8 Reasons The Market Might Be Topping To End 2020

This article covers eight of them, along with thoughts on what to do.

Unfortunately there are a multitude of reasons why the party may be ending along with 2020.

With the stock market at all time highs, most investors are in high spirits heading into the new year.

Author's note: This article is a collaboration between myself and my brother Narayana Windenberger, who has spent 15+ years following the market and discussing it with me. While I tend to prefer focusing on individual stock fundamentals, he enjoys analyzing macro data and trends, along with technical analysis. I love getting his feedback on that side of things, as most stocks tend to move down in a bear market, even those that are already "value" stocks. For once, we both agree that the market is seriously overvalued, and decided to share our thoughts and his data with other investors.

While Wall Street celebrates the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine and the election of Joe Biden, there are many cracks in the foundation of the US Stock Market that portend a major top and an extended period of decline for stock indexes such as the S&P500 (SPY) the Vanguard Total Stock Market Fund (VTI). Below are eight reasons why:

#1 Most Overvalued Stock Market in History

The market's "P/E" ratio is at all time highs. Higher than in 2000, and even higher than 1929. Narayana has a post on his site highlighting today's unprecedented valuations. The market P/E is estimated with the "Market Cap to Gross Value Added" ratio seen below.

Source: NW Capital Solutions

#2 Highly Bullish Sentiment

The American Association of Individual Investors tracks investor sentiment weekly. Since the election and vaccine announcement, the market has rallied hard, but the broad indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial (DJI) average haven't made much progress. The sentiment, however, swung from massively bearish to massively bullish in just a couple weeks. The chart below shows a 6-week moving average.

Source: Author's spreadsheet using data from AAII

#3 Mania Mentality in Public

The cover below says it all. There's a perception of a boom. Furthermore, I was at my hairdresser a few weeks ago and he mentioned that he's getting into options trading on Robinhood. These are signs of a mania and are contrary indicators.

Source: Moneyweek Dec 4th

#4 Rush of IPOs via Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)

This point reminds me of the 2017 crypto bubble when new coins were being introduced almost daily, leading up to the Bitcoin bubble peak in December, 2017. Most of those coins are now nearly worthless but the incessant demand for their ICOs (initial coin offerings) show a striking parallel to what we see today with SPACs. In 2020, there have been $65b raised in SPAC offerings, more than the amount raised in the entire previous decade.

While SPACs have generally done quite well in 2020, they have historically underperformed significantly. According to a recent post from Renaissance Capital:

Of the 313 SPACs IPOs since the start of 2015, 93 have completed mergers and taken a company public. Of these, the common shares have delivered an average loss of -9.6% and a median return of -29.1%, compared to the average aftermarket return of 47.1% for traditional IPOs since 2015. Only 29 of the SPACS in this group (31.1%) had positive returns as of Wednesday’s [9/30/2020] close.

#5 Decreasing Stock Participation in Rally

Even though the headline stocks are making impressive gains (I.e. TSLA), the overall market is not participating in force as indicated by divergence on the NYSE Advance/Decline indicator. This setup happened right before the pandemic crash in Feb 2020 and is very bearish.

Source: Stockcharts A/D Volume Chart

#6 No More Fed Backstop

The US Treasury asked the Fed to close one of its emergency lending facilities used to shore up confidence during the pandemic crash of 2020. If another market crash occurs in the near future, the market might see another significant collapse before the treasury decides to allow the Fed to open its newest emergency facility.

#7 Elliot Wave Cycles

The chart below shows a possible complete 5-wave cycle from the 2009 low. Wave 4 is an expanding triangle which is often reversed violently once completed.

Source: Author's charting

#8 S&P 500 Decades-long Resistance Trendline

Since 1980, the price of the market has respected certain strong trendlines. The chart below, borrowed from X-Trends, shows the strength of this line. Right now, the market is bumping up near the top. Combined with all the headwinds described above, I can't imagine that prices sustain a breakout. Best case is a temporary throw-over above the line followed by a very steep reversal.

Source: Chart from Xtrends on Twitter

Conclusion

As we've seen, there's plenty of fundamental, sentiment, and technical evidence for a long term stock market top. My brother and I both strongly believe that the typical passive index investor is about to experience a significant swing in outcomes compared to the relentless climb of the last decade, but we have different ideas regarding how to manage our portfolios during this time.

Given all the negative signs above, Narayana has chosen to get out of all stocks completely until valuations recede. This approach fits his investing style, as he doesn't tend to have the level of conviction about a stock that comes with deep fundamental research into individual companies.

I, on the other hand, do believe that we will see a split in forward returns between the large, overvalued and overhyped stocks in growth areas, and the dirt cheap, unloved stocks and sectors of the economy. Thus, I own and plan to continue owning specific stocks in areas such as energy.

Time will tell whether my brother's approach or my approach ends up working better. Of course, everyone is responsible for their own trading decisions, so simply use this information as part of your own research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.