unique to DMTK, as EXAS also had to raise capital every 1-3 quarters in its early stages too.

At the current share price of $11.5 and with 19mil shares outstanding, DMTK's valuation is around $220mil, or $160mil subtracting cash. This may seem like a lot, but considering the massive opportunity ahead, it really isn't that high of a price to pay.

The main risk for DMTK is the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the vaccine is out, there is news floating around that a new mutant strain is spreading. New shutdowns could impact DermTech's commercial momentum once again and force them to do another capital raise in 2021.

Conclusion

Overall, it's quite clear that DermTech's PLA is the future of skin cancer testing. The company is now only in its early stages, meaning it should see many years of double or even triple-digit growth going forward. With the COVID-19 headwind fading, it's only a matter of time before DermTech's PLA replaces surgical biopsies completely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMTK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.