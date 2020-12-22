The current primary and secondary educational environment still remains unorthodox, split between remote/distance learning and in-person teaching. With half of the school year done, and still not much changing the environment - yes, there is a vaccine, but it's unlikely that enough of a percentage of students will receive it to allow "normal" schooling to occur within the next six months - Chegg (CHGG) could lead the educational services pack with a strong 2021, with 20%+ YoY revenue growth possible in all four quarters.

Chegg's prominence in the online learning space as well as print and e-textbook rentals allows it to capitalize on any format of learning, whether that be online, hybrid, or in-classroom. It remains focused on university and higher education students, who have seen some high levels of disruption academically due to the pandemic since the spring. As such, the company believes that "students more than ever before are relying on Chegg as they navigate their semesters, whether they are back on campus or not."

And Q3's results showed that strong momentum during the quarter as performance metrics beat internal forecasts from Q2, even though both quarters are typically slower than Q4 due to the summer months.

Revenues grew significantly YoY for the quarter, up 63.6% to $154 million and up 53.7% for the nine months to $438.6 million. Much of the quarterly growth was driven by Chegg Services revenues, which rose 71.6% to $118.9 million. However, the one glaring negative for the quarter was the sharp 1700 bp decrease in gross margin, from 76.5% in Q3 '19 to 59.5% in Q3 '20; this was mainly driven by $19.6 million in costs associated with higher order fulfillment fees and $7.1 million from rising textbook costs.

Even so, margins are forecast to recover significantly during Q4, although the full-year picture, shown below, still will see margins below norm as a result of these higher costs of revenues stemming from the pandemic. Yet, the positive tailwinds from the shift in education have allowed the company to raise guidance.

Chegg upped full-year guidance by ~3% to $627 million in revenues ($508 million from Chegg services) and $202 million in EBITDA after Q3 beat internal forecasts across the board. Guidance provided for 2021 also looks strong, pointing to ~24% revenue growth to $775 million, ~29% growth in services revenue to $655 million and ~29% growth in EBITDA to $260 million.

Strength in 2021 will be aided by the current "increase in the acceleration of subscriber growth and engagement with our learning platform." Chegg has one of the highest engagement numbers across its peers (Quizlet, Khan Academy, etc.), with over 87% of college students having heard of the company or its services.

Although Chegg Study content views dropped from 375 million to 252 million during Q3, that is as expected with the start of the school year occurring a bit past halfway through the quarter, as well as a lack of important exams such as those seen during Q4 and Q2. Content views increasing heavily during Q4 and the upcoming Q1 as the academic year progresses should keep user engagement high.

One aspect that should keep engagement high is the expansive range of content that Chegg provides - over 46 million pieces, a majority of those being expert-answered Q&As (40 million). It's a 3 million piece increase from Q2.

Chegg also has a large total opportunity for more subscriber and market share growth with over 100 million students in higher education and university settings, compared to just 3.9 million subscribers currently. In addition, a majority of subscribers to Chegg Services are in STEM, a growing and essential field; the company could see quicker growth in subscribers simply from STEM studies alone.

2021 could easily bring a year of revenue ahead of projections, up to $825 million assuming that momentum and demand for services remains strong; at current guidance of $775 million, Chegg would be showing at least 20% growth YoY in revenues for all four quarters.

Yet, the sentiment shift towards hybrid learning and online education styles should help the company exceed its targets consistently through 2021 - "approximately half of professors now feel online education is an effective teaching method, and feel better prepared to teach online, up from approximately 38% in May." Higher professor adoption of online education won't necessarily correlate with higher usage of Chegg, but it should go hand in hand, as online learning methods used by students should find more use.

Revenues should benefit from the company's "expanded offerings [which] will also increase the value proposition for Chegg Study Pack, which is why [Chegg is] seeing higher than expected take rates for that offering, including internationally." The Study Pack typically includes the 46 million content pieces, writing help and math, which is boosted by the Mathway acquisition. Combined with increased online presence and "penetration into online colleges," it should help domestic growth.

International expansion is key as well, offering large room for growth. Chegg now provides services "in over 190 countries and, in Q3 alone, [it] saw 25% of new questions asked and answered from students outside the United States." While international can be a challenging market due to the state of development of educational systems and infrastructure supporting education, the long-term growth potential remains strong as Chegg looks to continue investing and expanding marketing spend there.

Alongside revenue growth and international potential comes probable margin expansion aiding EPS, yet much of that benefit likely won't be seen until 2022; 2021's gross margin might only slightly exceed guidance to 71-72%, but 2022 could see another 300-500 bp expansion. As such, a gross margin near 75% on possible 2022 revenues at $975 million would equal $731 million in gross profit and a positive 10-12% net margin, which could see non-GAAP net income near $250 million (including adjustments - compensation and amortization), meaning 2022 EPS would sit just below $2.

Overall, Chegg sits atop the pack of online educational services providers, and its high level of engagement and awareness should allow it to remain ahead of peers. Its extremely dense content pieces continue to grow, now at 46 million pieces, and other Study materials like math are being aided by acquisitions like Mathway. As the company continues to expand its content and offerings bases, it should be able to capture more students both domestically and internationally. Positive outlook for Q4 and 2021 sets up a favorable situation where growth catalysts could send revenues ahead of projections, leading to more raised guidance figures in the upcoming quarters. 2021 and 2022 look to be strong from a growth and earnings standpoint, with outright revenue growth aided by recovering margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.